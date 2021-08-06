EyeMark/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: A Thinning Investment Pipeline And A Fattening Valuation Multiple

Value-investing healthcare real estate investment trust Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) recently beat earnings and revenue estimates for the second quarter. It is the latest signpost of strong performance in the REIT's stellar, albeit somewhat short, growth history. Despite the revenue and FFO beat this quarter, however, the pace of investments seems to be slower this year than in most previous years. This bodes poorly for an external growth-oriented REIT priced at 22x FFO.

Despite an active Q1 on the acquisitions front, CHCT only bought two properties in the second quarter and does not have a particularly robust pipeline for the remainder of the year — at least as of now. While this is certainly a sign of selectivity and unwillingness to compromise on investment criteria, it is also incompatible with a premium stock price, in my view.

Therefore, I would label CHCT as a "Hold" until we see the REIT's investment pipeline fill out a little more.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

Update On CHCT

As indicated above, CHCT is a healthcare REIT with a value investing tilt. They look for high-yielding properties typically outside of primary markets, mostly buying real estate in sale-leaseback transactions with healthcare operators and private practices.

As of the end of June, CHCT owned 149 properties worth around $813.5 million. The portfolio was 89.4% leased at the time and had a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.1 years.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

For the most part, CHCT's business model is to issue low-yielding equity to purchase high-yielding real estate assets, with the occasional term loan sprinkled in for additional capital. Debt to total capitalization is a mere 31%.

Though the portfolio is primarily oriented toward medical offices and general/clinical care, there are multiple acute forms of care included such as dialysis and behavioral health.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

As you can see above, CHCT owns medical office buildings, inpatient rehabs, dialysis centers, small physicians' centers, and some hospitals primarily in small towns and rural areas where they can capture much higher yields. Historical acquisitions have ranged between 9% and 12% yields. There have been no investments at less than a 9% cap rate. For comparison, most medical office buildings trade hands for 5-6% cap rates.

Capturing 9%+ yields on new assets is remarkable, and it leads one to ask how CHCT is able to get those yields. What additional risk are they taking on?

Well, as stated above, many of CHCT's properties are located in really small markets or in rural areas. The far right column in the image below shows the metropolitan statistical area ranking. Notice that many of these properties are in rural markets that are not in proximity to any named town.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

These properties would be incredibly difficult to backfill if the tenants moved out. On the other hand, though, people who live in rural areas need healthcare too, and there is bound to be less competition in those locales.

To be fair, there are several slides before the one above of CHCT's properties in larger markets, including Chicago and Houston. Many properties are in suburbs or exurbs of large or mid-sized metro markets.

That said, with this strategy, CHCT has managed to achieve some impressive growth, including year-over-year AFFO per share growth of 11.5% in Q2.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, CHCT also operates with some impressive margins, such as a 77.6% EBITDA margin in the second quarter, which is roughly representative of its normal EBITDA margin.

Likewise, the REIT posted a 62% AFFO margin in Q2, and CHCT managed to translate 75% of NOI into AFFO.

As the portfolio grows, general & administrative expenses (for all intents and purposes, the management fee) continue to hover around 12.5% of total revenues. However, it's important to note that 54-59% of G&A expenses are non-cash expenses — i.e. stock-based compensation. The core management team of CHCT has elected to take 100% of their compensation in stock with a long vesting period.

Most of that stock compensation comes from total return-based performance incentives, as seen below:

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

It is incredible to see that management receives 100% of compensation in CHCT stock, with a small flat annual amount combined with the much larger total return incentive compensation. I don't believe I have ever come across a public company with such strong incentive alignment with shareholders built into the compensation structure.

Basing 70-80% of compensation on total returns over one-year and three-year periods allows management to balance dividends with share price growth.

Speaking of share price growth, much of it since the IPO has been based on accretive portfolio expansion.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

But can CHCT sustain that pace of growth? Since the end of 2020, CHCT has increased its gross real estate assets by 10.1%. That is fantastic growth, but it's a little less than half of the 22.5% growth in the full year of 2020. And most of CHCT's acquisitions year-to-date came in the first quarter.

President, CEO, and Chairman Timothy Wallace stated on the Q2 conference call:

During the second quarter, we acquired 2 properties with a total of approximately 77,000 square feet for a purchase price of approximately $9.5 million. These properties were approximately 90% leased with leases running through 2028 and anticipated annual returns of approximately 9.34% to 9.97%.

The $9.5 million acquired in Q2 was just 11.7% of the total acquisitions YTD.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

In order to reach the total acquisition volume of last year, $127.2 million, CHCT would need to invest another $45.9 million for the remainder of the year. Fortunately, the REIT does have a near-term pipeline totaling $12.2 million. To quote Wallace:

So far this quarter through August 3, the company has acquired 1 property totaling 14,400 square feet for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.7 million. Upon acquisition, the property was 100% leased with lease expirations through 2026 and an anticipated annual return of 9.37%. The company has 2 properties under definitive purchase agreements for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $8.5 million and expected returns of approximately 9.0% to 9.3%.

Wallace mentioned one additional property with a signed term sheet that could close as early as the fourth quarter, but otherwise there remains a gap of $33.7 million in additional acquisitions that would need to be made this year in order to do the same total acquisitions as 2020. Just to get to CHCT's minimum target annual acquisition volume of $120 million would require $26.5 million more acquisitions to close this year.

Either the fourth quarter is going to be very active for acquisitions or CHCT is going to have a slow year for investments. That wouldn't be the end of the world. The REIT had a slow acquisitions year in 2018 but then bounced back and experienced its most acquisitive year ever in 2019.

I suspect this slower pace of external growth is the reason why CHCT's enterprise value growth has likewise slowed since the end of 2020.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

I do wonder if management is turning down more acquisition opportunities because of compressing cap rates. Despite closing many investments in previous years at 11-12% cap rates, acquisitions this year have consistently been in the 9-9.5% range. Since management has boasted in the past that they have never purchased a property for less than a 9% cap rate, I wonder if they are declining opportunities with lower yields that would otherwise fit their investment criteria.

In any case, nothing is broken about CHCT's model, but it appears that it will be a light year for investments.

Dividend growth does continue to chug along, with the recent trend being a quarter of a penny raise per quarter.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

However, on the recent conference call, when asked a question about quarterly dividend growth by an analyst, Wallace responded in a way that I interpret as raising the possibility of slowing the rate of dividend hikes. Wallace said:

Well, it's a discussion that's been at the Board level, and we're kind of monitoring what we're going to do on the dividend, but we want to make sure that we can maintain an increased dividend when we increase it. So I wouldn't be surprised sometime in '22 if that doesn't happen, but it's always obviously up to the board.

Though there was no follow-up clarifying question to this statement, I interpret it to mean that quarterly dividend hikes might come to an end in 2022. At that point, CHCT's size and quarterly investment variability may necessitate annual raises rather than quarterly ones.

Is this another sign that CHCT's future growth rate could slow? Or is it merely a prudential step to ensure the sustainability of the dividend? I'm not sure.

In any case, the payout ratio hovers around 75%, and the 3.48%-yielding dividend looks very safe.

Bottom Line

With a low leverage ratio of around 30%, a very high fixed charge coverage ratio of 6.3x, a proven investment strategy, and a heavily shareholder-aligned management team, I continue to find CHCT a very attractive long-term investment. However, the slowing pace of investments this year makes the 22x FFO multiple look rich, which may be why the stock initially sold off so hard after Q2 earnings were reported.

For me, the stock is currently a "Hold," but that would quickly change back to a "Buy" if acquisition growth surprised to the upside later this year.