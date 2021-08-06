FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Assuming 20% earnings growth per year, China Life Insurance Company Limited could see a five-year target price of $45.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has seen an overall downtrend in its stock price over the past six years.

Source: investing.com

However, with 1) the pandemic and associated mortality potentially having led to a broader awareness of the importance of life insurance policies, and 2) an increase in overall wealth and living costs across China potentially heightening demand for life insurance in the years ahead, I wish to investigate whether China Life Insurance Company Limited has significant upside from here.

Interestingly, analysis from Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) has indicated that even though there is an increased awareness of the importance of life insurance across the United States along with major European countries, this has not necessarily led to an increase in policy purchases. Much of the reason for this is economic - potential customers simply do not have the financial means to afford such policies as a result of unemployment.

However, as the global economy continues to recover, we may well see a higher uptake of life insurance policies going forward, as households regain the financial means to afford such policies. In particular, it is more likely that we will see much of this growth within the Chinese market, where economic growth continues at a significantly faster pace than the West and rising costs of living starts to further fuel demand for households to be able to cover living expenses in the event of a bereavement.

Valuation

Here is the breakdown in earnings per share from Q2 2016 to Q2 2020.

Source: China Life Interim Analysis - Per Share Data

On a continuously compounded basis, earnings per share grew by just over 21% from 2016 to 2020. From 2016 to 2019 (excluding the pandemic the following year), EPS grew by just over 32% on a continuously compounded basis.

Here is an overview of the fluctuations in the P/E ratio and EPS since 2014:

Source: ycharts.com

To calculate a potential target price for this company, I make the assumption that earnings per share will continue to grow at a rate of 20% per annum - based on both historical earnings performance as well as the assumption that demand for life insurance across the Chinese market more broadly will see growth from here.

In addition, I also make the following assumptions:

The terminal P/E ratio is equal to 24x, which is approximately the median of the range we have seen in the P/E ratio over the past seven years.

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Assuming 20% growth, the analysis yields a target price of $45, which marks over 400% upside from the current price.

Source: Author's Calculations

If it is assumed that EPS grows at a more modest rate of 10%, the target price of $32 still represents significant upside:

Source: Author's Calculations

Risks and Looking Forward

Of course, as an emerging markets stock, China Life Insurance Company Limited is not without risk and while the upside for this stock could potentially be higher - so is the potential risk exposure.

For instance, while life insurance demand could go up, Fitch Ratings notes that low interest rates will continue to incentivise insurers to raise allocation to equity - which would make China Life Insurance Company more vulnerable to a potential downturn in the equity markets.

In this regard, we could see a situation whereby even if demand did rise - volatility in the equity markets could negatively affect the company's financial position and still result in a situation where more is being paid out in policies than is being collected in premiums.

Source: China Life 2020 Annual Results

With that being said, we see that over 75% of China Life's investment assets are comprised of fixed-maturity assets, with less than 20% allocated to equity financial assets. In this regard, China Life does seem to be managing its exposure quite respectably - but may have to increase exposure to equity if interest rates remain low for a prolonged period.

Moreover, even if it is assumed that earnings continue to grow by 20% per year, earnings growth is likely to be more volatile than forecasted. For instance, earnings could grow by 20% per year on average, but a year of losses could significantly affect the compounding power of those earnings - resulting in a significantly lower target price.

In spite of the associated risks, China Life does seem to have a strong business model behind it, and the fact that the company managed to grow premiums through to 2020 during the pandemic is quite impressive.

Source: China Life 2020 Annual Results

Conclusion

To conclude, China Life Insurance Company is significantly exposed to risk given industry volatility resulting from the pandemic. However, should the company continue to grow earnings and premiums, then I anticipate that the life insurance industry as a whole in China has particularly strong growth potential. In this regard, this stock could have significant upside built-in notwithstanding the associated risk.