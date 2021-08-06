Viktor Ketal/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, fast-growing Cyprus-based shipping company Castor Maritime reported respectable Q2 results. Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million almost quadrupled sequentially thanks to the company's aggressive fleet expansion and highly favorable dry bulk charter market conditions. The company also generated $6.8 million in cash from operating activities for the quarter.

For those unfamiliar with Castor Maritime, here's a quick recap:

The company was incorporated under the laws of Marshall Islands in September 2017 and is controlled by its CEO Petros Panagiotidis via the company's supervoting Series B Preferred Stock.

Castor Maritime started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in early 2019 at around $5 per share and despite owning just one Panamax carrier at that time quickly joined fellow nano-cap shipping peers Performance Shipping (PSHG), Pyxis Tankers (PXS), Top Ships (TOPS), Globus Maritime (GLBS), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Euroseas (ESEA) and EuroDry (EDRY) in one of the occasional momentum stampedes experienced by these stocks from time to time.

Shares peaked around (reverse-split adjusted) $190 in March 2019 but subsequently lost 99% of their value as momentum traders moved on and dry bulk shipping market conditions weakened.

Despite these issues, Castor Maritime has managed to grow its fleet from a single vintage dry bulk carrier to 26 vessels on a fully-delivered basis by employing an aggressive capital raising scheme similar to peers Globus Maritime and Top Ships.

Source: Company Press Release, Compass Maritime

The frequent equity sales at large discounts to prevailing share prices have caused outstanding shares to increase by almost 30,000% (no typo) since the beginning of 2020.

Earlier this year, the company and peer Seanergy Maritime advanced to Meme stocks after receiving favorable comments on the Sub-Reddit WallStreetBeets with Castor Maritime's shares peaking at a reverse-split adjusted $17.30 on February 11.

Since then, shares have lost 85% of their value as momentum traders have once again left for assumed greener pastures and the company continuing its aggressive capital raising efforts with a $125 million registered direct offering in early April followed by a 1-10 reverse split in late May.

The poor share price performance is actually in stark contrast to the company's positive earnings trajectory, an ongoing strong dry bulk charter rate environment and particularly the stellar value appreciation of the company's fleet in recent quarters.

As a result, the stock has actually entered value territory with shares still trading at an almost 40% discount to net asset value ("NAV") even after Thursday's rally:

Source: Company Press Release, Compass Maritime

Admittedly, the discount appears well deserved given the company's relentless equity raising efforts. On June 14, the company entered into a $300 million equity distribution agreement with Maxim Group LLC and until the end of Q2 sold 3.6 million new shares at an estimated average price of $2.78 into the open market.

But since the start of Q3, Castor Maritime has not sold any additional shares under the equity distribution agreement which is likely due to the ever increasing discount to NAV and decreasing trading volume.

Moreover, the company should continue to show decent revenue and earnings growth for the remainder of the year with ownership days increasing as additional vessels get delivered into the fleet and weak legacy charters expiring over the next couple of quarters.

For example, Castor Maritime currently has five Panamax dry bulk carriers on daily charter rates between $10,200 and $12,750 as compared to fixtures well above $30,000 witnessed in recent weeks. These charters will expire until the end of this year thus providing ample earnings upside going forward.

In addition, the company's sole Capesize vessel has recently been fixed at a daily charter rate of $39,500 for a 45-day time charter, more than 40% higher than the previous rate.

Assuming current charter rates to take hold, I would expect Castor Maritime to achieve adjusted EBITDA of close to $40 million this year and generate almost $30 million in cash flow from operations.

Bottom Line

After having been negative on Castor Maritime for most of the past two years, I am changing my rating to "speculative buy" due to:

Ongoing strong dry bulk charter market conditions. Anticipated sizeable increases in earnings and cash generation. Shares trading at a large discount to NAV. Increased chances for another violent momentum stampede.

On the flip side, another momentum rally will almost certainly trigger additional sales under the above-discussed equity distribution agreement but Castor Maritime is not a buy-and-hold idea anyway but rather a bet on the Meme stock frenzy to resurface as the company finally offers the fundamentals and outlook for speculative investors and traders to get excited about.

For my part, I initiated a trading position in Castor Maritime in Thursday's pre-market session and added substantially to my existing holdings in peer and fellow Meme stock Seanergy Maritime.

Should the shares get picked up by the momentum crowd again, I wouldn't be surprised to see Castor Maritime's stock approaching net asset value over the next couple of sessions.

Investors looking for dry bulk quality names should rather consider an investment in proven industry leaders Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) which are all expected to pay sizeable dividends for at least the next couple of quarters.