How To Invest In Changing Markets - Part 1, Buy And Hold

MCCAIG/E+ via Getty Images

In a recent poll of professional money managers, top concerns included "rising inflation, rising rates, and overvalued equity markets". I think it safe to say that based on the volatility in the markets today, this sentiment is wide spread.

For the first two concerns, as an investor, how do you navigate these waters? What asset classes are best for these changing times? Can a simple "buy and hold" strategy weather the storm, or is a more active approach required? Or even more important, there is much speculation on where the market is headed, but can we forecast with more certainty as to what will happen? Or is "market timing" futile?

I have been asking myself these questions over the last few months, and have been conducting my own research and poring over others, in an effort to find some answers.

In this series, I will present findings of my own, and others, to these key questions.

The Influence of Macro Factors on the Markets

As a predominantly quantitative fundamental microcap investor, I mostly look at stocks from the ground up ("bottoms up"). Traditionally in quant investing, strategy performance is evaluated "over long periods of time". This provides an overall picture of performance, but it does not really provide any helpful information over shorter periods of time, and it assumes to a degree that markets don't change significantly over time.

To get a better idea over shorter periods, you can test performance over shorter periods, however these may still be arbitrary, or based on significant macro events (i.e. how did a strategy perform during the financial crisis of 2008, or during COVID-19?).

These are key events to be sure, but are only recessions. What about other macro events, or different stages in the business cycle (or other "seasons")?

Over shorter periods (1-5 years), how does one know where he/she stands in the overall bigger picture? Most conventional wisdom holds that if you're invested for the long term, the short term shouldn't matter. But realistically, if a given strategy is in a rut, I believe it is important to understand if the rut is due to something within the strategy, or if there are broader factors at play (or put another way, strategy/portfolio risk vs market risk). Having more information at your fingertips, you can assess whether you should be holding on or abandoning ship during these off periods.

This is a question I've wrestled with periodically in the past, however over the last year I have put much more thought into. In the last year, we have had a COVID induced recession, a recovery, and at time of writing an unknown period of either "transitory inflation" vs. very high inflation, and concerns that future growth will not pan out as to how we thought to boot. Put another way, we are moving through key stages in the business cycle.

There are two key unknowns here that I am attempting to answer - a) how do different investing strategies and asset classes perform in different macro conditions, and b) how does one identify where we stand today, and more importantly, where we're headed? As we will see, the stage we are currently in is often not determined until after the fact when the macro economic data is available.

Some investing strategies and asset classes thrive in some of these economic stages, while others flounder. I believe having a better understanding of the macro conditions can help with understanding what is happening, or what possible outcomes an investing strategy may be subject to.

The conventional wisdom (at least in my bottoms up investing circles) is that macro investing and cycle timing does not work. One investor I deeply respect, Howard Marks, is very clear on his and his firm's stance on macro factors:

Regular readers of my memos know that Oaktree and I approach macro forecasts with a high degree of skepticism. In fact, one of the six tenets of Oaktree's investment philosophy states flatly that we don't base our investment decisions on macro forecasts. Oaktree doesn't employ any economists, and we rarely invite them to our offices to share their views.

Source

Timing anything in investing can be difficult, but in the end, aren't all investors timing to some degree? When to buy, when to sell? At some point, investors rely on some sort of signal, be it based on some qualitative rules of thumb, or quantitative data, or just their "hunch".

In this series, we will take a deep dive into some of the research and methodologies to assess business cycles, if timing these cycles is possible, and how various asset classes and investing strategies perform in the different environments.

Buy and Hold through All Market Conditions

Let's first take a simple approach to navigating market changes: buy and hold regardless of what the market is doing. Sounds easy enough, but a) what to buy?, and b) has it worked?

With the strong performance of equities in recent years, it may seem that equity is all one needs. The idea of having some fixed income exposure seems like a waste of resources, however this has not always been the case. A common strategy to weather various business cycles and events is to simply invest using the 60/40 rule, or 60% of funds in stocks, 40% in bonds. There are of course an infinite number of variations and sub-allocations, i.e. large cap vs small cap, domestic vs global, sector diversification, etc.

Still, let's see how a simple two ETF strategy covering stocks and bonds consisting of the following would have performed in the last 21 years.

60% stocks, VTI, Vanguard Total Stock Market

40% bonds, TLT, iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond

There are variations to this strategy; one could weight stocks by market cap if they desired, i.e. mostly large caps, with some small cap exposure. For the bond component, the 40% could be split between long and medium term treasury bonds, or corporate bonds could be added as well. For this study, we'll focus on the simple 60% VTI and 40% TLT portfolio.

To capture performance at different stages within the 21 year period, we will also look at the following periods:

1999 thru 2005 - tech bubble, collapse, recovery

2006 thru 2010 - financial crisis and recovery

2011 thru 2015 - continued financial recovery

2016 thru 2019 - "late cycle", excluding COVID

2016 thru 2020 - "late cycle" with COVID

We will test strategy performance through Portfolio123, my source for all strategy design. We will also compare performance to an all equity portfolio, represented simply by the S&P 500 (SPY).

Holding VTI and TLT at 60% and 40% respectively, and rebalancing annually would have produced the following equity curve over the full period:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

Over the 21 year period, this strategy (red curve) not only outperformed the S&P 500 (blue), but also experienced a significantly lower max drawdown, and with less volatility (both in terms of standard deviation and Sharpe ratio).

But as prefaced at the beginning of this piece, it is important to see how strategies perform over shorter periods as well. The table below summarizes both the 60/40 strategy over our shorter periods, and also each ETF individually.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

During our longest 21 year period from 1999 thru 2020, holding a basic 60/40 equity/bond ETF portfolio (with annual rebalance) would have resulted in outperformance of the S&P 500, and both stocks and treasury bonds on their own. Returns for both stocks and bonds are similar (7.8% & 7% CAGR, respectively). Also note the significantly lower drawdown through this approach; where the S&P 500 lost more than 50% in 2008, the 60/40 portfolio managed to limit this drawdown to roughly 1/3 of that.

In terms of shorter periods, performance trends were in line with the 21 year average in the first 11 years. Over this period, it was the bond portion of the portfolio that provided higher returns (and less drawdown), resulting in an overall 60/40 performance that beat the S&P 500. Interestingly, we also had two recessions during this period (tech bubble collapse and the 2008-2009 financial crisis, more on this below).

In the most recent 10 years, performance of the 60/40 has changed however. While drawdowns are still less than the S&P 500, overall returns are less than the SPY benchmark, with the spread in return between the 60/40 portfolio and the SPY increasing from 2011 thru 2015 and 2016 thru today (with still with less drawdown).

These results would be interpreted differently by different investors. For an investor who is in the wealth accumulation phase of their investing journey with plenty of time to ride out any storms, absolute return may be their prime focus; for those investors who have already accumulated their wealth and are in the stage of preserving their hard-earned capital, they may be more interested in limiting drawdowns and volatility while achieving returns just to stay ahead of inflation.

For our 60/40 portfolio, goals of both investors would have been achieved in the first 11 years of our study. For the most recent 10-year period, the strategy would still have succeeded in reducing drawdowns compared to the broader equity market, however at the cost of lower returns compared to the broader market.

In summary, the 60/40 strategy has resulted in mixed performance over the last 21 years. Let's now look at another variation of a multi-asset buy and hold strategy.

The All Weather Strategy

The 60/40 strategy was intended to provide some diversification in investors' portfolios - assuming stocks and bonds are not highly correlated, then one asset class should pick up the slack when the other is underperforming. As we have seen, stocks have had a decent run in the last 10 years (even considering COVID), so using up capital on bonds has seemed to have detracted from performance in terms of return (but has managed to reduce drawdowns).

Moving beyond simply two uncorrelated asset classes to diversify, we can expand our approach. There are always macro factors in the economy at play that impact the markets, and countless metrics and data points one can follow to try and get a bead on where markets are going, from gross domestic product to inflation, to interest rates, to gold and oil prices, to employment numbers. These types of values are always changing, so the challenge is figuring out which ones are providing real signals to future market direction at any given time.

This brings us to the idea of business cycles. Over time, the economy grows and contracts, with several of the macro factors mentioned above varying throughout, some consistently through growth and contraction, some more random. The first step in developing some sort of business cycle strategy is to define the business cycle. The business cycle is often talked about in finance circles, yet in my experience:

I've yet to find a consistent definition of the business cycle and its stages, and Even if we had a consensus definition, it is difficult to know where we are in the cycle until after the fact (i.e. after the data mentioned above is published), at which time it is too late to time any market positions

How do we address this?

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has made his fortune by understanding the economy and markets at a macro level. In his book "Principles", Dalio details his philosophy and strategy on investing throughout different "seasons" in the market. The quote below forms the basis for investing in these different "seasons":

I knew which shifts in the economic environment caused asset classes to move around, and I knew that those relationships had remained essentially the same for hundreds of years. There were only two big forces to worry about: growth and inflation. Each could be rising or falling, so I saw that by finding four different investing strategies - each one of which would do well in a particular environment (rising growth with rising inflation, rising growth with falling inflation, and so on) - I could construct an asset-allocation mix that was balanced to do well over time while being protected against unacceptable losses…I called it the 'All Weather Portfolio' because it could perform well in all environments.

Source: "Principles" by Ray Dalio, author emphasis

These four different investing strategies correspond to four different "seasons":

Source: bridgewater.com

This framework outlines "seasons", which are surprises or changes in expectations, to two key macro factors, growth and inflation.

For our purposes, we'll number the seasons:

Season 1 - Growth, higher than expectations

Season 2 - Inflation, higher than expectations

Season 3 - Inflation, lower than expectations

Season 4 - Growth, lower than expectations

Dalio continues:

There are all sorts of surprises in markets, but the general pattern of surprises follows this framework, because the value of any investment is primarily determined by the volume of economic activity (growth) and its pricing (inflation). Surprises impact markets due to changes in one or both of those factors. Think about any stress scenario and it ends up putting a portfolio in one or two of these sectors(or "seasons") unexpectedly. The 1970's oil shocks, the disinflation of the 1980's or the growth disappointments post 2000 were all shifts in the environment relative to expectations. This framework ("All Weather") captured them all. More importantly, it captured future, yet unknown surprises.

Source: bridgewater.com, with Author emphasis

Dalio and Bridgewater found that there were specific asset classes that thrived in each season, and those that underperformed. Below is the "Seasons" grid updated with specific asset classes historically outperforming during each season:

Source: bridgewater.com

Where:

EM Credit = Emerging Market Credit

IL Bonds = Inflation Linked Bonds

Nominal Bonds = Conventional bonds, i.e. not linked to inflation

For example, when the economy is growing beyond expectations (Season #1), nearly all asset classes have performed well. On the other hand, in times of growing inflation (Season #2), inflation adjusted bonds have outperformed (understandably), as well as commodities, in being cyclical in nature are perceived to be able to easily pass on rising costs to customers and benefit shareholders.

This methodology forms the basis for the "All Weather" strategy - a portfolio of asset classes, intended to be held through all seasons, such that an investor is positioned, on average, for any of the conditions. This strategy is therefore another "buy and hold" variation, and therefore does not require timing of the market, as the portfolio contains each asset class through each season.

Testing the "All Weather" Strategy

How can the "All Weather" principles be implemented into a practical investment strategy? As far as I can tell, Bridgewater has not officially published the actual asset allocation to their strategy. The closest I have found is based on an interview between Dalio and life coach Tony Robbins, where Dalio provided further details on a typical allocation for the All Weather Strategy.

In the interview, Dalio offered a simplified version of the asset allocation to be held through all seasons:

30% Stocks

15% Intermediate-Term Bonds

40% Long term bonds

7.5% Gold

7.5% Commodities

Recall that the All Weather strategy outlined by Bridgewater also includes emerging market and inflation adjusted asset classes, however for our purposes we'll use the allocation above.

Next, we need investment vehicles for these asset classes to test, so we will assign an ETF to each. For testing purposes, we will test this strategy for the last 21 years (available data from my provider Portfolio123); our selected ETFs also will need to have been around since 1999, or at least the methodology of our ETFs will need to be modeled to simulate the ETF before their inception (which Portfolio123 has made available for selected ETFs).

On this basis, we will use the following allocation for our tests:

30% Stocks - VTI (Vanguard Total Stock Market)

15% Intermediate term Bonds - IEI (iShares 3-7 year Treasury Bonds)

40% Long Term bonds - TLT (iShares 20 year+ Treasury Bonds)

7.5% Gold - IAU (iShares Gold Trust)

7.5% Commodities - DBC (Invesco DB Commodity Index)

Simply holding these ETFs since 1999 and rebalancing to this allocation in January of each year would have provided the following equity curve:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen

In terms of overall return, we are more or less on par with the S&P 500. However, note the considerably lower volatility, as measured by the Sharpe Ratio, standard deviation compared to SPY. The max drawdown is also less than half of that of SPY.

Let's now take a closer look at shorter periods to see how the strategy has performed at different stages in the last 21 years:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Breaking down performance into smaller periods provides much more clarity on how the strategy has performed. The 2000s were an excellent period for the All Weather strategy in terms of return; while the S&P 500 struggled through both the tech bubble collapse and the financial crisis, All Weather managed to weather these storms quite well. Drawdown was also significantly less with alpha north of 6%.

For the 2010s on the other hand, while All Weather still managed to limit drawdowns compared to SPY, returns were considerably less, and even alpha was negative from 2011 thru 2015. Alpha improved in our most recent period (both with and without COVID), but returns still lagged our all equity portfolio.

We can also compare our All Weather strategy to our garden variety 60/40 portfolio:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Over the full period, our basic 60/40 slightly outperformed All Weather on all metrics, with higher overall return, less drawdown and marginally higher alpha. During the tech bubble and collapse period 1999 thru 2005, All Weather outperformed 60/40 on all metrics to a wide degree. It still continued to outperform during the financial crisis period 2006 thru 2010, but with slightly more drawdown than the 60/40 portfolio. During the 2010s, All Weather struggled, with at times significantly lower returns than our 60/40 and higher volatility.

Corporate Bonds vs. Treasurys

For the debt portion of our portfolios, we have only been discussing treasury debt, i.e. credit issued by the US government. These are generally accepted to be low risk in the sense that it is highly unlikely that the US government will default on its commitments.

What about corporate debt? Depending on the investment grade and maturity, corporate debt yield is often higher, but with higher risk of default.

There are a multitude of variations in corporate bonds, from grade of investment (i.e. AAA thru D, from highest to lowest), yield, time to maturity, etc. For our study, we've been using ETFs to simulate holdings in our various asset classes, preferably those that have been around since 1999. For our All Weather and 60/40 portfolios, we have been able to use treasury ETFs with this history, however we do not have this luxury with corporate bonds.

We will use Vanguard VCLT and VCIT for long and medium-term investment grade corporate debt, respectively. Data on these ETFs are only available since 2010, so we will have limited time periods to test.

For our 60/40 portfolio, we will use 60% VTI and 20% VCLT & 20% VCIT. For the All Weather Strategy, we will replace the treasury debt with 40% VCLT (in place of TLT) and 15% VCIT (in place of IEI).

Summary performance is listed in the table below.

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Screen and Table

For our All Weather strategy over our periods, using corporate debt instead of treasurys has resulted in a slight increase in returns (however 2011 thru 2015 had little change), with greater drawdown and slightly less alpha. Note the particularly higher drawdown during our COVID period 2016 thru 2020.

We see a similar trend for the 60/40 portfolio, with slightly higher returns, but greater volatility.

Is Fixed Income Worth It?

In the 2010s, simply holding an all equity portfolio (or even just SPY) would have resulted in considerably higher returns, at the cost of less severe drawdowns. For an investor focused on capital appreciation, is fixed income a waste of resources?

First, while interest rates are at a historic low, it is quite likely that they will increase in the future. Second, treasuries in particular, have paid off during times of recession or crisis.

Verdad Capital has written about treasuries extensively, and how their performance is often linked to several macro factors such as economic growth, inflation and credit spreads. In his piece "On Low Treasury Yields", Greg Obenshain writes:

…Treasurys have worked as a countercyclical asset. Measured in periods when S&P 500 drawdowns exceeded 10%, Treasurys had compound annual returns of 5%, versus -26% for the S&P 500. Measured during periods of NBER-dated recessions, Treasurys returned 13%, versus -3% for the S&P.

Source: verdadcap.com

When broken down by recessions from the last 70 years:

Source: verdadcap.com

Note the treasury price return during recessions when the S&P return was negative; in nearly all recessions, treasury price returns were higher than the S&P.

On the flipside, during times of growth and tight credit spreads, treasuries tend to underperform.

With this context, we can start to understand the drivers of returns in both our 60/40 portfolio and All Weather strategies. Where the 2010s were mostly stable in terms of economic growth, equities continued to perform, where the treasury component did not have an opportunity to work as a "countercyclical" asset, and therefore underperformed.

So is fixed income a waste of capital in our buy and hold strategies? If capital appreciation is the goal, then it would appear the answer is yes, at least for the last decade. That said, if and when another crisis or recession hits, assuming treasurys continue to behave as they have, they may provide decent protection, and possibly outperformance compared to equities alone.

Putting it All Together

Is it possible to use a buy and hold strategy to weather all seasons in the market? Our research would suggest that the answer, like many things in finance, is not a clear "yes" or "no". The answer depends on many factors. What are the investor's objectives? Wealth accumulation or preservation? If an investor has a long time horizon and with a priority of absolute return, then simply investing in stocks and holding through the rough periods would have resulted in a better overall return, or even the 60/40 would achieve this with slightly lower returns and reduced volatility. On the other hand, for an investor looking to preserve their capital, both the 60/40 and the All Weather strategy have been less volatile, with performance between the two varying depending on the time period.

A hybrid approach could also be to use leverage on the low volatility strategies to potentially get the best of both worlds. We will look at this in future installments.

While we have tested a 21 year period to capture as many economic conditions as possible, this period is still relatively short, and has been characterized by low interest rates, historically low inflation and stable growth. This study has been somewhat simplistic as well, assuming only a few asset classes.

With all of the uncertainty in the market today as to the direction of inflation (high vs. transitory) and growth (is the recovery less than anticipated?), the next few years could be very different than what we have seen. Perhaps the All Weather and 60/40 strategies may provide performance different than what we've seen and give an all equity portfolio a run for its money. Time will tell!

In future installments of this series, we will look at other macro factors and how they impact different asset classes, and shed some light on the elusive "business cycle".

Until then, happy investing!