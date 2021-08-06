Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Energous' (NASDAQ:WATT) senior management team is changing with the departures of its CEO and CFO. Energous had made little headway in achieving any sort of significant commercial success over the years, accumulating a deficit of over $300 million, while generating less than $10 million in revenue since it was founded in 2012.

The change in senior management (and the results of its search for a permanent CEO) appears unlikely to result in any major difference in Energous' future outlook. It has had nearly nine years (including seven years since its IPO) to gain some commercial momentum, but has not been able to do so.

Energous has a decent amount of cash on hand currently ($38 million), but will probably end up doing another equity offering in early 2022 as it tends to raise money once its cash balance gets down to around $20 million.

Change In Senior Management

Energous' CEO Steve Rizzone retired last month after previously taking a leave of absence due to health reasons. Rizzone also resigned his seat on Energous' Board of Directors. As well, CFO Brian Sereda notified Energous of his intention to resign as CFO on August 11.

This has resulted in COO Cesar Johnston becoming Energous' acting CEO, while William Mannina becomes acting CFO. Johnston is the only person remaining from Energous' senior management team from its IPO. Energous mentioned that it is conducting a search for a permanent CEO.

To date, Energous has been mainly successful at burning through money, with an accumulated deficit of over $300 million and less than $10 million in revenues generated to date.

That lengthy track record of not being able to achieve commercial success is something that can be easily changed by new leadership.

Cash Burn Rate And Revenues

Energous' cash balance has decreased from $50.7 million at the end of Q4 2020 to $44.8 million at the end of Q1 2021 and $38.2 million at the end of Q2 2021. It has a cash burn rate of approximately $25 million per year at the moment, and that seems unlikely to change much in the foreseeable future.

Energous' quarterly revenues have been sequentially improving from $0.09 million in Q4 2020 to $0.15 million in Q1 2021 to $0.18 million in Q2 2021. However its revenues remain a fraction of its expenses. A further doubling of its revenues would still only bring its revenues up to around 5% to 6% of its expenses (excluding stock-based compensation), which might reduce its cash burn to a bit over $24 million per year instead.

Timing Of Equity Offerings

In the past it appears that Energous did equity offerings to raise cash when its cash balance fell to around $20 million. At the end of 2018, it had $20.1 million in cash on hand, and then announced a $25 million direct offering in February 2019. At the end of Q3 2019 it had $22.8 million in cash on hand and the conducted an at-the-market equity offering running from Q4 2019 to Q2 2020. With $17.3 million in cash on hand at the end of Q3 2020, it conducted another at-the-market equity program that was completed by the end of 2020.

Based on this pattern, I'd expect Energous to do another equity offering around the end of Q1 2022, which is when its cash balance would end up around $20 million based on current cash burn trends.

Conclusion

Energous' senior management has changed, but its main problem remains unchanged. Throughout its history, revenues have remained relatively minimal compared to expenses. It has managed to double revenues from Q4 2020 to Q2 2021, but its revenues are still less than 3% of its expenses. Energous has also had higher revenues in the past, and it is unlikely that its recent sequential revenue growth rate will continue for a lengthy period of time.

Energous does have $38 million in cash on hand still, but tends to do equity offerings when its cash balance gets down to around $20 million. Thus an offering in early 2022 appears likely.