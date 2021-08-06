Stock Market Crash, Fragility And Silence

Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There are a lot of sayings about silence, coming events, and lurking risks. Some of these sayings even became heuristics. Yet, heuristics rarely stand up to empiricism. At least, the best heuristics are probably those that have survived the centuries. "Still waters run deep" and "the calm before the storm" are two of them. Also, today, some heuristics or patterns from the past suggest that the absence of signs of a threat does not prove that it is not present. Don't get me wrong. This article will not be about predicting or endorsing a crash. Instead, it is a matter of not misinterpreting the current situation.

Silence

Perhaps it is simply summertime, but the last few months have been frighteningly quiet on the stock markets. Concerning the indices S&P 500 and Dow Jones, which can be taken as representative of the major stock exchanges worldwide, we have to look back almost ten months until we saw the last major correction. But even this dip was only brief and just scratched the 10 percent mark.

Data by YCharts

Consequently, volatility also knows only one direction. The CBOE Volatility Index shows the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days. The current level is still slightly above the level before the COVID-19 crash. Nevertheless, it also comes from a historical level, and as we will see later, the current risks are much more apparent (not necessarily more or less dangerous) than before 2020. Accordingly, it is surprising that we see so little dynamic.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment among investors is also currently concentrated in the boring neutral middle, while the number of explicit bulls and convinced bears is decreasing. To put it bluntly, one could say that both the crash prophets and the optimists are slowly running out of arguments for their respective scenarios.

Fragility

As stated above, the momentary silence does not prove the absence of risks. The opposite is all the more true. The fragility of the financial systems and the economy has not been reduced. Accordingly, these systems are hardly equipped to withstand significant disruptions. It would also be foolish to believe that disrupting one part of the system will leave the other parts unaffected. We have seen this in the financial crisis, where the insolvency of a few financial firms nearly bankrupted entire countries. And the Corona pandemic has also shown us how susceptible a globalized and connected world is to disruptions and spillover effects.

The current debt escalations show how interconnected we are as members of the financial and economic systems. Claims always match debts. But where debt and claim face each other, it is no longer two independent market subjects that act. In case of doubt, we see a dominance of dependencies. Transactions are not entered into and completed immediately but are transformed into dependencies and complexities through unsettled relationships (i.e., existing debts and claims) between market subjects.

Imagine a baker selling his bread to his neighbor. The neighbor pays the money and gets the bread. Both go their ways after they did their business and their transactions. Everywhere, short and temporary transaction networks such as this flare-up between a few parties and immediately disappear again without any significant spillover effects.

But imagine that the neighbor has no money and now goes into debt with the baker. One man's debt is another man's claim, so we are back at zero, right? Well, since the baker has no money to buy flour from his wholesaler, he signs over the claim he has against the neighbor to the wholesaler. And all of a sudden, we have more players in our world of transactions and a network that is not just temporary. Such a system is fragile, as the neighbor's failure will be passed through the whole chain and leave a mark on the books of all the individuals involved.

And even if we don't see it in the stock markets, the fragility has not diminished if we take debt as a yardstick. We can look at multiple levels here. If we only look at the stock markets, we see a margin debt beyond good and bad.

Data by YCharts

Public debt also increased massively in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury. Fiscal Service

Of course, these linear representations always look parabolic, and likewise, they are always just pieces of a puzzle whose overall picture is not always clear to us. Nevertheless, these numbers show us that - to stay with the above story - very many neighbors pay their bakers with debts currently. They not only pay the baker with debt but also their houses, their broker, their car salesman, etc. The current state of the economy and the stock markets should not hide that we are still living in a fragile system as debt is always a sign of fragility.

Stock market crash

The word crash is a negatively associated term but actually a highly desirable event in evolutionary terms. In a crash, the strong survives, and the weak disappears. As an investor, I am therefore not worried about broad stock crashes. However, I would prefer such events to occur more frequently rather than less frequently. In rally phases and boom cycles, every investor and almost every entrepreneur can make money and put themselves in the spotlight. Only in the doom cycle does it become apparent how sustainable the respective strategy was. The sad thing is that the longer a boom cycle lasts, the more money flows into the not-so-successful strategies.

That's being said. I also have no problems with high share prices. Market participants determine the share price. The final price is one person's offer and another person's acceptance. However, we see typical indications of an exaggeration - not only in equity markets but also in other asset classes. For example, the valuation of the S&P 500 is climbing ever closer to its absolute historical highs from the tech bubble.

Data by YCharts

The price/rent ratio for real estate also shows that investors are willing to pay a high premium for the purchase, assuming that future cash flow will increase.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Such valuations do not have to result in a crash. Prices can also move sideways so that that time can reduce the high valuation. Likewise, a boom cycle can massively boost corporate profits and thus justify the current high multiples. And indeed, corporate profits (at least in the US) have also recently climbed to historic highs.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, many investors currently have no other option as yields continue to fall. The looming scenario of higher bonds also appears to be leveling off.

Data by YCharts

And the dividend yield is also at historic lows not seen in almost 20 years.

Data by YCharts

So to sum things up, if you want to achieve a high return in absolute terms, you have to leverage via margin or high initial capital stake. And here, the margin path creates a spiral that reinforces the networks and spillover effects described above without us noticing. The economy grows, stock prices rise. Everything looks good. And even those investors who feel a little uncomfortable in light of these developments can't avoid investing because no one wants to sit on the sidelines.

But being invested doesn't mean riding every horse that is especially fast for the moment. In addition, it is a matter of visualizing what possible crash catalysts could do with our investments. A massive interest rate hike is one such scenario, even if it seems very unlikely at the moment. This is because, although the money supply keeps increasing, the velocity does not seem to change.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Nevertheless, it is also important not to be fooled here. As I said before:

What we should pay attention to is that the velocity is relative to the total money supply. It is calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of the M2 money stock. If the GDP growth doubles, but the money supply increases tenfold simultaneously, this has a distorting effect on the velocity. Thus, velocity decreases not only when fewer transactions are being made but also when more transactions are being made, but at the same time, the money supply is increasing. So we can get velocity down arithmetically by expanding the money supply.

But anyway, we don't know what will happen, but we shouldn't ignore bad scenarios either. Accordingly, it is helpful to look at what will happen if interest rates rise and are discounted more strongly in the future. Below you can see the discount rate for Apple (AAPL), and you can see how much it has dropped in the last few months.

Source: Discount rate for Apple

The impact on the intrinsic value of the stock would be devastating if the discount rate doubled. Let's take a discount rate of 6.12 for a DCF analysis. I also assume that Apple will grow by 20 percent in the next few years (terminal growth: 10 percent). I leave the operating margin at 30% and the rest at a rough estimate based on historical values and analysts' estimates. My point is not the accuracy of the data but to show what happens when we have to discount future cash flows more massively. So let's take the following numbers for a first scenario:

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author and FactSet

Based on these numbers, Apple seems to be undervalued, and I think that the company is a good buy for long-term investors:

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author and FactSet

But what happens if we leave the numbers as they are and double the discount rate to 12? We see a drop in value of almost a third compared to now with the otherwise identical figures. And sure, doubling the discount rate sounds a lot and maybe even unlikely. But a rate of 12 percent would only be 20 percent more than it was in 2019.

Source: alphaspread.com/estimates by author and FactSet

Conclusion

When stocks like Apple, Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), etc., plunge in a range described above in the course of such a scenario, then we are talking about a crash. And it can go even deeper downhill. As I said before. I'm not predicting a crash, but investors need to step away from the idea that things will continue as they have in recent months. Only what to do? Well, I buy stubbornly and steadily every month. I also have growth companies like Apple and Facebook in my portfolio.

However, I am aware of the risks. I work, focus on my career, and don't rely solely on stock price gains and dividends. Likewise, I don't blindly buy all stocks. Leggett & Platt (LEG) is an excellent example of my typical buying behavior.

Source: Dividend stock screener for dividend growth and income

I pay attention to the fundamental development of companies and like to buy the dip of great and profitable, but sometimes boring, companies. This does not always work out well, but experience shows that what flies high also likes to fall low. If you look at the fundamental valuation and historical multiples when buying shares, you cushion some of the risks, in my opinion.