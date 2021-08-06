naotake/iStock via Getty Images

No matter what a company thinks they are getting with a new CEO, no matter how meticulous or even risk averse the selection process may be, when the newly chosen CEO assumes the position nothing is certain - even for a company with a 184-year history like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

A change in CEO is a challenge because it is the CEO who is ultimately responsible for developing key strategies, identifying and clarifying goals and objectives, and ensuring they are executed well; all while being fiscally prudent. This is a fine balancing act - which is allegedly why CEOs get the big bucks. Still, looking at the recent past can serve as a cautionary tale of CEO performance within P&G, as the occupants of the CEO position through the first two decades of the new millennium gives one pause for concern.

For example, in its first 53 years of existence as a small company, P&G operated without a CEO until the first one was named in 1890. Since that time and prior to the year 2000, P&G has had 12 CEOs. However, in the twenty-one intervening years, there have been six CEOs (counting A.G. Lafley twice, as he held the position on two different occasions). This points to the uncertainty a new CEO brings to the table, particularly when considering the external threats that not only include the Covid-19 pandemic and resurgence thanks to the Delta variant, but inflationary costs and the ubiquitous threat of Amazon (AMZN) stealing revenues due to millennial discretionary spending that responds more to digital advertising (pull marketing) that plays to their desire to buy online rather than in-person buying (which is about push marketing).

These conditions would pose problems for any CEO. But the timing of the transition from David Taylor, who served in the CEO position since 2015, to Jon Moeller, raises an obvious question - Will Moeller be an extension of and perform like David Taylor? Could he be a third coming of A.G. Lafley? Or will Moeller end up like Durk Jager and Bob McDonald, with his reach exceeding his grasp?

The past can be instructive, if not serve as prologue.

P&G CEO Performance Since 2000

In 1998, amidst a sales downturn that threatened its ambitious growth plans, P&G unveiled a major corporate restructuring and elevated Durk Jager, then chief operating officer, to chief executive officer "1-2 years ahead of schedule." (This occurred, in no small part, because at the time Jager was considered a "hot prospect" by executive recruiters.)

Under Jager the P&G restructuring plan eliminated the company's four globally based business units and put profit growth in the hands of seven executives responsible for product categories on a global basis, all reporting directly to the CEO. The position of chief operating officer - from which Jager had been elevated - was eliminated. (Ultimately, the position of COO was reestablished under A.G. Lafley and it is the role from which Taylor was elevated and Moeller currently holds.)

Jager had started with P&G in 1970 and when he became CEO in 1999 he expanded the restructuring effort underway to include an overhaul of the product development, testing and launch processes. Jager believed there was a need to change out (replace) the P&G employees who had been used to lifetime employment and held a risk averse, conservative management style. While not altogether misplaced thinking, unsurprisingly, it was one the company's management and employees resisted. Nonetheless, Jager pushed what was to be an ambitious six-year restructuring effort called "Organization 2005" that was also intended to boost sales and profits via introduction of new products and the elimination of unnecessary jobs. However, this costly $1.9B effort cut into P&G profits and the stock subsequently lost about 48 percent of its value in the first three months of 2000. Under pressure from the board, Jager resigned abruptly in 2000, having the shortest CEO tenure in P&G history.

In what was clearly not a well-planned succession, Jager was quickly replaced by A.G. Lafley, a thirty-year veteran of the company. The lack of a planned succession notwithstanding, Lafley's performance as CEO was - in a word - outstanding.

During Lafley's tenure, P&G more than doubled sales and the company's portfolio of billion-dollar brands grew from 10 to 24 and the number of brands with sales between $500 million and $1 billion increased five-fold, as P&G's annual organic sales grew 5 percent and annual earnings-per-share grew 12 percent. Further, P&G's market capitalization more than doubled, making P&G one of the five most valuable companies in the U.S. and among the 10 most valuable companies in the world. As such, Lafley is credited with making P&G a more consumer-driven and externally focused company, viewed as a far more diverse, open, curious, courageous, connected, and collaborative culture, where "innovation is everyone's job." In short, he is credited with re-establishing P&G's much acclaimed "high-performance" culture.

In his first go-round as CEO, Lafley led P&G from 2000 to 2009, remaining as chairman for another year. When he finally retired from P&G, Lafley was hailed as "an all-time CEO hero and began a gilded semi-retirement as an in-demand guru on corporate strategy."

Having learned from the chaos leading to the Jager ousting, Lafley ensured a planned succession that enabled P&G to select Lafley's personally groomed replacement - COO Robert McDonald.

A graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and former Army officer, Robert McDonald joined P&G in 1980, working his way up to the position of CEO and Chairman. However, all did not go well once he reached the top.

As P&G continued to recover from the 2008 economic downturn, investors criticized McDonald for being too loyal to P&G traditions, too slow to pursue layoffs and other needed cuts, and unable to produce new product innovations, particularly compared to Lafley. McDonald was also accused of not keeping his eyes on the needs of P&G, allegedly spending 25 percent of his time on other company boards.

After a short tenure of three years, in 2013, McDonald resigned from P&G following pressure from the company board and activist investors such as Bill Ackman - who claimed McDonald had lost trust with P&G's senior leaders. Subsequently and without a planned succession, McDonald was replaced by his predecessor A.G. Lafley who, at the behest of the board, returned from retirement to "rouse the company from the rut it had fallen into after he left."

While second acts as CEO are rare and often lacking the same level of success as the first (except for the crazed genius Steve Jobs), for his efforts over the next three years, Lafley was credited with leading P&G's strategic leadership and cultural transformation, rationalizing their portfolio (another way of saying getting rid of products and businesses that were not be a good fit), instituting a productivity mindset, and building a new global leadership team (turning and churning the top positions) to meet the challenges and opportunities over the longer term…even as P&G was struggling to regain steam in the post-recession years.

Lafley departed as CEO in 2013 - remaining as chairman until 2016 - and was replaced by the person who had been developed to assume the role - COO David Taylor. Eventually, Lafley retired from the board and Taylor became chairman.

Lafley's unique leadership is made clear when looking at P&G's acquisitions and divestitures and recognizing that of their top ten acquisitions - six were under the leadership of A.G. Lafley (including the $57B acquisition of Gillette), three occurred in the 1990s, and one - Merck Consumer Health for $4.2B - was under David Taylor. Moreover, Lafley had his hand in the two biggest divestitures - In 2015, when P&G sold 43 beauty products to Coty, Inc. (COTY) for $12.5B, and the $2B divestiture of Duracell batteries which began under Lafley, though finalized under Taylor.

While having some (shared) success, this is not to say things went swimmingly well for David Taylor.

Problems with Sales Growth

While still struggling to regain steam in the post-recession years, P&G sales further slowed in Taylor's first years, drawing the ire of Wall Street and, in 2017, landing the company in a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz. In a highly contested vote, P&G narrowly won but, to avoid further litigation concerns, gave a seat on the board to Peltz, CEO of Trian Fund Management LP.

Without question, winning the proxy fight saved Taylor's job, driving home the message he and P&G senior management clearly heard - that investors wanted to see bigger changes from the company. "There is broad shareholder support for P&G's strategies," a board spokesperson said, but "at the same time, shareholders indicated that P&G needs to move faster to deliver improved results."

Then there was the issue of the stock price…P&G's stock trailed the broader market by a wide margin due to a weak market share performance across its biggest product categories.

Clearly, pressure was on Taylor and his critics said P&G needed to invest in trendy, e-commerce startups and lessen its reliance on bricks-and-mortar retailers and mass-market brands like Tide and Gillette. Taylor resisted taking on the unfamiliar and, instead, doubled down on P&G's big names, while shunning acquisitions, even as rivals snapped up new brands.

Taylor argued that P&G's best prospects remain rooted in fundamentals: selling to the masses by way of big retailers on the strength of meticulously collected consumer data, a large R&D operation, and the world's biggest advertising budget. P&G, he said, simply needed to learn to do things faster and more effectively.

While modest growth ensued, ultimately the strategy proved to be prescient amidst the COVID pandemic, when shoppers flocked to known names and, largely unable to travel or dine out, were willing to pay top dollar for diapers, soap and detergent - albeit with a greater focus online and the ever-present threat of Amazon.

If one viewed P&G as having been saved by the pandemic, it begs the question of whether management was more lucky than good. Then there is the issue of shareholder return.

During Taylor's tenure, P&G's total shareholder return was 46%, compared with a 138% total return for the S&P 500 index. Moreover, while P&G's share price is currently hovering near record levels, it is essentially flat year to date, compared with a 17% advance in the S&P 500.

Perhaps reading the tea leaves, Taylor may have decided to "claim victory" and retire. After what was hailed as an "exhaustive" CEO search that P&G claimed included an outside search for talent as well as a stout internal analysis of potential CEO candidates, the decision to promote COO and vice-chairman Jon Moeller to the CEO position was eerily familiar and very risk averse. Why? Because the next outsider chosen as P&G CEO will be the first. Still, this is in keeping with CEO succession common in other large companies.

The Reality of CEO Succession

Each year, about 10 percent of the companies on the S&P 500 Index experience a CEO transition. And this transition is much more than a new nameplate on the corner office. When a new CEO takes charge, they sometimes change or even reverse the entire strategic course of the company. So, it is not hyperbole to say that there is no more meaningful change in a company than in that of the CEO and, for that reason, many choose an internal candidate.

According to a study by Spencer Stewart of CEO successors in S&P 500 companies from 2012 - 2015, some 200 new CEOs were selected. Of those:

136 (68%) were promoted from within the company over the four years

91% were first-time CEOs

47% were promoted from the chief operating officer role

24% were promoted from division CEO

8% were promoted from the chief financial officer role

42% served on a public company board before becoming CEO

Insider CEOs are often a natural choice when companies are creating CEO succession plans. CEOs promoted from within have typically run a large division or have served in the C-suite. They're familiar with the organization's key players and culture. They're well-versed in the direction, problems and opportunities of the business, and they're invested in its continuing success. Through prior performance, they've earned a reputation for accomplishment that's led to their promotion.

Still, insider CEOs encounter challenges of risk and uncertainty that are just as significant as those facing externally hired CEOs. Again, that P&G decided on an insider for CEO has the value of appearing a planned succession; thus, avoiding uncertainty that is often reflected by downward pressures on the share price.

However, as recent history shows, the selection of an insider for CEO should not be viewed as a "layup" for P&G.

Risks for Moeller

The first is obvious, the ongoing COVID pandemic that might not recede as completely as anticipated. In fact, according to the business roundtable, 27% of CEOs surveyed (prior to the emergence of Covid variants) do not foresee a full recovery from the pandemic until mid-2022. This is affecting company plans for hiring (not to mention bringing people back to the office), as well as decisions about capital investments that may or may not impair the ability of a business to address emerging competitive challenges and further growth opportunities.

The second cause for concern is whether Moeller will try to imitate Taylor and rigidly continue on the current strategic path with little or no changes as events unfold that demand adaptiveness - issues that doomed Jager and McDonald.

The third concern is that the new CEO with, in my opinion, a narrow professional viewpoint will suffer positional bias born of having spent his entire career looking at P&G from a finance perspective. Having never been a brand or operational manager, such a bias could affect his strategic choices for better growth opportunities and lack the customer-centric focus Lafley instilled in the company.

A fourth concern centers on a common mistake that many managers make - trying to do too much too soon. Beyond P&G's own history, that a new CEO will try hard to show the board they made the right choice might result in unforced errors of omission or commission, failure to actively listen to others, or fall prey to the decision to pursue "solutions" for all the problems on his own list of things to fix. (The reality is all managers have their own lists of things to do if they get promoted to the next level. One of the specific questions asked of candidates for promotion is - "What do you think needs to be done to…?")

Finally, Moeller might see the resolution of certain problems as the quickest way to a legacy, raising the question whether he would choose the "right" problems to fix. As to that, any effort that involves organizational change might be resisted at any number of organizational levels, as his predecessors learned.

However, where being an insider assuredly is a benefit for both Moeller and P&G is that he is familiar with the value of the company's "high-performance culture" as a potential for competitive advantage.

A High-Performance Culture

Some companies have what are considered "high-performance" cultures, where turn and churn are natural but always seek a "Goldilocks" level. In such a business environment, the standout traits are exemplified by a willingness to get things done, but in the "right way." While P&G is results-oriented, success is not merely about getting things done but about how they are done. We should admire P&G for believing goals and achievements must be in concert with its established business values and ethical standards. Not all companies practice what they preach about ethics.

In high performance cultures there is also a strong sense of active involvement that emphasizes individual initiative and effort. People feel they can make a difference and expectations for performance are clearly delineated for each function and each individual. Issues and problems are expected to be promptly addressed, with a focus on what needs to be done to resolve the problem or take advantage of the business opportunity. Such a culture is permeated by a drive for achievement and there is constructive pressure to achieve good results, reflective of good strategy execution and operating excellence. These expectations are the basis for how all employees act - from the frontline to the C-Suite. Still, despite a high-performance culture, employees can find themselves confused by the direction that emanates from the CEO office and, in turn, the C-Suite. As this created some of the problems seen in the tenure of Jager and McDonald, Moeller should pay heed to evidence of similar confusion and ensure communication clarity and effectiveness.

Still, it should be no surprise that P&G, in an effort to maintain its high-performance culture, seeks to hire, develop, and retain top talent with the capabilities to enable them to excel individually and collectively. In fact, until about five years ago, the only way to get to mid-level management at P&G was to be hired into an entry level position out of college or graduate school. P&G simply did not hire outsiders to fill mid-level or senior management positions. Having been accused of being insular and rigid in management thinking, things have changed and there have been some external hires at mid-level management positions.

Still, irrespective of their function, all managers are expected to inspire strong loyalty and dedication on the part of their employees by reinforcing constructive behavior, developing and rewarding top performers, as well as correcting behaviors or people that stand in the way of good results. P&G expects high-performance and, while they will likely accept learning from mistakes, not if done repeatedly, contrary to cultural norms, or in violation of ethical standards. Without question, P&G will not hesitate, in my opinion, to terminate those who fail to meet the expectations for performance.

Reflecting on P&G's high-performance culture, Moeller said the reason he has confidence in the company's future is because of his confidence in the P&G people. He believes they are committed to lead, motivated to win, and have a strong focus on sustained excellence in everything they do to serve consumers and deliver value for shareholders.

That statement makes it clear that Moeller understands that any competitive advantage begins with the people of P&G.

All things considered, that's a good place for him to start.

A Quick Glance at P&G and its Recent Performance

Regarding P&G, it has about 99,000 employees, with nearly 300 brands sold in more than 160 countries. With nine different product categories folded into 5 different business segments - grooming (9%); healthcare (13%); beauty (19%); baby, feminine and family care (26%); fabric care and home care (33%), about 47% of their business is in the US, with Europe comprising 22% and Asia-Pacific 10%. Latin America is at 6% and the combined geographies of India, Africa and the Middle East also at 6% of total sales.

P&G's financial performance of late:

Procter & Gamble annual revenue for 2021 was $76.118B , a 7.28% increase from 2020.

, a from 2020. Procter & Gamble annual revenue for 2020 was $70.95B , a 4.83% increase from 2019.

, a from 2019. Procter & Gamble annual revenue for 2019 was $67.684B, a 1.27% increase from 2018.

Specifically, according to P&G, the organic sales growth in 2021 was driven by the disproportionate growth of the healthcare segment and the skin/personal care category during the pandemic, both of which have higher than company-average selling prices. While P&G recognizes the headwinds associated with inflationary prices of the unfinished goods they purchase and the challenges to their supply chain, the company has announced they will increase pricing on some products to offset the effects of inflation.

Looking ahead, Procter & Gamble sees overall sales and organic sales growing 2% to 4% year to year. The company also expects earnings-per-share growth of +3% to +6%. Taylor expects P&G to continue to grow top-line and bottom-line and to deliver another year of strong cash return to shareholders despite a challenging cost and operating environment.

Analyst Assessments

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian and team believe P&G's solid Q4 2021 organic sales results and FY22 guidance highlight favorable fundamentals for the company in relation to peers.

"Specifically, we believe P&G's market share momentum and successful execution changes from the last few years, which we expect to continue under new CEO Jon Moeller's leadership, will drive a superior growth outlook vs. peers, despite a very difficult industry commodity/supply chain cost environment (the worst we have seen in our more than two decades of covering the group)."

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble and boosts its FY22-FY23 estimates by about 1.5% to reflect a higher base and greater conviction in P&G's ability to partially offset commodity pressure with strong underlying market share momentum, pricing and productivity.

Morgan Stanley's price target on Procter & Gamble is $160. Wells Fargo seconded the expectations about P&G and also placed a price target of $160.

While analysts would seem to agree that the risks to P&G's downside include the threats of consumer trade-down, a competitive pricing environment, and higher-than-expected currency and commodity pressures against which P&G announced an increase in pricing, they clearly do not believe they are insurmountable.

However, as I trust this article makes clear, P&G's own CEO history suggests care should be taken when assuming Moeller's onboarding and settling into the new role of CEO will resolve more issues than are created.

Final Thoughts

As with the selection of Jon Moeller, insider CEOs are often a natural choice when companies are creating CEO succession plans. CEOs promoted from within have typically run a large division within the company or served in the C-suite already and are usually familiar with the organization's key players and culture. They're well-versed in the direction, problems and opportunities of the business, and they're invested in its continuing success. Through prior performance, they've earned a reputation for accomplishment that's led to their promotion. Insider CEOs are known to the board and other executives, so they're perceived as less risky. In 2019, 79% of S&P 500 boards found the next CEO from within their ranks.

In fact, Moeller has been credited by P&G with leading the initial work to make productivity an integral part of P&G's business. According to Taylor, Moeller was intimately involved in "Our second five-year $10 billion cost savings program in 2017." Taylor went on to say that Moeller was instrumental in building productivity into the P&G operating model that is an ongoing part of their strategy that guides a disciplined approach to managing their category and brand portfolio.

Moreover, Moeller reportedly played an instrumental part by calling Warren Buffett - a P&G shareholder - and helping with the ultimate decision by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) to buy Duracell for $2B. So, we can ascribe to the belief that Moeller has the financial bona fides he would bring to the CEO role. Nonetheless, as CEO, Moeller is an unknown and the challenges for him will go beyond the numbers and settle on whether internal and/or external factors will impair or prevent his success as CEO, as it did Jager and McDonald. So the story of Moeller as CEO should begin as a cautionary tale, even with well-grounded experience within the company and a belief in its high-performance culture.

The unvarnished truth is that, over the past twenty years, CEO performance at P&G has been erratic, induced by factors against which the CEO at the time made decisions - some were good, while others proved untenable. Although Moeller is inheriting a company that has shown the ability to perform over time, even that performance has been uneven. Despite what analysts are currently thinking, it is possible that, as with Jager and McDonald - and almost Taylor at the start of his tenure - CEO Moeller could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Then what?