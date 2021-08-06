Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Businesses that benefitted from COVID-19 lockdowns are starting to feel some ramifications from the reopening trade. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is a primary example of the stock plummeting on Q3'21 audience softness due in part to the tough comps in 2020. My investment thesis is very bullish on the mobile gaming stock, as any material sell-off provides a grand entry point to better growth in 2022.

Tough Comps

Back in 2019, Zynga reported total bookings of just $1.56 billion and guided towards Q1'20 bookings of just $400 million. The company is now reporting quarterly bookings above $700 million and annual bookings still set to top $2.8 billion in 2021.

Source: Zynga Q2'21 presentation

During the 2H of 2020, Zynga closed deals with both Rollic (October 1) and Peak (July 1) that provided part of the huge bookings boost over the last year. The mobile game developer did see original 2020 quarterly bookings in the $400 million range quickly escalate to top $500 million in Q2'21 before adding in Peak games and $600 million in Q3'21 before adding in the Rollic games.

The mobile game developer was always going to face tough comps in 2021, but the Q1'21 results propped up expectations. Zynga even beat the Q2'21 bookings targets of $710 million by a paltry $2 million, but the amount did beat estimates.

The real weakness comes in the 2H of the year with updated Q3 bookings guidance at $660 million and the Q4 implied guidance at $708 million. Basically, Zynga is taking away the $100 million lift provided with Q1'21 results and bringing estimates back to the $2.8 billion level for the year.

Source: Zynga Q2'21 shareholder letter

While the disappointing guidance cut eliminates the prior quarter's hike, the stock peaked above $12 all the way back in February. The stock traded above $11 heading in the Q1'21 results where the 2021 numbers were hiked. The recent dip in the stock below $10 has already accounted for an expected guidance cut.

Source: FinViz

Regardless, Zynga appears headed back into the low $8s based on after-hours trading. The stock is worth ~$9 billion now after hitting new lows for the year.

Confluence Of Negative Events

As usual, the market loves to overreact to temporary headwinds for a business or extrapolate too much on positive events. The odd part about Zynga and some of the other game developers is that the stocks didn't exactly soar on the positive outcomes of people under stay-at-home orders last year.

The stock entered 2020 around $6 and quickly topped $10, but Zynga didn't exactly soar to irrational levels. Not to mention, the company benefitted from major acquisitions in the year that took the business to new higher levels, yet the after-hours price of $8 leaves the stock barely up for a bullish 18-month period.

The company suggested the following short-term headwinds are a major problem to Q3'21 guidance, but not long-term prospects:

Reopen pain leading to 2020 cohorts not playing games as often.

Adoption of Apple's privacy changes hurting ad revenues and increasing UA costs.

Delay of FarmVille 3 launch to Q4 pushes bookings out.

Zynga has already seen improvements in lower CPIs supporting the addition of new games. Along with the upcoming FarmVille 3 launch, the company appears set to return to growth in the next quarter.

While growth might stall out in the next few quarters, Zynga has a strong history of growing revenues per share. The acquisitions are consistently done at attractive valuations allowing the mobile game developer to grow revenues per share.

Data by YCharts

The acquisition of StarLark and the Golf Rival game for $525 million sets up Zynga for another big growth story in 2022. The company has a long history of acquiring game developers and expanding bookings via their strong live services and constant game updates.

The combination of adding Golf Rival to the lineup and launching FarmVille 3 and Star Wars: Hunters along with additional games in 2022 sets up Zynga for a return to growth mode. The temporary headwinds during Q3'21 won't last and any stock weakness is a buying opportunity.

The long-term investment thesis isn't altered here. The market is disappointed the bookings won't reach boosted guidance, but my view from February really isn't altered much.

The stock should have a price target of 6.0x EV/FY22 bookings around the valuation multiple assigned to Electronic Arts (EA) and Playtika (PLTK) before the recent weakness in the sector. In such a scenario with 2022 bookings of only $3.1 billion for ~10% growth, Zynga would trade at $17.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga will quickly move past the headwinds from the grand reopening and Apple's privacy changes. The stock is a major buy on any weakness as the market clearly ignores the recent history of strong growth by the current management team.