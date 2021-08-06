GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) was busy converting from a startup to a producing company with cash flow when the OPEC pricing war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction struck. The huge disruption shut down the economy in a way many had never seen. What was previously seen as a very conservative loan became a real challenge during the coronavirus demand destruction because lenders decided to only count cash flow.

This company had long been an asset story of a lot of cheap leases that would lead to profitable wells. Management had just started drilling and completing wells in enough quantity to begin to establish production when the Northwest Shelf opportunity became available to purchase. Since the company had no debt and considerable market value at the time, the purchase price appeared to be something that could easily be handled with a loan.

But then came the coronavirus demand destruction along with the shut-ins and the economic activity drop of the kind many of us had never seen. That turned what would have been a routine loan review in the late Spring of 2020, into a very challenging task. Obviously assets had no value in the determination and oil prices actually were negative for a little while. That meant that lenders were getting nervous about a loan that under normal circumstances would never have had any issues to worry about.

The company to its credit was able to raise some money at a considerable amount of dilution. But the alternatives looked to be far worse. The Delaware Basin acreage sale, which again under normal times would have been a "slam-dunk" was canceled because conditions made it just about impossible for the buyers to find adequate funding. Instead of establishing the company as a going concern production company, fiscal year 2020 ended up being a nightmare.

Now oil prices are much better than they were and thawing market conditions may permit the sale of the Delaware Basin leases. The return of normal conditions could also allow a potential increase in liquidity that would allow this company to return to its original plan to establish cash flow positive production at decent levels. Management has been cash flow positive for some time. But that cash flow positive really needs to be at a higher production level than is currently the case. Normally such an objective would be easy given the profitability of the wells. But times are anything but normal. Therefore the latest oil prices are a very welcome event.

Source: Ring Energy Prospectus Group Webinar May 2021.

Liquidity has improved to the point where the company has some flexibility. As lending markets return to something approaching pre-pandemic operations, this company's situation is bound to improve. Current commodity pricing and the growing realization that the recovery is here to stay may allow for the sale of the Delaware Basin properties while keeping the bank line constant. That would allow a return to increasing production to reasonable levels faster.

As of June 2021, three more wells came on production at roughly an average of 300 BOED (mostly oil). The optimism that comes with the results so far may allow for a few more wells with good results to be drilled. Management was able to retire some hedges so that cash flow would increase as the lenders backed off hedging requirements due to commodity price improvement.

Back in fiscal year 2020, there was a major push throughout the industry to ensure a minimal amount of cash flow because no one had any idea what this fiscal year would be like. Back then it looked like the potential for another disastrous quarter like the second quarter of 2020 (unless you hedged) was significant. So, many in the industry protected themselves against a repeat of 2020. Instead, fiscal year 2021 has so far been a pleasant surprise. We may not be done yet with the coronavirus. But business conditions are far better than anyone could have ever imagined.

Source: Ring Energy April 2021, Corporate Investor Presentation.

Ring Energy has a big advantage over many other producers that found themselves unexpectedly in a tight spot. If Ring Energy receives $40/BOE, then the Northwest Shelf Wells have a 98% IRR. Since prices are more than strong enough for that to happen, the cash flow build, if this company can begin drilling, is going to be very fast.

This is a conventional opportunity. However, that conventional opportunity also involves "modern completion techniques". But the combination of cheap lease purchase costs combined with cheap wells allows for considerable leeway when the base production is fairly low. The decline is not the same as unconventional wells because there is a slower decline over the life of production.

First quarter production in fiscal year 2021 averaged 7960 BOED. The winter storm had an outsized effect here. There were other items that helped lower the production. But management had production back over 9,000 BOED. Production probably climbed a little more in the second quarter as new wells came online to offset natural declines and there probably was a further recovery from the storm and accompanying extremely cold weather.

Source: Ring Energy Prospectus Group Webinar May 2021.

What is interesting is that despite the production setback of the first quarter from the fourth quarter, EBITDA as shown above held up rather well, considering the situation. Now, with production increasing more and prices remaining fairly strong in the second quarter, cash flow should materially improve over the first quarter. Should EBITDA make at least $30 million for the quarter, that would likely ease a lot of lender fears.

Source: Ring Energy January 2021, Corporate Presentation

(Please note that the chart for IRR's is based upon price received rather than WTI pricing) The payback period for the Northwest Shelf wells, given the currently strong commodity price environment, is likely to be under 1 year. That should mean that management can drill two wells in the same fiscal year with the money in the capital budget. If that remains the case in the current fiscal year, then production and cash flow will likely grow rapidly enough to ease the lending fears, which should lead to more liquidity.

This company is sort of working its way out of a financial bind that no one saw coming. But the cheap wells combined with the conventional characteristics should allow management to return this company to a far more normal banking relationship rather quickly. The central basin wells are less profitable. But, by the same token, the profits there are likewise the envy of many competitors.

Even though this company finds itself in a speculative position. There appears to be a way back to a far less risky position than was the case during the coronavirus demand destruction. The whole experience is why this management kept debt low in the first place. This industry has very low visibility to begin with. When something unplanned like the coronavirus appears, it really plays upon the worst fears of lenders and Mr. Market.

Even so, this company has excellent survival chances. Now all management needs is some time with fairly strong commodity prices while this company digs its way out of trouble management never saw on the horizon. For investors that are willing to be patient, this stock could reward them with some very outsized returns.