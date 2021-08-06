Ivan Bajic/E+ via Getty Images

In my last article on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) I commented that Roper isn't really a company geared for early short-cycle recoveries, but that as the recovery matured sentiment would recover. And so it has been, with the shares outperforming the broader industrial space since that last article, rising about 15% against a flattish performance for the sector.

Valuation isn't any simpler now, though. Roper has been a free cash flow machine for two decades, generating close to 20% cash flow growth over the last 20 years and over 10% growth over the last decade, driving annualized returns of close to 20% a year over both of those periods.

If you believe that 10%-plus FCF growth can be sustained, the shares still offer a worthwhile return, and Roper should be seeing improving demand across a wide range of its businesses. That long-term growth is going to require ongoing M&A activity (a quality issue for some investors), though, and you have to go through some contortions to find the shares cheap on a multiple-based methodology today.

A Modest Beat-And-Raise As The Engine Revs Up

Roper doesn't have particularly strong short-cycle exposure, so I'm not surprised that the company's operating improvements are lagging some of the other quality multi-industrials who do have more of that short-cycle exposure (like Dover (DOV) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW)). And it's also worth remembering that Roper's performance didn't decline nearly as much during the pandemic - the worst being a run of four quarters with low single-digit organic revenue declines.

Revenue rebounded this quarter, rising 7% in organic terms and just barely beating expectations. Each segment showed growth, with Network Software up 5%, Application Software up 9%, Measurement & Analytical (or MA) up 7%, and Process up 13%.

Gross margin improved around 40bp and Roper reported 19% growth in operating income and 18% growth in segment profits (with margin down 430bp to 26.3%), the latter being good for a modest beat (around 3% to 4%) versus sell-side expectations. Every segment grew - App Software up 35% (margin down 270bp to 25.8%), Network Software up 14% (margin up 180bp to 32.9%), MA up 1% (margin down 260bp to 31.2%), and Process up 41% (margin up 570bp to 31.4%).

While management guidance was positive, the Street basically already had it dialed in, and guidance was raised about 1% over sell-side expectations at the midpoint.

Looking For Acceleration Across The Business

While the magnitude of the beat-and-raise may not have been spectacular, I do believe that Roper is set up for high single-digit to low double-digit organic sales growth in the second half of the year, and that is likely to be higher than its multi-industrial peers as a group. I'd expect a few like Dover, Parker-Hannifin (PH), and Rockwell (ROK) to possibly do even better, but there will likely be quite a few quality names with "mid-to-high" single-digit growth when Roper's logging double-digit improvements.

Management said that recurring revenue was up high single-digits in the App Software business (making up about three-quarters of revenue), and Deltek saw strong demand recovery with government customers, while CBORD is leveraging recovering healthcare and education markets.

As the year moves on, a return to more normal behaviors (assuming COVID-19 infections don't continue to get worse) should drive good growth at CBORD (card-based secure entry systems used at healthcare and educational facilities, among others), and likewise for Horizon (food service software), while Deltek leverages more government spending and improving trends in engineering. I also expect the medical side of the business to see better results on catch-up spending in core lab systems.

Network Software is a tale of two businesses, or really one business, as "TransCore and others" was down 3% in the quarter and the rest of the business was up 10%. Strength at DAT (freight matching for truckers) should continue as trucking demand remains hot, and ConstructConnect is well-placed for what has thus far been a faster pace of improvement than I expected in non-residential construction. TransCore is a wildcard, with a lot riding on the timing for the NYC congestion pricing project (which has been pushed out multiple times).

MA was up 20% ex-Verathon, and Verathon is looking at tough comps given how revenue was spiked by demand from COVID-19 (video-assisted intubation). Even more than the rest of Roper, M&A is a tougher segment to model given the hodgepodge of smaller businesses, but there's exposure here to general industrial and process industrial markets in sensors and measurement devices that should do well, and Neptune (water meters) should do better.

Management pointed to a broad recovery in Process and the results from process automation companies like Emerson (EMR) and Honeywell (HON) would back that at least in terms of improving order activity. Unlike many companies that have guided to "bottoming" trends in oil/gas, Roper sounded a little more bullish on the near-term recovery momentum, but that could well have to do with Roper's greater exposure to "tip of the spear" components that are more driven by near-term production activity (in response to higher oil prices).

The Outlook

A key question with Roper right now is how quickly the company will return to large-scale M&A. The $5.4B deal for Vertafore was about a year ago now, but net debt still at about 3.6x of expected 2021 EBITDA, it may well be the case that management wants to work down its debt balance a little further before taking another big swing at M&A. In the meantime, a stronger-than-average outlook for organic growth in the second half of 2021 isn't a bad consolation prize.

Valuing Roper really depends in large part on how you want to handle the question of long-term M&A. This has always been an acquisitive company, and that has been a significant contributor to the company's long-term growth. I believe Roper could generate organic growth in the mid-single-digits over the long term, but I don't see enough margin/FCF margin leverage in the business to generate the sort of FCF growth that's already baked into the share price.

A lot of analysts and investors don't like including M&A in models, and I understand that, but I don't see how you can hope to be in the ballpark with Roper without it. Of course, given the timing and size of deals, you're making a tradeoff between "generally right" over the long term for likely being wrong about revenue and earnings in a specific year beyond the next year or two.

I don't see Roper maintaining the trailing pace of low-to-mid-teens FCF growth, but I do think that mid-single-digit organic growth and meaningful acquired growth over the next decade can keep revenue growth in the high single-digits and FCF growth above 10%. Importantly, with strong FCF generation, Roper can continue to pay up for targets with high-margin recurring revenue without blowing up the balance sheet, as I expect over $11B in FCF generation over the next five years (including 2021).

The Bottom Line

If Roper can generate 10%-plus FCF growth over the next decade, the available returns would seem to be at least on par with other high-quality industrial names (including several of the names I've mentioned in this article). I won't try to justify the price on the basis of near-term multiples, and I likewise don't argue that a model that relies so much on future M&A is highly speculative.

Roper isn't going to be for everyone; I don't own it, and I don't plan to. But I do think management has shown that it can leverage this business plan to generate considerable cash flow and I don't think management is going to change that plan anytime soon.