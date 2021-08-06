JJFarquitectos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) investment case after H1 2021 results were released on July 22. Shares fell 5.9% in London on the day of the results.

We initiated our Buy rating on Unilever in December 2020. Since then shares have lost 5.5% (after dividends) in GBP in London trading, a disappointing performance over the past 8 months.

H1 results were mixed, as Unilever continued to be affected by a number of COVID-related macro factors. However, the P&L is broadly stable, and we on balance we view the long-term investment case as on track.

Our forecasts show a total return of 57% (15.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end in the Upside Case, and a total return of 36% (10.1% annualized) in the Base Case, which we view as good risk/reward. The Dividend Yield is 3.6%.

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case is based on a combination of a re-acceleration in Unilever sales growth and a recovery in its P/E multiple, including:

Consumer Staples represents a stable, high Return on Investment Capital industry, and Unilever has some of the strongest franchises globally

COVID-19 has been a net negative on Unilever earnings, due to its impact on out-of-home consumption and Emerging markets, but temporary

Unilever's recent efforts to reaccelerate its growth, through better innovations, marketing and sustainability credentials, will succeed

Over the long term, Unilever to continue to achieve its 3-5% underlying sales growth and EBIT margin expansion targets

P/E to recover from its multi-year low once sales growth re-accelerates

Buybacks to help EPS growth

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth (ex. Currency) (2011-20) Source: Unilever results releases

H1 results were stable within the context of ongoing COVID-related macro disruption, but not fully recovered and re-accelerated as we would like.

Stable Group P&L in H1 and Full-Year Outlook

Unilever's H1 2021 results and full-year outlook show the company managing reasonably well with the ongoing COVID-related macro disruption.

For H1, excluding currency, Unilever had underlying growth of 5.4% in Turnover and 4.3% in (Adjusted) EPS, against a decline of 0.1% in Turnover and a growth of 6.4% in EPS in H1 2020:

Unilever Adjusted P&L (H1 2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: Unilever results release (Q2 2021).

Approx. 0.8 ppt of EPS growth was due to a lower tax rate. Including a currency headwind of 6%, Turnover was up 0.3% and EPS was down 2.0%.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of €2.43bn was lower year-on-year due to strong working capital management in 2020, but was higher than H1 2019's €2.00bn.

For full-year 2021, Unilever has again guided to underlying sales growth to be "within" the 3-5% multi-year framework, but changed its EBIT margin outlook to "around flat" from "increase slightly" back at Q1 results:

Unilever 2021 Outlook (Latest vs. Q1 Version) Source: Unilever results releases.

The ongoing macro developments affecting Unilever include:

Most categories recovering from the effects of COVID-19 in the prior year

Some categories, having benefited last year, are seeing sales declines

Input cost inflation is currently high, partly related to COVID-19

Emerging Markets ("EM") currencies have been falling, also COVID-related

We look at Unilever's underlying performance in more detail.

Categories Emerging from COVID Differently

Year-on-year underlying sales growth rates by quarter for Unilever's different categories are shown below; they show a diverse picture of ups and downs:

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth by Category (Since 2020) Source: Unilever results presentation (Q2 2021); annotations by Librarian Capital.

We focus on Q2 2021 growth rates and their comparison with prior-year figures as more meaningful (having reviewed Q1 in detail in May):

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth by Category (Q2 2021 vs. 2020) Source: Unilever results presentation (Q2 2021).

Most Unilever categories have bounced back in Q2 after declines in the prior-year. Usage of their products increased with the (partial) return of normal life in many markets, but differed in extent based on the nature of their products. These categories include Laundry (underlying sales up 6% over 2 years), Prestige (Beauty & Personal Care, "BPC") (up 21%), Personal Care (still down 1%) and Out of Home (Foods & Refreshments, "F&R") (down 14%).

Conversely, categories that benefited from COVID-19 saw underlying sales declines in Q2 2021, but still good growth across two years - Hygiene was down 10% year-on-year but up 13% from 2019, and In Home (F&R) was down 2% year-on-year but up 15% from 2019.

Functional Nutrition had strong positive growth in both Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, though its 30-55% growth in prior quarters was based on a small business. Year-on-year growth rate decelerated to 9% in Q2 when the acquired Horlicks business became part of the underlying sales growth calculation.

Regional Growth

Rates Rebounded from 2020

Year-on-year underlying sales growth rates by regions show the same relationship between Q2 2021 growth and the prior year. The different regions had different growth rates due to different mixes by category. Where volumes fell in Q2 2020, in Asia/AMET/RUB and Europe, they bounced back this year; after volume grew in Americas in Q2 2020, they rose less this year:

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth by Region (Q2 2021 vs. Prior Year) NB. AMET = "Africa, Middle East, Turkey"; RUB = "Russia, Ukraine Belarus". Source: Unilever results releases.

Price growth in Q2 2021 was higher, due to the effort to recover inflationary cost increases, which will be discussed in more detail below.

Competitiveness Okay, Slightly Down from Q1

With all the moving parts in H1 2021, it is hard to determine Unilever's progress in improving its innovations, marketing and sustainability credentials.

On a Moving Annual Total ("MAT") basis, 52% of Unilever's businesses by revenues gained market share during Q2 2021; this was down from the 57% figure mentioned in Q1, but was still above half and was higher year-on-year:

Unilever Percentage of Businesses Gaining Value Share (Since 2017) Source: Unilever results presentation (Q4 2020).

Management stated on the Q2 earnings call that Unilever in fact targets gaining share in only 55-60% of its businesses and that it would prioritise protecting its margin through price increases over share gains:

Business winning share going above 60%, we don't think that's sustainable. We'd like to be in the 55% to 60% zone, that really would be a meaningful stimulus to our overall top line ... we would be happy to see competitiveness dip into the low 50s if that's what it took to maintain the integrity of the P&L by leading with price where we need to. Alan Jope, Unilever CEO (Q2 2021 earnings call)

We believe Unilever's competitive position is likely improving; but H1 results do not yet show any clear evidence for this.

High-Teens Inflation But Stable 2021 Margin

Unilever saw "further cost inflation emerge through the second quarter", affecting materials like crude oil and soy beans, and freight and packaging:

Management expects input cost inflation to increase to high-teens in H2 2021, and has been taking "significant pricing action in key markets through a combination of list price increases, pack changes on key price point packs, mixed actions and focused promotional management".

Underlying price growth was 1.0% in Q1 and 1.6% in Q2 (calculated across each entire quarter), and was 2.2% in June. Price growth was 4.1% in Americas in Q2, reflecting higher inflation in LATAM countries. Pricing actions tend to lag cost increases, for example in EM where Unilever has traditionally taken "a more stepped basis" for competitive reasons, and in countries like France and Germany where pricing agreements tend to be annual or biannual.

As described above, Unilever is guiding to EBIT margin to be flat year-on-year in 2021 (it fell 100 bps in H1), and we remain confident in the pricing power of Unilever's products due to their consumer need, quality and brands. So we expect the P&L to recover any inflationary cost increases over time.

Currency Headwinds Stronger Than Usual

Unilever reports its results in EUR. Relative to this, currency was an approx. 6% headwind for Turnover and EPS in H1; on spot rates, it is expected to be a headwind of 2-3% for Turnover and 3-4% for EPS for full-year 2021.

Unilever revenues are approx. 60% from EM, with significant exposure to India (approx. 10%), Brazil (5%), China (5%) and Indonesia (5%). The Indian Rupee has devalued by approx. 8% year-on-year during H1 2021, while the Brazilian Real has devalued by approx. 20%; the U.S. Dollar has fallen by 9%:

Unilever Key Currency Rates (H1 2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: Unilever results release (Q2 2021).

While EM countries on average have higher inflation and weaker currencies, part of the recent fall in EM currencies can be attributed to the poor pandemic situation in parts of Southeast Asia and LATAM. We do not expect currency headwinds to reverse completely, but expect them to moderate in future.

Valuation - Is Unilever Stock Cheap?

With shares at 4,100p, relative to 2020 financials, Unilever stock is trading at a 19.4x P/E and a 6.0% FCF Yield (but 2020 FCF was elevated); relative to 2019 financials, the P/E is at 19.0x and the FCF Yield is at 4.7%:

Unilever Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2016-20) Source: Unilever results releases.

Unilever pays a dividend of £0.3693 per quarter, or £1.4772 annualized, equivalent to a Dividend Yield of 3.6%.

Unilever has a share repurchase program of up to €3bn, with the first tranche of €1.5bn having commenced in May 2021. As of the end of H1, €0.9bn has been repurchased, with the remaining €0.6bn (0.5% of the current market capitalization) to be completed by August 27.

Work on the separation of most of the Tea business (with €2bn revenues in 2020) was "substantially complete" during H1 2021, and a sale process was reported (by Bloomberg, subscription required) to have begun in early August with an estimated value of £4.0bn ($5.6bn). Any sale proceeds are likely to be spent on more buybacks.

Unilever Stock Forecasts

We continue to have two scenarios in our forecasts, and have updated some of our assumptions based on the latest guidance.

Our Base Case assumes:

2021 EPS to be 4% lower year-on-year (unchanged)

2021 share count to be 0.5% lower year-on-year (was flat)

2022 Net Income to be 8% higher (was 10%)

From 2023, Net Income to grow at 5% each year (unchanged)

From 2022, share count to fall by 0.5% each year (unchanged)

2021 dividend to be €1.71 as announced (unchanged)

From 2022, dividends to be based on a 65% Payout Ratio (unchanged)

2024 year-end P/E of 20x

Our Base Case EPS of €2.94 is unchanged from before:

Illustrative Unilever Return Forecasts - Base Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at 4,100p, in the Base Case, we expect an exit price of 4,901p and a total return of 36% (10.1% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Our Upside Case has the same new 2021 assumptions but also:

2022 Net Income to be 9.5% higher (was 11.5%)

From 2023, Net Income to grow at 6.5% each year (unchanged)

From 2022, share count to fall by 1.0% each year (unchanged)

2024 year-end P/E of 22x (unchanged)

Our new Upside Case EPS of €3.12 is 0.3% higher than before (€3.11):

Illustrative Unilever Return Forecasts - Upside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

In the Upside Case, we expect an exit price of 5,828p and a total return of 57% (15.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Is Unilever Stock a Buy? Conclusion

H1 results were stable relative to ongoing COVID-related macro disruption; Unilever gained share year-on-year but not from Q1.

Input cost inflation is rising to high teens in H2, but margin is guided to be flat for the year, and we trust Unilever's long-term pricing power.

With shares at 4,100p, we expect annualized returns to be 10-15%, including a 3.6% Dividend Yield.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Unilever.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.