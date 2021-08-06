Carlos Villalon/Getty Images News

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) recently announced its highest earnings of cash flow in more than a decade. The company, with its almost $25 billion market capitalization, reported $2 billion in quarterly cash flow generation. As the company works to pay down debt, we expect it to generate strong, long-term shareholder returns.

2Q 2021 Results

Occidental Petroleum had some of the best results in its history in 2Q 2021.

2Q 2021 Results - Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum had $2 billion in quarterly FCF generation, the highest level of quarterly cash flow in over a decade. The company has continued strong production of 1.2 million barrels/day. More so, the company has continued to actively manage its debt with a $3.1 billion debt tender offer as it has continued to retire select maturities.

The strong 2Q 2021 results are the basis of continued strong performance.

Capital Spending

The company is also focused on continued capital spending to balance its production and generate shareholder returns.

Capital Spending - Investor Presentation

The company can spend $2.9 billion of capital annually to support its steady full-year production of more than 400 million barrels/year. It is continuing to improve its capital efficiency which will enable the company to lower these costs and improve overall production. This stable cost of just over $700 million/quarter is incredibly affordable for the company.

Divestitures and Other Businesses

Occidental Petroleum, outside of its oil production, is focused on divestitures and its other businesses that have continued to generate strong cash flow.

Divestitures - Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has completed $9.2 billion in divestitures and has room for additional divestitures should it choose to. Many of these divestitures have enabled the company to cover its Anadarko Petroleum acquisition as the company has been focused on paying down debt. However, the company has definitely run into some delays and sold off some assets at below fair price.

Still, as the company focuses on its massive shale assets, it represents a reliable additional source of cash flow for the next few years while lowering capital obligations.

OxyChem - Investor Presentation

One other aspect of Occidental Petroleum worth paying attention to is that as the company grows, it's become more of an integrated one. One of the largest businesses is OxyChem which has seen 2021 pre-tax earnings (EBIT) soar past initial guidance to more than $1 billion. The company has numerous other profitability drivers.

The company has a market-leading position here with 24 owned facilities worldwide. Occidental is one of the largest global producers in every product produced and expects to be able to continue generating strong cash flow from its business here.

Guidance

Here we see the potential for Occidental Petroleum to drive significant long-term shareholder rewards.

Guidance - Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum is focused on continued production of almost 1.2 million barrels/day with low production + transportation expenses of $10.6/barrel. The company's annual overhead + interest expenses are expected to be low at $3.3 billion annually (or $7.86 / barrel). Taxes are expected to be low with DD&A at $18.25 / barrel and total expenses at less than $20 / barrel.

The company has repaid $12.7 billion in principal since 2019 and has continued to extend near-term debt maturities with a tender offer for $3.1 billion in 2022-2026 debt maturities. The company has another $2.5 billion in debt it can pay down in the next two years and is continuing to retire debt. At the same time, its interest rate is currently ~6% which is very manageable.

The company has $8 billion in annual FCF with an almost $25 billion market capitalization and $35 billion in debt along with $10 billion in preferred equity. The company can pay off its entire debt over the next 4.5 years, assuming prices remain constant, and push its FCF to almost $10 billion annually with just saved interest expenditures.

At that point, in 2025, the company will have a $25 billion market cap and $10 billion in annual FCF. At that point, something has to give and we expect it to cause Occidental Petroleum's stock to more than double.

Risk

Occidental Petroleum's risk is of course oil prices. At current Brent crude prices of more than $70/barrel, the company is incredibly profitable. However, as history has shown, prices can and will occasionally slump down, and in cases like that, the company's profits erode significantly. With prices staying at or above current levels, the company can generate strong rewards over the next several years; however, that's always subject to change.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets and the ability to use those assets to generate incredibly strong shareholder returns. The company had an incredibly strong quarter and we expect it to continue the trends of generating strong shareholder rewards on the basis of its impressive asset portfolio.

The company has the ability to generate $8 billion in annual FCF at current prices, growing towards $10 billion annually as it pays down debt. All of this makes the company a valuable investment versus a current valuation and leads to our belief that it has the ability to more than double.