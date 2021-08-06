sutlafk/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian antibody-drug discovery platform AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ABCL) came in the limelight back in December 2020, due to its collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), to develop bamlanivimab, a COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Back in December, the Life Sciences Tools and Services play, owning an AI-powered drug discovery platform aimed at finding antibodies that can be developed as drugs, took advantage of its newly-acquired fame to price its IPO at $20.00/share instead of $17-18, for expected gross proceeds of $483 million.

With bamlanivimab, having been authorized in more than 15 countries, and receiving Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in February this year, the company generated an astronomical growth of 6,200% for its first quarter as a publicly listed entity when compared to last year. Shares fired up at a post-IPO high of $53.5.

Since then there has been a vertiginous slide, with the stock now trading at less than $16 despite another COVID cure at development stage and inking many antibody collaboration deals, including one with a very big name.

Data by YCharts

I explore the reasons for this irrational market behavior and will also provide insights about AbCellera's unique business model aimed at bridging the gap between innovative ideas about therapies on the one hand, and the capability to rapidly turn them into reality, on the other.

First, I start with the variant-fighting ability of the drugs it has co-developed.

LY-CoV1404's potential

First, there was bamlanivimab (also known as LY-CoV555), a recombinant and neutralizing human IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Treatment with bamlanivimab has resulted in a significant reduction in viral load and replication of the coronavirus in the upper and lower respiratory tract upon exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

This is made possible through the unique ability of bamlanivimab to bind to the spike protein both in the high and low position, when comparing to other antibodies. Pre-clinical data showing that modest doses of bamlanivimab provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, has since been confirmed in clinical trials. These have shown that bamlanivimab reduced hospitalization by 70% in high-risk patients with early-onset Covid-19.

So far, the antibody has been used in the treatment of approximately 400,000 patients with high-risk Covid-19 in the United States.

Subsequently, a second antibody from the Eli Lilly collaboration called LY-CoV1404, has entered clinical trials in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. This is being evaluated in an ongoing BLAZE-4 study designed to use LY-CoV1404 alone and together with other monoclonal antibodies.

Source: abcellera.com

New preclinical data shows that LY-CoV1404 binds and neutralizes all currently known circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. In the same way as bamlanivimab, by binding itself to a rarely mutated region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, LY-CoV1404 shows effectiveness against emerging variants.

Looking deeper, AbCellera applies its technology stack, including an artificial intelligence drug discovery platform which searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to filter out antibodies to be eventually used as drugs. For this purpose, contrarily to what many think, it is a healthcare tools and services company and not a biotech developing drugs on its own. However, it can always develop its own pipeline.

In this respect, ability to co-develop drug candidates with big pharma Eli Lilly has been an important milestone for the Canadian company which has been able to ink such deals with several other pharmaceuticals including a giant one, Gilead Sciences (GILD). This includes a multi-year, multi-target antibody discovery collaboration. Under the financial terms of the agreements, AbCellera will receive an upfront fee and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties, with the amounts based on development and commercialization of antibodies generated.

There has been another agreement with Tachyon Therapeutics, but this one specifically targeting advanced cancers. Along the same lines, AbCellera and Angios GmbH have inked a deal for the discovery of monoclonal and bi-specific antibodies for vascular diseases of the eye.

Pursuing further, there has been an agreement with Empirico specializing in a human genetics-focused discovery platform.

Under the terms of these agreements, AbCellera is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on products that are derived from its antibody discovery platform. It also receives direct research fees and derives income by providing access to its humanized mouse technology, used for drug development.

As a matter of fact, out of the total $203 million of revenues earned in Q1-2021, $178 million was constituted by milestones and royalties. Splitting further, $171 million of royalty was attributable to banlanivimab's sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, in some cases, the life sciences play has the option to invest in preclinical and clinical development in exchange for an increased share of products sales. This puts it in a strong position to benefit as a drug development enabler.

Valuations and key takeaways

The business model is unique in that it emphasizes collaboration, with partners being both big pharmas and small biotechs, committed to translating scientific knowledge into novel therapies.

For the larger and more established ones, the aim is to open up new disease areas with increased speed and efficiency of research, through the use of AbCellera's expertise as an extension of their R&D teams.

For smaller plays, AbCellera makes available best-in-world capabilities at a reasonable price, as they build internal capabilities.

The company has expanded the partnership business by 16 programs within the quarter, or a 23% increase from 13 programs added during the same period in 2020. It has achieved a cumulative total of 119 programs with 29 partners.

Shifting to sales, total revenue of $203 million for the first quarter was up from $5 million in Q1-2020. Sales should be less in the second quarter predominantly due to lower royalty revenues, following Lilly's guidance during their last quarterly earnings call. However, the management remains optimistic at the prospect of longer-term revenue streams from COVID-related products, including bamlanivimab and LY-CoV1404.

Another avenue for growth is the recently acquired Trianni humanized rodent platform I mentioned earlier, and which generated $20 million in license fees. It should get more traction as it is integrated into AbCellera's core discovery offering.

Finally, the business model emphasizes participation in downstream economics, or profiting from commercialization of partners' drugs. Till these materialize, the Canadian company receives income from the money it charges them for the research component. In this case, it earned research fees of approximately $4 million in Q1.

Looking for valuations, at a trailing price to sales multiple of 6.66x, the Canadian life sciences play is undervalued relative to the healthcare sector by 15.7%. Adjusting accordingly, I obtain an estimate of $17.5-$18 for the share price.

Another reason I am bullish is AbCellera's huge operating income of $158.1 million, translating into 78% margins.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, some will argue that these higher margins are due to the huge bamlanivimab royalty of $171 million. My reply to them is that it only took $44.7 million of combined expenses (cost of revenues and operating costs) to generate $203 million. Now, even if the company generates half of Q1-2021's revenues in Q2, or a rough estimate of $100 million, it would still be profitable, even if expenses are doubled. For this matter, investors will note that R&D expenses should continue to grow as AbCellera keeps expanding its team's capacity to deliver on partner programs for oncology, immunology, inflammation, neuro-degeneration and other diseases.

Coming back to market behavior, there are two catalysts which should favorably impact the share price in the short term. First, there is the Q2 earnings call next week but second, and more important, an update as to the Blaze-4 clinical trials should follow in the last week of August.