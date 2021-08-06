wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) is the largest cannabis ETF with over $1.3 billion in assets under management. With a longstanding history, it stands within reason that many investors have likely chosen to use the ETF as a proxy to invest in the growth of the cannabis sector. But do investors really know what they are buying? Between the significant allocation to tobacco stocks and the omission of the stocks of US cannabis operators, it is far from clear if MJ is the best investment option for the cannabis sector.

The First Cannabis ETF

MJ was created in 2015 and was the first cannabis ETF at the time. MJ is passively invested and tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index.

The expense ratio is 0.75%, but MJ has generated a significant amount of securities lending income. Securities lending is where the ETF lends out shares to be shorted in return for interest income. This has enabled it to occasionally outperform the index in spite of the high expense ratio, as seen below:

MJ has 32 holdings that are diversified across many industries with most of the country exposure to the United States and Canada.

We can see the top 10 holdings below:

The 48.2% exposure to the United States may appear high, as MJ does not actually own stocks of any US cannabis operators. Instead, it appears that the US exposure is primarily made up of ancillary stocks like GrowGeneration (GRWG) as well as tobacco stocks like Turning Point Brands (TPB) and Philip Morris (PM). It is worth noting that the fund does not include the net lease real estate investment trust (‘NNN REIT’) Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) - a typical staple of most cannabis ETFs.

Is the MJ ETF A Buy?

While MJ has historical significance as the oldest cannabis ETF, that unfortunately does not make it a good buy. For starters, I question the significant allocation to tobacco stocks. However, more importantly, I wonder if MJ will really capture the growth potential of the cannabis sector.

Here’s the issue. Among the actual cannabis operator stocks that it owns, virtually all reside in Canada. Yet these Canadian operators, like Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), and Cronos (CRON), are producing profit margins which greatly lag those of US operators such as Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) or Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF):

(Cannabis Growth Portfolio Research Dashboards)

Prior to the rise of US multi-state operators (‘MSOs’), the old cannabis thesis was to own the Canadian operators due to their potential to enter the US market. However, the legalization policies at the state level are showing that US politicians aim to prioritize US jobs and taxes from legalization. As a result, I have doubts whether the Canadian operators will be able to sell cannabis in the United States in the near term - or ever. Canadian management teams seem to be embracing that reality - TLRY CEO Simon has even stated that he aims to invest in a US operator soon. In other words, if one wants to invest in the growth of US cannabis, it may make more sense to simply buy the stocks of US cannabis operators.

The valuations justify such an assertion. In spite of generating far faster growth rates and stronger profit margins, US cannabis stocks trade at lower valuations than Canadian counterparts.

(Cannabis Growth Portfolio Research Dashboards)

Why is this the case? Because cannabis is illegal at the federal level, this means that both US cannabis stocks are unable to list on major exchanges and also that institutional capital is hesitant to invest in the sector. As a result, institutions that want cannabis exposure have had to limit themselves to the stocks of Canadian operators - even if the valuations are egregious as compared to US operators. Individual investors, however, aren't restricted by institutional mandates and can choose to invest in the US cannabis growth story themselves.

Conclusion

Due to the longstanding history, it is likely that many investors have purchased MJ as their core cannabis position. It is true that MJ’s securities lending program has helped offset the expenses. However, the fund’s lack of exposure to actual US cannabis operators and questionable allocation to tobacco stocks makes it hard to recommend it as a cannabis investment. Instead, investors will likely find it more fruitful (and profitable) to invest directly in the stocks of the US cannabis operators.