Alexandre Tziripouloff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I will justify the bullish title you just read. I wasn't planning on writing a Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) article after I covered the stock one month ago. However, the company's just-released earnings and the fact that management announced a major acquisition are good reasons to once again reiterate my call to bet on Huntington Ingalls for long-term dividend growth.

The Acquisition

One day after my last HII article got published, the company announced a major acquisition. This acquisition is NOT visible in the quarterly results I'm about to show you as the 2Q21 quarter ended on June 30.

Source: Huntington Ingalls

I think it's a fantastic acquisition as it significantly enhances HII's capabilities. Alion offers advanced C5ISR solutions on top of military training and simulation, artificial intelligence, big data, and electronic warfare. C5ISR stands for Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. Basically, the company bought new capabilities that ensure that HII remains more than a company that turns steel into ships. This way, the company will be on top of major technology trends towards modern warfare.

Therefore, the most important sentence of the entire news release was:

Provides high-end solutions critical to multi-domain distributed operations, well aligned with future U.S. Navy and Department of Defense modernization and readiness priorities

Basically, what this acquisition allows the company to do is enhancing multi-domain capabilities, which is something all major defense companies are doing. This means connecting all forces with each other: air, land, sea, and space. This enhanced communication allows for smooth operations and basically creates a safety net of well-connected defense capabilities (rockets, vehicles, etcetera).

The company is expected to grow between 7-9% per year through 2024 and deliver significant cash flow starting next year.

So, what about the price tag? The company will be bought for $1.65 billion in cash from its owner Veritas Capital. The deal is valued at 12.2x EV/2022E EBITDA. That's a very fair valuation as it is slightly below the valuation of major defense contractors with a technology focus like Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - see my tweet below.

Source: Twitter

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Here's What Happened In 2Q21

The quarterly earnings of defense contractors are often a bit tricky. Simply because companies like HII (especially HII) are prone to a few very large orders that significantly impact its financials. For example, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) had a price tag of $12.8 billion, excluding $4.7 billion in R&D. This ship was launched almost 8 years ago, but you get the idea - especially because HII is the only company responsible for aircraft carriers.

With that said, the company beat both EPS and revenue expectations. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $3.05, which is $0.49 above expectations. GAAP EPS beat by $0.74. Total revenue improved by 8.4%, which is roughly 120 basis points above expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company's total backlog improved by $1.6 billion to $47.7 billion. This included new awards valued at roughly $1.2 billion.

For example, in May, the company was awarded a $302 million contract for Naval Sea Systems Command with a potential value of more than $720 million. The company also started a complex overhaul of the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and continues to make great progress on the USS George Washington (CVN 73), which is now 90% complete. Its Ingalls Shipbuilding division launched the first Flight III Arleigh Burge-class guided-missile destroyer (DDG 125) and won a $107 million contract for amphibious assault ship LHA 9.

Needless to say, the pending acquisition has caused analysts to update their expectations. We're now looking at $9.9 billion in 2022 revenue expectations. 2023 could be even better with sales of more than $10.3 billion. You probably guessed it already, but all expectations were significantly updated after July 6, 2021.

Source: MarketScreener

Unfortunately, higher sales also come with higher net debt due to the costs of the acquisition. This year, the company is expected to end up with $1.6 billion in net debt. That is expected to quickly fall to $1.5 billion in 2022 thanks to roughly $540 million in free cash flow. After 2022, we should see much higher free cash flow and lower net debt as the acquisition will start to add significant value.

Additionally, if the company is able to maintain 10% EBITDA margins, we could see more than $1.0 billion in 2023 EBITDA. However, be aware that EBITDA and margins are volatile due to the timing of major projects.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

With this in mind, using an $8.14 billion market cap, $1.5 billion in expected net debt next year, and $920 million in potential EBITDA, we get an enterprise value of $9.6 billion and a 10.4x EBITDA multiple. This is based on the financial balance sheet debt. The company also has $1.2 billion in pension plan and related post-retirement obligations - as of June 30. While I expect that these numbers decline going forward, I will just add them to the enterprise value, which gives us a new 11.7x EBITDA valuation.

Given the valuation of its peers, it is extremely hard to make the case that HII is overvalued. It's not even close to being overvalued.

It even gets better as $539 million in free cash flow (expected next year) is roughly 6.6% of HII's market cap. That's a great yield. The company's dividend yield is 2.3%, which means there is a lot of room to grow shareholder distributions and to buy back more shares. It also means that acquisitions are backed by high free cash flow, which gives the company a lot of room to further extend its capabilities if it wants to.

Takeaway

I was very pleased with HII's second quarter. The company reported a boost in its backlog thanks to new contracts, grew its sales, and reported higher margins that helped the company to beat earnings estimates.

However, what matters most is that the company announced a very interesting acquisition that will allow HII to compete with high-tech defense contractors as it complements the company's existing capabilities.

Going forward, investors are looking at strong (and rising) free cash flow, strong EBITDA generation, and a very attractive valuation. The biggest wild card, in my opinion, is a potential EBITDA margin improvement. Right now, we're close to 10%, if the company is able to slowly grow this back to 14%, we're looking at a huge boost in EBITDA and related financial results.

The stock price has been disappointing recently as the stock fell back to $200-ish. This was fueled by COVID fears that pressured all aerospace & defense companies - regardless of whether these companies are experiencing huge negative effects from the pandemic. I used weakness to add my position. I didn't do anything wild, I just reinvested some of the dividends I collected over the past few months.

Source: FINVIZ.com

If you're looking for high-quality dividend growth, I think HII is a must-own stock. The company is far from a boring shipbuilder thanks to its dominant position in the defense industry and its ability to generate value. I consider HII to be a no-brainer and will keep adding to it on a consistent basis. The same goes for Raytheon and L3Harris.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!