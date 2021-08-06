Rates Spark: Glide Path Into Payrolls

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Antoine Bouvet

Kashkari makes the case for the doves

Although US yields have been making an attempt to edge higher in the past 24 hours, there has not been huge conviction about it. The payrolls report due today will allow the market to express itself and, as always, the actual number might not matter most; market psychology remains more dominant. It continues to feel like the 10-year wants to have a look at 1%, ideally with an excuse to do so, but even without that.

The Fed's Kashkari has provided some help on that front. He's a renowned dove, but still he's taken time out to highlight the "deep hole" of underemployment still left in the labour market. On top of that, he's noted that while prices have risen, it's been in concentrated sectors, and wider inflation expectations have not been elevating. The bond market is pricing in a dramatically more benign environment, but such commentary is still supportive for the bond market bulls.

Another month, another key payrolls report

Yesterday saw an interesting jobless claims report. The US jobless claims number that we typically look at is initial jobless claims, which are new claims and are deemed to be forward-looking for the economy. And it's bang up to date, as for July 31. But on this particular report, the continuing claims number is the big one, albeit dated through to July 24 (a week behind). These are not considered initial, but are a running aggregate of requests for employment insurance. The initial jobless claims number was as expected in the 385k area. But continuing claims fell significantly from 3296k to 2930k.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing? Depends. It can mean that existing claimants found jobs, or it could mean that they have fallen off the 26-week window the employment insurance is based off. Our read is that this is likely evidence of workers getting re-employed. After yesterday's weak ADP number pointing to a downside risk to payrolls, this is a counter-argument that payrolls could, in fact, come out on the upside. Whether the bond market cares or not is a whole other matter.

Bank of England: Bracing for Quantitative Tightening

The big takeaway from yesterday's BoE outcome is the intention to start reducing its balancing sheet as soon as the Bank Rate reaches 0.5%. The previous threshold was 1.5%, but the Bank never managed to hike this far in the last cycle. We think it stands a better chance of reaching 0.5% in the coming years, so markets need to brace for the first episode of Quantitative Tightening.

How it will go about that is interesting. Our economic colleagues think an annual cap on reinvestment in the existing portfolio would achieve its goal, but the BoE's wording leaves the possibility of a "hard stop" in reinvestment open. Worse, it signalled that it will consider actively selling Gilts in the market once the Bank Rate reaches 1%, if it ever gets there.

There are many moving parts in this strategy, not least on how far it will manage to hike the Bank Rate. But we think the GBP curve needs to price the risk of a fairly aggressive balance sheet unwind in the coming years. In our view, this means a steeper curve, and also a rise in the curvature at the long end.

Next week's events: The glide lower continues

Next week, European markets can look forward to a quiet week with scant supply (only Germany is scheduled) and very few economic releases liable to change rates direction. The same cannot be said of the US, where investors will have to digest an update to the all important CPI and PPI inflation measures, as well as long-end Treasury supply. The week will also be peppered with Fed speakers. If auctions will help relieve some of the liquidity squeeze, markets have shown that they are of a mind to ignore hawkish signals sent by either the Fed or the data. This means the path of least resistance is still to test new lows in yields.

Today’s events and market view

US payrolls dominate an economics calendar that otherwise only comprises European industrial production figures. Bloomberg consensus is for a rise of 870,000 in payrolls, but we think expectations may have shifted lower after the weak ADP release earlier this week. Note also, for completeness, that the employment component of both ISMs rose in July.

