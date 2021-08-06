Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from Neutral to Bullish.

I previously published an update for the company on May 10, 2021, and ManpowerGroup's share price has declined by -5% from $122.72 as of May 7, 2021, to $116.33 as of August 5, 2021, since then.

ManpowerGroup delivered a good set of results in Q2 2021 with robust revenue growth and a return to profitability, and the strong recovery of its business in France stood out. Moving forward, the gradual reopening of the economies in various markets will help to drive ManpowerGroup's near-term growth, while it is a beneficiary of structural tailwinds in the medium to long term. ManpowerGroup's valuations are reasonable, as it currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 16.5 times and 13.8 times, respectively. The above points justify my Bullish rating for the stock.

Good Q2 Performance With France Leading The Recovery

ManpowerGroup announced a good set of Q2 2021 financial results in late-July 2021, with the performance of its business in France standing out.

Revenue grew by +41% YoY from $3,752 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to $5,277 million in the recent quarter. The top line also increased by +7% QoQ in Q2 2021 as compared to its Q1 2021 sales of $4,924 million. Its most recent quarterly revenue was approximately +2% ahead of the sell-side's consensus sales estimate.

Revenue for Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Americas and APME (Asia Pacific and Middle East) segments increased by +65%, +38%, +25% and +9% YoY, respectively, in the second quarter of the current year. Specifically, revenue derived from France, categorized within the Southern Europe segment, jumped by +83% YoY in Q2 2021.

I had earlier noted in my May 10, 2021, article on ManpowerGroup that "France has plans in place to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions", which "bodes well for the recovery prospects of ManpowerGroup's business operations in France." Indeed, the company's business in France has led ManpowerGroup's recovery and played a significant role in its YoY growth in the most recent quarter.

At the company's recent Q2 2021 results briefing, ManpowerGroup expressed confidence in the future growth prospects of its business operations in France. The company highlighted that France has "further opportunities in a number of areas to address labor markets" and increase "investments in infrastructure and specific sectors" which "gives us a great deal of optimism." France is a key market for ManpowerGroup accounting for around a quarter of its Q2 2021 top line, so it is positive that the outlook for the labor market in France appears bright.

In terms of the bottom line, ManpowerGroup turned around from a net loss per share of -$1.11 in Q2 2020 to record a positive earnings per share of +$2.02 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company's Q2 2021 earnings per share came in +41% higher than the market consensus' forecasted quarterly earnings share of $1.43.

Notably, ManpowerGroup achieved better-than-expected profitability in the most recent quarter. Earlier, the company guided for its Q2 2021 operating profit margin to be between 2.3% and 2.5% range, but it eventually managed to turn in an operating profit margin of 3.2% in the last quarter. Apart from the positive effects of operating leverage, ManpowerGroup also attributed the higher-than-expected profit margins to its "diversification strategy to grow higher-margin value business."

Gradual Reopening And Structural Changes

In my opinion, the short-term and long-term growth prospects for ManpowerGroup and the workforce solutions industry are good.

COVID-19 vaccination rates are relatively high in the key markets and countries, where ManpowerGroup has a presence in, as per the chart below. This implies that it is likely that many of these countries could potentially be relaxing their current pandemic restrictions and reopening their respective economies in time to come. For example, the UK is one of the countries which acknowledges that COVID-19 will be endemic, and it started to reopen its economy in mid-July, when the full COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country passed the 50% mark.

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates In Key Markets Where ManpowerGroup Operates In

Source: OurWorldInData

It is noteworthy that ManpowerGroup emphasized at its recent Q2 2021 earnings call that most governments around the world have now adopted a balanced approach of "reducing social interactions to the greatest degree possible while allowing work to continue to the greatest degree possible" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. This suggests that as COVID-19 vaccination rates rise, countries are less likely to impose full lock-downs (instead adopt targeted measures to contain the virus), which means that any future disruptions to the normal course of work in most countries will be much more limited.

In the medium to long term, I see ManpowerGroup benefiting from two key structural changes in the way companies could view their workforce needs following the pandemic outbreak.

Firstly, most companies have found that the majority of their labor costs are "fixed" in nature (do not vary with revenue) and form a significant component of their total expenses. Going forward, many corporates are likely to target a higher proportion of flexible staff and increase their reliance on outsourcing services, which is positive for ManpowerGroup.

Secondly, a large number of corporates also discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic that they have insufficient employees with the right skills to navigate changes in the market environment. For example, staff with the relevant IT knowledge and skills were critical in helping companies to shift their business activities online during the multiple COVID-19-induced lock-downs last year. It is natural to expect more companies to engage the services of a workforce solutions specialist like ManpowerGroup to train existing staff or find new highly-skilled employees.

Both structural changes I mentioned above should result in a significant growth in demand for ManpowerGroup's services in the years ahead.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Based on the company's last traded share price of $116.33 as of August 5, 2021, ManpowerGroup trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 16.5 times and 13.8 times, respectively. The stock also boasts a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.1% and a FY 2022 dividend yield of 2.6%. Wall Street analysts see ManpowerGroup's ROE increasing from 8.3% in FY 2020 to 15.7% and 17.8% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

ManpowerGroup's forward P/E valuations seem reasonable, as they are roughly in line with peer averages, as per the table below.

ManpowerGroup's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Metric Adecco Group AG [ADEN:SW](OTCPK:AHEXF) (OTCPK:AHEXY) 13.3 12.0 4.8% 4.9% 19.4% 20.7% Randstad N.V. [RAND:NA](OTCPK:RANJF) (OTCPK:RANJY) 15.1 13.6 3.8% 5.3% 14.7% 16.3% Robert Half International (RHI) 19.8 18.9 1.5% 1.4% 42.6% 38.7% Mean 16.1 14.8 3.4% 3.9% 25.6% 25.2%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

ManpowerGroup's key risks include unexpected lock-downs in its key markets as a result of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, a slower-than-expected global economic recovery, and structural tailwinds for the labor & human resource market such as increased demand for workforce flexibility failing to materialize.