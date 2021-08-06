Wang He/Getty Images News

Earlier this week, Alibaba (NYSE: NYSE:BABA) kicked off its 2022 fiscal year with strong year-over-year sales growth across its ecosystem of business for the June-quarter. The results indicated the continued momentum within China’s rapidly growing internet sector made possible by increased internet connective and smartphone penetration. Specifically, China’s e-commerce sector has grown significantly over the past year, thanks to streamlined e-commerce platforms, like Alibaba’s, which have simplified the interaction between merchants and consumers with convenient payment and logistics solutions. The robust growth momentum in China’s e-commerce sector is further corroborated by a recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicating that online retail sales in China grew 24%, while the number of express delivery parcels grew 75% year-over-year. Ongoing remote working arrangements introduced during the pandemic lockdowns have also increased dependency on cloud-computing solutions, which underpins further growth in Alibaba’s global cloud business in the long-run.

However, the stellar quarterly results fell short of analyst estimates for the first time in more than two years and showed signs of decelerating growth, especially in its cloud business, which underscored fears that the recent regulatory crackdowns from Beijing have put a toll across all divisions within the Alibaba ecosystem. Its shares were down 1.4% in New York following the earnings call, adding to week-long volatilities spurred by a “regulatory onslaught” reignited by China’s announcement to curb profits within the edtech sector earlier last week, followed by a conciliatory meeting with bank executives seeking to restore investors’ confidence and a subsequent scare that the gaming industry may be next on China’s chopping block. The ever-changing chain of events have also caused investors to reevaluate the risks of holding Chinese investments.

In addition to the regulatory headwinds, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus delta variant has also further weighed on the China’s bumpy economic recovery, which could temporarily impact Alibaba’s near-term performance in its core commerce business. Despite favourable long-term growth trends in China’s digital sector, rising regulatory uncertainty and the recent resurgence of the coronavirus’ delta variant has made it difficult to gauge Alibaba’s valuation. Although Alibaba’s stock may appear cheap right now, down close to 40% from its October peak and a price-to-earnings ratio well below the industry’s average, it could very well remain this way in the long-run, and perhaps even contest lower troughs as China’s regulatory pivot continues.

Alibaba’s Financial Performance

The Chinese tech and e-commerce giant kicked off its new fiscal year with revenues totaling RMB 205.7 billion ($31.8 billion), up 34% year-over-year. However, the performance metric fell notably short of average analyst estimates of RMB 209.4 billion for the first time in two years, a sign that the company may be taking a toll from the new string of government policies implemented to rein in the growing internet sector.

Core Commerce

The reported sales growth continues to be led by Alibaba’s core commerce business segment, which contributed RMB 180.2 billion to the quarter’s total revenues. Specifically, Alibaba’s China commerce retail segment will continue to dominate the company’s ecosystem of businesses in the foreseeable future, as the Chinese e-commerce sector continues to rapidly expand. Despite China’s overall decrease in consumer spending during the pandemic by 3.9% in 2020, e-commerce sales have surged by 14.8% in the same period, indicating continued demand for digitization in the growing economy. The Chinese e-commerce sector is expected to see further growth at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of at least 12.4% over the next five years and account for more than half of the global e-commerce market share. Live-streaming sales, a new feature enabled for Alibaba’s merchants, has also demonstrated accelerated growth of 160% in the past year, with further growth of 85% anticipated in the current year as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

However, the recent delta-driven outbreak, which has spread rapidly across 15 provinces and municipalities in China, may be a temporary roadblock to the previously optimistic market forecasts on China’s e-commerce growth. The government has already issued official lockdown orders and curtailed public transport services nationwide to curb infection rates. As a result, financial institutions including Nomura and Goldman Sachs have lowered their respective GDP growth projections for China from the previous 8.9% to 8.2%, given the ongoing coronavirus virus flare-ups are expected to reintroduce pressure on the premature recovery in China’s economy.

Taking the above market trends, combined with Alibaba’s June-quarter core commerce sales performance and historical seasonality growth trends, our base case forecast predicts RMB 836.3 billion ($129.3 billion) in total core commerce revenues by the end of the fiscal year, representing year-over-year growth of 35%. The related revenue stream is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% towards RMB 1.5 trillion ($231.8 billion) by FY 2026. The growth assumption applied is consistent with Alibaba’s historical core commerce growth trends, the company’s additional investments into building out its multi-format “New Retail” business model to increase reach, and market expectations on the Chinese e-commerce sector, while also taking into consideration the near-term impacts from COVID disruptions to business. Despite speculations that Alibaba’s share of Chinese e-commerce sales may be falling below 50% for the first time due to the company’s lowered sales growth guidance from 41% in the prior year to 30% for the 12-months ending in March 2022, Alibaba remains the largest Chinese e-commerce platform by gross merchandise value, which corroborates the core commerce sales growth assumption applied to our base case forecast.

Alibaba Cloud

Other arms of Alibaba’s business, including cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, and innovation initiatives have also fared well in the June-quarter with robust year-over-year sales growth. However, growth in Alibaba Cloud sales have slowed for a second consecutive quarter, from 37% in the March-quarter to 29% in the June-quarter. The decelerating growth trend is a direct result of Alibaba Cloud’s recent loss of a major international client, TikTok’s owner ByteDance, due to local regulatory requirements, and the related impact is expected to drag on the segment’s growth into the rest of the fiscal year.

However, as the world’s third largest “Infrastructure as a Service” (“IaaS”) provider and China’s leading public cloud services provider, Alibaba Cloud is nonetheless poised for continued growth to reflect growing demands from the enterprise sector to overhaul the traditional IT infrastructure in the long-run. The global IaaS market is expected to reach a value of $136.2 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 27%.

Considering Alibaba’s cloud-computing presence is primarily saturated within the Chinese market with comparatively lower international exposure, our base case forecast projects cloud-computing revenues of RMB 80.0 billion ($12.4 billion) by the end of the year, with growth at a CAGR of 19.3% towards RMB 145.3 billion ($22.5 billion) by FY 2026. Although the growth assumption applied is below the forecasted market trends, it is in line with Alibaba Cloud’s historical performance and forward-looking growth trajectory as it continues to prioritize digital transformation within China by making cloud-computing more accessible and scalable.

Digital Media and Entertainment

Alibaba’s Digital Media and Entertainment segment revenues generated from AliPictures, Lingxi Games and Youku grew 15% year-over-year to RMB 8.1 billion ($1.3 billion) during the June-quarter. Overall improvements in the quality of its content production have also drawn higher viewership and contributed to narrowing the segment’s losses from RMB 1.3 billion ($200.9 million) from the prior year’s June-quarter to RMB 0.4 billion ($61.8 million) in the most recent June-quarter.

With the advent of mobile internet and portable smart devices that have enabled online access at anywhere and anytime, the market continues to see an upsurge in demand for short-video streaming solutions and mobile gaming. Specifically, China’s short-video streaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 33.46% towards a market value of $134.3 billion by 2025, underpinning continued growth for Alibaba’s online video streaming platform, Youku. And the nation’s mobile gaming sector is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% towards a market value of $71.2 billion by 2025, which further substantiates continued growth within Alibaba’s Digital Media and Entertainment segment.

However, Beijing’s ongoing regulatory crackdown may pose a challenge to the aforementioned growth trends. An article recently published by state media outlet, Xinhua News Agency, had likened video gaming to a “spiritual opium” and an “electronic drug” that is detrimental on China’s youth, stoking fears that the online and mobile gaming industry may be next on Beijing’s chopping block. The recent ban of in-app pop-up windows is also expected to slow the previously mentioned growth prospects for the short-video streaming sector.

Considering the historical performance of Alibaba’s Media and Entertainment sector and the above market trends on the segment’s operating environment, our base case forecast projects Digital Media and Entertainment revenues of RMB 35.2 billion ($5.4 billion) by the end of the year, with growth at a CAGR of 16.7% towards RMB 67.5 billion ($10.4 billion) by FY 2026.

Overall Financial Prospects

Combining the above segment sales projections with ancillary revenues from Alibaba’s Innovation Initiatives business, our base case projections estimate total revenues of RMB 958.3 billion ($148.1 billion) by the end of the year, with continued growth at a CAGR of 19.4% towards RMB 1.7 trillion ($268.7 billion) by FY 2026.

Alibaba’s cost structure in the next five years is also projected to gear towards a higher ratio of total revenues to support ongoing growth initiatives, including technological innovation and user experience enhancement across its ecosystem of platforms. Although the latest earnings call has revealed little information on how the ongoing regulatory changes will impact Alibaba’s operating costs going forward, it is expected that the newly implemented self-compliant checks on the latest regulatory requirements, and additional steps taken to strengthen data protection and remediate previous antitrust violations will increase the company’s overall burden of costs. As a result, our base case forecast projects total operating costs of RMB 853.4 billion ($131.9 billion) by the end of the year, with growth at a CAGR of 19.3% towards RMB 1.5 trillion ($234.5 billion) by FY 2026.

Altogether, our base case forecast projects FY 2022 net income of RMB 169.2 billion ($26.2 billion), which represents year-over-year growth of 18.1%. The bottom line is forecasted to further grow at a CAGR of 17.9% into the next five years, resulting in projected net income of RMB 326.8 billion ($50.5 billion) by FY 2026.

i. Base Case Financial Forecasts:

The Long-Term Ramifications of Ongoing Crackdowns

Despite Alibaba’s strong growth prospects from a fundamental point of view, the risks related to the complexity and uncertainties in China’s regulation of the internet sector have been heightened by Beijing’s recent campaign to rein in its rapidly growing internet industry. What had initially seemed like a targeted slap on the hand against the outspoken Jack Ma following his controversial public criticism on China’s regulatory system in October 2020, which led to the takedown of Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO and a record-setting antitrust fine on Alibaba of $2.75 billion, has now spread like a wild fire throughout the nation’s tech industry and beyond.

Since then, China has openly criticized and ordered notable regulatory changes across various sectors including the following, which has sent shockwaves through the global capital markets:

Tightening of data protection rules – All companies holding data on more than one million users are now required to seek cybersecurity approval from government officials prior to seeking public listings or additional security offerings overseas going forward. For a company like Alibaba’s, which processes large amounts of consumer data on a day-to-day basis, the threshold is significantly low, which is evident that the rules were set with a purpose to rein in the internet sector’s unfettered growth in recent years. Violation could result in an abrupt halt to business, which is seen through the takedown of DiDi Global’s mobile application from all app stores in China following their decision to press forward with an IPO against pushback from Chinese regulators.

Ban of unsolicited pop-ups – Pop-ups that are often used by Alibaba for in-app advertising on its platforms are now prohibited following the government’s recent series of crackdowns and regulatory overhauls on the internet sector. Any pop-ups that could divert users from the app or webpage they are currently viewing, and/or contain misleading info must be removed to avoid penalty.

Curbing video games – A recent article published by the Xinhua News Agency criticized the online and mobile gaming industry of being detrimental on China’s youth, hinting that the sector may be Beijing’s next target on its regulatory agenda. Another state-backed newspaper had also called on local governments to cut off tax incentives for gaming companies, considering they have now become global with sufficient wealth to pay higher levies and contribute back to society. Tencent’s shares 6% following release of critiques on the gaming sector, signaling a similar fate for Alibaba when regulatory changes officially reign over its mobile gaming business, Lingxi Games.

New regulations for food ordering platforms – Beijing added new rules for online food ordering platforms late last week, requiring them to ensure at least the local minimum wage for all workers, amongst other basic benefits to protect workers’ interests. The newly added requirement introduces risks of slower profit growth and slimming margins for industry players like Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me.

The Ministry of Industry Information Technology has also recently ordered 25 Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba, to carry out internal reviews and rectify any issues that could compromise the safety of consumer data. The decision follows Beijing’s official launch of a six-month campaign last week to combat illegal online activity. With efforts still ongoing, it is uncertain of whether Alibaba will emerge from the situation unpenalized, raising fears on what the consequences this time could be.

It is evident that China’s previously hands-off approach on private businesses to foster economic growth has now been handed over for a tightened grip by regulators looking to restore social equality, ensure data security, and prevent anti-monopoly behaviour. And the full extent of the long-term ramifications resulting from the changing regulatory landscape remains uncertain, raising risks on investing in Chinese companies, including those that show promising prospects like Alibaba.

BABA Stock Valuation

Our 12-month price target on Alibaba is $154.05 to $189.41 based on an estimated equity value of approximately $410.8 billion and $505.1 billion, and a share count of approximately 2.66 billion units adjusted for the company’s recent share repurchase authorization. This compares to Alibaba’s last traded share price of $200.72 on August 4th, which is already down by more than 36% since its October peak.

To arrive at our price target range, we have applied a WACC of 8.8% to discount Alibaba’s projected free cash flows over the five-year discrete period. The WACC is slightly lower than the one previously used in our recent coverage on Alibaba to reflect the company’s revised capital structure following the increase of its share repurchase program to $15 billion.

We have also maintained our expectations of a further valuation adjustment on Alibaba as discussed in our coverage last week. The slew of “ad hoc” policy changes combined with China’s opaque political system has created an increasingly uncertain outlook on the regulatory landscape for the internet sector, and the volatility that the situation has inflicted on the global stock market has also made it increasingly difficult to gauge the valuation on Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba. Although the stock may seem like it is being traded at a bargain right now considering its strong business fundamentals, Alibaba’s susceptibility to further Chinese regulatory scrutiny could introduce some new lows, making it a risky bet from a valuation point of view, especially for institutional investors with a strict mandate to follow.

With the ongoing regulatory situation in China inadvertently eroding investors’ confidence and sparking volatility on Alibaba’s stock price, our valuation remains conservative. We have applied an EV/EBITDA range of 2.4x to 3.9x to our valuation analysis to arrive at our price target range of $154.05 to $189.41. The exit multiple range is derived by using the impact observed on the Chinese private education sector’s valuation following its regulatory overhaul as a gauge for the worst case scenario that could reasonably occur on Chinese tech companies like Alibaba. Accordingly, we have adjusted the Chinese tech and e-commerce sector’s current EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.27x by approximately -76% to -85%, which reflects the average decrease in the private education sector’s exit multiples since its February peak, to arrive at the EV/EBITDA range of 2.4x to 3.9x applied to our valuation analysis for Alibaba.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis:

ii. Sensitivity Analysis:

Conclusion

Despite Alibaba’s favourable financial prospects, the stock's performance from a valuation perspective is becoming increasingly difficult to assess as the regulatory woes continue to deepen. Combined with the stock’s recent volatility and nominal price appreciations that could not seem to retain momentum, Alibaba’s valuation will likely remain down as both institutional and retail investors continue to price in the new reality on China’s regulatory landscape.