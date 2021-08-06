DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

For those that have followed my recent publications, my overall investment view is likely starting to become very clear: I believe there is material upside in the small-cap space when compared to its larger peers. While I don’t always have the best line of sight as to whether “value” or “growth” is likely to outperform, I do believe that the small cap bank space should continue to have legs.

Over the course of my last few articles, I have dotted the map in terms of finding upside potential in smaller/community banks across the United States. In my opinion, Hamilton, New Jersey, based First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) also fits the mold as it has a better-than-peer outlook at a discounted valuation.

FRBA has a fairly small balance sheet, just $2.4 billion in assets and $2.0 billion in loans. While some might dismiss this bank due to its micro/small cap size and limited liquidity, its earnings power and profitability metrics likely deserve another look. Most importantly, the bank has done a great job growing its tangible book value per share (up 13% in the last twelve months), which causes its valuation to continue to look attractive.

First Bank has consistently produced a ~1.0% ROA, roughly in line with banks five- to ten-times its size. While its profitably is nearly identical to peers, its valuation opens the door to noteworthy upside. FRBA trades at 1.2x price to tangible book value per share while peers are closer to 1.5x on the same metric. While its relatively small size might be causing the handicapped discount, it continues to outpace peers in terms of core loan growth. Overall, its recent growth looks sustainable and earnings should continue to build off current levels.

Data by YCharts

Second Quarter Review

Solid first quarter results were followed up with continued success in the second quarter; FRBA posted core operating earnings of $0.45. Management has recently made strategic calls that position the bank for future improvement.

The company has recently started to shift its funding mix, which has been turbo-charged due to COVID driven excess liquidity. The second quarter saw material growth in its non-interest bearing deposits, up more than 7% from first quarter levels. This solid growth also helped lower the cost of deposits to just 0.30% (down 9 basis point from first quarter levels).

On the left side of the balance sheet, core loan growth (which excludes PPP loans) grew 18% linked quarter annualized (or about 4.5% off first quarter levels). This strong growth trajectory puts the bank on pace to exceed its previously indicated $120 million core loan growth plan. Management also noted that it had the strongest loan pipeline in FRBA’s history in terms of the number of loans in pipeline.

That said, the total pipeline balances were a little lower than previous levels. While still strong, the current pipeline its third strongest in terms of the dollar amount of loans in pipeline ($200m) behind only March and April of this year.

From a fee income perspective, core fees declined in the second quarter with weaker swap fees and sluggish gain on sales in SBA, but it should rebound soon. On the call management indicated they expect a rebound in the second half of 2021. It should also be noted that FRBA is seeking preferred SBA lender status, which when approved could help its core SBA business greatly.

Future Expectations

With the transformation of FRBA's funding profile, which was accelerated by COVID, combined with improved fee income generating capabilities and a continued focus on expense control, I believe FBRA has the potential to permanently boost ROA from 1.00% to 1.20% on a consistent basis.

In the bank space, and especially banks this size, expense control is a major factor to producing consist financial returns. From the call management suggested 2Q core operating expenses of $10.2m is a good quarterly run rate. They also indicated they are looking to manage expense growth in the low-to-mid single digit range, which should work well with an operating efficiency ratio below 50% for the past two quarters.

With respect to the second quarter, the net interest margin was inflated by PPP income and prepayment fees. The reported number, of 3.57% is likely closer to a core of 3.40%. Going forward, I would expect this margin to fluctuate around current levels. If it weren’t for the solid progress made in the funding portion of the business, the margin would likely be headed lower.

When looking at core loan growth, I do believe management has turned the corner and should more than exceed its $120 million core growth plan. While paydowns are always a hard headwind to nail down quarter in and quarter out, over the longer term this bank seems poised to continue to take market share from larger peers.

Concluding Thoughts

While First Bank is significantly smaller than most of its local peers, especially when crossing the Hudson into New York City, it continues to put up respectable results. In my mind, small bank management teams have to pay much more attention to daily operations since bottom-line results magnify even the slightest of hiccups.

For FRBA to continue to outperform peers, it simply needs to keep doing what it has been doing. This bank isn’t recreating the wheel or coming up with some exotic lending category, just solid core banking. When you look at results, the same themes continue to play out: an improvement in funding profile, a strong hold on expenses, healthy loan pipeline, and better prospects for additional fee income generation.

Small banks are not something that really should be traded. It has limited float and is likely to trade with the industry. That said, I believe its good days will be better than peers while its rough patches will be muted relative to the industry average. Over the long term, First Bank look poised to outperform peers, especially that this discounted price.