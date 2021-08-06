The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

So many investors have been chasing the newest EV, renewable energy, software or meme stock or cryptocurrency, that it has created opportunities for more traditional growth companies.

Last September, I wrote a bullish article on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT). Performant had a larger legacy business that was in secular decline and a smaller rapid growth business that was reaching an inflection point. Overall sales were declining but the growth business had reached a point where that was about to change. The market had the company valued as a flat to declining revenue company. I argued that Performant is a growth company, and a relatively rapid one at that, trapped in a legacy declining one. Since then, Performant has sold or closed much of its legacy business and the stock is up over 600%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is similar but in my opinion even better. The legacy company is their uniforms business. Sales there are not declining. They have been relatively flat though for at least six years. Back in 2015 uniforms were 93% of sales. Since then, its call center business (Office Gurus) has grown 213%. It also purchased a promotional products business (BAMKO) in 2016. That business has boomed, growing revenues 323% since its first full year in 2017. Most of the growth of both segments was organic. In the first six months of 2021, the uniforms business was down to 51% of total revenues. Earnings growth of the two newer segments has been even faster than revenues.

Superior Group is my best idea right now and largest holding. It is a growth company, with accelerating growth, that is trading at a run rate PE ratio of about 8. The market as a whole trades at an average PE ratio of 20-25 and has much less growth. It also has a strong balance sheet and management that has proven successful over the long term. It's been a while since I have seen an opportunity like this in a growth company.

Background

Superior is a 100 year-old company based in Seminole, Florida. Most of that time it was a uniforms company. It made what became a transformational acquisition in 2016 of BAMKO, a promotional products company. BAMCO's founder, Philip Koosed, is still with the company. BAMKO has been so successful, that it recently promoted Mr. Koosed to Chief Strategy Officer of Superior. The company is not seasonal, so looking at the current quarter can give a good idea of the current run rate for revenues and earnings. Superior pays a $0.12/quarterly dividend with a current yield of 2.0%. It just increased this dividend by 20%.

Management believes there are synergies between the three segments (uniforms, call center and promotional products). The same salespeople are now being used to sell both uniforms and promotional products. The call center is used to service the other two.

Financial Results

While the uniforms business has had flat revenues, remote staffing and BAMKO have enjoyed rapid growth. There have been some acquisitions, but most of that growth was organic. The call center segment has enjoyed a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8% over the last 5 years if the first half of 2021 is annualized. This was all organic. BAMKO's revenue CAGR was even higher at 45.7%, though with acquisitions the organic rate was closer to call centers. Earnings for both have grown even faster. This has not been a fluke or anomaly. This growth has been in place for at least five years. It slowed for both during the worst of the pandemic in 2020 but has now accelerated even faster than before. Revenues, pretax income and EPS over the past six years are shown below.

Revenues by Segment

Net Income Before Taxes By Segment and EPS

Revenues included $131 million of personal protective equipment (PPE) in 2020, up from under $4 million in 2019 and 2018. PPE sales continued to surge to $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. It then declined to $6.7 million in the second quarter. Management has guided for about $45 million PPE sales for the full year. That indicates the amount last quarter is near the new normal going forward. In the second quarter of 2021, only $0.9 million or 2% of BAMKO sales were from PPE. Most PPE sales were uniforms.

Earnings in the second quarter of 2021 were $0.67 adjusted for a one time pension termination charge of $6.9 million. There were no other unusual items in this number. Since the company is not seasonal, that indicates that $0.67 is the current quarterly run rate. That annualizes to EPS of $2.68. This is important because the prior four quarters were inflated by PPE sales and earnings. The last quarter is the first to show what Superior looks like with a normal level of PPE sales.

Uniforms

This is the legacy business that until 6 years ago represented over 90% of sales. The uniforms segment is about half medical and healthcare with the rest scattered among many different industries. Its primary brands are Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI and WonderWink. On May 2, 2018 Superior acquired CID Resources a uniform maker acquired for $86.9 million plus 150,094 shares of stock. The integration did not go smoothly. As a result, and also due to an accounting change which deferred revenue recognition, operating income fell sharply in 2019. Things picked back up in 2020 due to personal protection equipment (PPE) sales related to the pandemic. PPE sales totaled $48.5 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, PPE sales dropped to under $5 million a level they are expected to remain going forward. The first chart above shows that sales excluding PPE were flat in 2020 and 2021.

Management does not expect flat revenues going forward. They believe that with PPE sales returning to normal and the 2018 acquisition fully integrated, it can grow uniforms revenues at least 12% organically annually going forward. These new sales are expected to be more from medical customers and also a push to grow revenues overseas. They hope to grow total overseas sales from $30 million to $100 million over the next few years. Much of this is expected to be uniforms sales. Superior also recently directed 70 salespeople who previously just sold BAMKOs promotional products to cross sell uniforms. These salespeople had success in the past selling BAMKO to 30% of the new PPE customers.

BAMKO

BAMKO sells promotional products such as employee gifts, point of sale signs, logo merchandise sold by non-retail businesses and much more. It has enjoyed a CAGR of 31.5% over the last three years, excluding PP&E sales in 2020 and 2021, and annualizing the first six months of 2021. BAMKO was acquired for $24.9 million effective March 1, 2016. On November 30, 2017, BAMKO acquired Tangerine Promotions West for $12.1 million. Revenues in 2018 were boosted by that acquisition. Growth excluding PPE slowed in 2020 due to the pandemic but is reaccelerating. It is on pace to grow revenues (excluding PPE) a whopping 52.9% this year. Some of that is from an acquisition in January of Gifts By Design for $6.0 million, but most is organic. As shown in the second chart, earnings have grown even faster. BAMKO had a backlog of $67.6 million on June 30, 2021, up 66% from just one quarter earlier. This indicates that sales are likely to continue to accelerate. The company mentioned that the promotional products industry only grew about 3 to 4% in the first half of 2021.

So how is BAMKO growing so much faster than its industry? There are several primary ways they are doing it. First is a heavy use of technology. They can design inhouse almost any product. Much of their products are custom made. They also are recruiting and bringing in sales teams from their competitors. Part of the alure is their strong support system for their 75 sales people. Another is the high growth the business is getting. These sales people instead of waiting for calls, approach businesses with ideas. BAMKO's salespeople also successfully converted 30% of their new PPE customers with no other relationship into promotional products customers. I looked on Glassdoor and it had a rating of 4.1 with 61 reviews.

Call Centers

This business known as Office Gurus has grown revenues at a 30.8% CAGR over the past five years if 2021 is annualized. This growth was all organic. This was their only segment that had no benefit from PPE sales. Revenues if anything are accelerating. During the second quarter of 2021 Superior added 437 billable agents across all sites. That is on top of 184 agents in the first quarter for a total of 621 agents for the first half of 2021. Their original 2021 forecast was 362 additional agents all year. This is an increase of over 20% just in the first half of 2021. All of the added agents were needed due to growth.

Again, you have to ask, how are they getting this type of growth in an industry full of others that struggle. Support.com (SPRT) and StarTek (SRT) are two peers who have been losing money or had declining revenues for years. What they do that I really like is they focus on smaller customers. Unlike many peers, losing one large customer doesn't hurt them. Their agents are from lower income countries such as Belize and Jamaica where they speak English and El Salvador. The company also is benefitting from the pandemic as a vast majority of their agents currently work from home. This has helped in recruiting. They also use less incentive pay than their peers.

Guidance

Management has a goal is $900 million in revenues by 2025 achieved organically. This is a 17.4% CAGR from here. They expect to be $1 billion+ with acquisitions which puts the revenue CAGR projection through 2025 just over 20%. The company has plenty of balance sheet it can use for acquisitions. The recent promotion of Philip Koosed to Chief Strategy Officer provides an executive available to focus on mergers.

Management has also guided for sales of $525 million this year including $43 million of PP&E. Excluding PP&E guidance is for $482 million, which is up 22% from 2020.

Superior is making a push overseas. Revenues there were $30 million last year and they believe they can do $100 million in a few years.

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet is in good shape. Long term debt was paid down from $119.3 million December 31, 2019 to $87.6 million December 31, 2020. It increased to $114 million as of June 30, 2021 due to the need to fund the growth in working capital as revenues increased. Working capital was $175 million on that date. The company had a $125 million line of credit on June 30, 2021 that doesn't mature until 2026 with $51 million drawn. Tangible net worth was $114 million on June 30, 2021, which is equal to interest bearing debt. There is a pension liability $14.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

Concerns

I always include a section in my writeups for concerns and issues. This is the smallest one I have ever included.

Superior is facing the same supplier logistics problems and labor shortages as many other companies right now. This should be a short term issue and the fact they hired 621 call center employees in the first half of the year bodes well going forward. Management indicated the logistics problems cost them about $4-5 million in revenues last quarter, about 2%.

The stagnant uniforms segment remains the largest by revenues. However, it no longer provides the majority of earnings. Management is optimistic about this segment and expects it to be stronger than before Covid. But they do not expect the kind of growth they are seeing in the other two segments.

Why the Valuation Disconnect

Yes, Superior really did earn $0.67 last quarter adjusted for a pension settlement, which puts its PE ratio at about 8 if annualized. There were no other unusual items and the company is not seasonal, so this appears to be the new run rate. This is a company with two of three segments with a long history of revenue and earnings growth in excess of 30% per year. That growth is if anything accelerating. Most companies with this type growth get PE ratios of over 50. Why is there such a disconnect?

The best I can tell it is due to three things. One is that the true growth and earnings picture were masked somewhat by all the PPE sales last year and in the first quarter of this year. A lot of investors are starting to avoid Covid plays. But the second quarter of 2021 returned to a more normal level of PPE sales and had strong earnings.

The second is the industries where Superior is getting its growth are slower growing ones where others struggle. Also, these are not tech or medical businesses, which are the ones that usually get the high PE multiples. However, there are many non-tech or medical high growth companies with high earnings multiples. BAMKO uses a lot of technology but is not considered a tech stock. But Superior has a consistently superior track record in both segments to its peers. Way superior in fact. Its backlogs and recent seat additions indicate it is nothing like its peers. Their growth if anything is accelerating.

I believe it also comes back to my opening comments. The market still sees Superior as a slow growth uniforms company. But that has changed quite suddenly. Half the company is now very high growth and management expects the legacy uniforms business to also have good growth.

Valuation

Overall revenues (excluding PPE sales) are growing about 20% a year right now and projected to continue on that trajectory by management. Earnings are growing even faster. Most companies with that type of growth have PE ratios of 40 or more.

For valuation purposes the three segments will be valued separately. The uniforms segment has two mostly pure play publicly traded competitors which are shown below. Aramark also does a lot of uniforms but it is their third largest segment.

Cintas is a powerhouse that gets much more growth and profit margin than Superior. Unifirst is also superior on those metrics but closer to Superior. Both trade for high PE ratios. Investors like this business as it is very stable and there is no reliance on any one customer. Based on the comparables, I believe if Superior spun off its uniform business it would trade for a PE ratio of 18. This is below the peers and the market average as a whole. A 20% discount is then needed because the earnings shown are pretax.

Only three of the peers listed by Superior as competitors in its last 10-K are publicly traded. Atento and Sykes are listed above and Concentrix was omitted as call centers are a much smaller part of their business. I have added Support.com and StarTek which are smaller call center companies. Atento, Support.com and StarTek are examples of why this industry appears to get little respect. All are either losing money or revenues or both. Sykes and Support are under contract to sell so you are essentially seeing the premium sale price. Superior is clearly superior to all three and the only real comparable is Sykes. It's revenue growth as mentioned earlier has actually accelerated to 30.8% if the first half of 2021 is annualized. That is far superior to Sykes. Adjusting for a takeover premium for Sykes, I value it at 1.5x revenues.

Superior did not mention any peers for BAMKO I could not find any either. It has grown revenue at a CAGR of 45.7% over the past five years if the first half of 2021 is annualized. This excludes PPE sales. Earnings have increased even faster though PPE sales in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 make a true calculation difficult. If you annualize second quarter 2021 pretax earnings, the earnings CAGR is an off the charts 75.5%. Most companies with this kind of growth get PE ratios well over 50. I will discount for perceptions about the industry and lack of peers and apply a PE ratio of 30 to second quarter 2021 earnings annualized. I believe that is very conservative based on what the market usually gives stocks with this growth rate. This then needs to be discounted 20% to adjust for using BAMKO's pretax earnings.

As noted above, 20% is deducted from the first two segments because the earnings used are pretax. My one year price target is $43.00.

As I noted earlier, true earnings have been masked until the most recent quarter by PPE sales. The second quarter of 2021 showed a return to normalcy. But the market may not be comfortable working off of just one quarter. I am confident that if the current quarter shows similar or better earnings it will be clear how strong post PPE surge earnings really are.

The $43 price target is only a PE ratio of 20 if second quarter 2021 earnings are annualized. Most companies with 20% or more revenues and earnings growth get a much higher PE ratio. That makes the $43 one year price target a conservative number.