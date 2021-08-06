Melissandra/iStock via Getty Images

One of the largest providers of fragrances and cosmetics in the world is a company called Coty (NYSE:COTY). Over the past couple of years, the business has struggled to reinvent itself, combating falling sales and significant net losses. Even this year, the financial picture for the company looks somewhat mixed. However, management believes that the worst might be over and that the company can soon return to generating positive results thanks to cost cutting measures and a focus on debt reduction. Leverage still remains high for the business, but if current initiatives can come into play, the picture for shareholders moving forward should be a good one. This does not mean that shares will be particularly cheap. But they do look to be in a range that investors should consider reasonable.

Major changes continue

A little over a year ago, I wrote an article detailing an interesting transaction that took place between Coty and KKR (KKR). From that deal, I highlighted the ability of management to reduce leverage and focus on its other operations. Little did I know that their business would continue to focus on improving itself. Although the company is the number one seller of fragrances in the world and the number four seller and color cosmetics, including the number two seller of both prestige fragrances and mass cosmetics in the US, this success does not easily translate into financial success and financial freedom. Over the years, a high amount of leverage has harmed the company, as has competitive pressure that has resulted in declining revenue and compressed margins.

*Taken from Coty

Recently, the business has been focused on making some other changes. As an example, they have embarked on an ambitious cost savings plan. Already in the first half of 2021, the company claims to have achieved $270 million in annualized savings. Their hope is to increase this to $300 million by the end of the year. Much of these initial savings have come about as a result of fixed cost reductions. In fact, an estimated 64% of savings achieved already format category that includes a permanent reduction in headcount and the elimination of unnecessary business services. Next year, the company wants to cut another $100 million from its cost structure. And in 2023, they want to reduce their expenses by another $200 million.

*Taken from Coty

Another big priority of the business is an emphasis unchanging where its money comes from. For instance, the business wants to increase the share of its revenue that comes from the skin care category up from 6% of overall sales this year to more than 10% by 2025. It also wants to focus on expanding into China, which this year will only account for 3% of its revenue. In this vein, the company launched a pop-up store somewhere in the country, achieving sales of over 1,000 units in just a couple of days. By 2025, they hope that China will account for more than 10% of their overall revenue. On top of all of this, the business has also switched around some of its brands. This includes sunsetting brands that are no longer popular and acquiring those that are. One of its more recent acquisitions was of the premium brand Kylie.

*Taken from Coty

Of course, transformation can be painful. After seeing revenue rise from $4.35 billion in 2016 to $7.65 billion in 2017, it decreased every year until hitting $4.72 billion in 2020. Management did say that this year will be even lower, with revenue coming in between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion. Of the decline seen recently, an estimated $1.2 billion is attributable to the impact associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $0.3 billion is due to a reduction in low quality product sales and a further $0.3 billion reduction can be chalked up to net mergers and acquisitions activities.

*Taken from Coty

As revenue decreased, so too did profitability. The business generated net losses in four of the past five years, with a net loss in 2020 of just over $1 billion. Fortunately, operating cash flow has been mostly positive. This ranged from a low of $413.7 million in 2018 to a high of $757.5 million the year before that. But then, in 2020, the business generated a net outflow of $50.9 million. This outflow is likely what caused the major push for the business to reduce costs further. Because, at the end of the day, a company can generate net losses for a long time, but to see negative cash flow for any extended period can be terminal.

*Created by Author

Fortunately, the picture is improving. In the first three quarters of the company's 2021 fiscal year, it generated positive operating cash flow in the amount of $286.4 million. This compares to $204.5 million generated the same time last year. Management did indicate that the current fiscal year should see the business generate around $750 million in EBITDA. Extrapolating out the interest expense for that, we end up with operating cash flow of around $520 million. That is only slightly lower than the four-year average, prior to 2020, of $578.1 million the company saw. Of course, we need to reduce this figure by the preferred distributions a company needs to pay. This would reduce cash flow to $430 million for the year. Taking all of these things into consideration, the business seems to be trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 15.6 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 16.9.

*Taken from Coty

Takeaway

At this point in time, Coty finds itself in an interesting spot. The company continues to see some pain as it seeks to improve itself. Its net leverage remains elevated at 6.7 on a forward basis. And that figure does need to come down. However, if we assume that management can continue to generate the savings that they have already demonstrated, the company does not seem to be trading at too high a price. More likely than anything, shares are probably fairly valued. But continued improvements could lead to them being undervalued to some degree.