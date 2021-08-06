Note: I have written about Etsy previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been a busy company as of late, announcing the acquisition of two different eCommerce players as the company looks to build on its newfound 'house of brands' strategy. Whilst initially surprising, I believe both of these firms make shrewd acquisitions for Etsy and I can understand the opportunity that CEO Josh Silverman sees taking these brands under Etsy's wing.

Etsy also just delivered its Q2 results after the bell on the 4th of July, the stock fell heavily again - a similar reaction to that of Q1 results. The reasons cited for this fall were the same for last quarter - slower growth rates and underwhelming guidance. However once again I believe this is an overreaction and provides an opportunity to buy Etsy up on the cheap for a long-term view. This quarter was always going to be tough, but Etsy had made the market aware of that previously, yet it still reacted negatively. Once again I believe this is predominantly sentiment-driven share price action.

Q2 Results

A lot of the time, it can be very difficult to grasp what the market expects and wants to see. Clearly, this time they wanted to see more of an earnings beat, even though as shown by topline numbers - Etsy did deliver ahead of expectations. Even though Etsy had already guided for slower growth and the share price had subsequentially suffered (after Q1), it seemed that the market wanted 'more' - once again I believe this is too short-term focused and irrational.

Etsy delivered a total GMS of $3.04 billion, revenue of $528 million - beat by $3.2 million and net income of $98 million (GAAP EPS of $0.68 - beat by $0.04). All of this is largely in line with Etsy's forecasts from Q1, with the company most prominently seeing the margin pressure that they had anticipated in the previous quarter due to up-weighted reinvestment to drive growth over the long-run:

Not only this but when removing facemask contribution, Etsy's GMS grew 31% YoY compared to the 14.2% when including them in sales. This is extremely pleasing to see and continues to the transfer of sales away from masks to Etsy's core offerings. The previous bear-thesis regarding masks is now becoming immaterial to Etsy's future growth.

I believe that a lot of the fall is attributed to sequential active buyer growth decline.

However, this decline is clearly very minimal (200,000) and can easily be attributed to tough previous comparatives and mass reopenings in both the US and UK, two of Etsy's largest markets. It seems many people seem to forget that the biggest gain for Etsy through this pandemic was cementing their place as an eCommerce powerhouse and changing long-term consumer trends in favor of Etsy. Short-term growth contraction was to be expected, Etsy simply cannot grow at the ridiculous pandemic pace it saw at the start of the COVID - continuously - seemingly the market felt it should for a bit longer. Such a minimal decline actually shows how strong Etsy's moat is to these reopenings and that they can deliver such strong financials considering the backdrop - this is something that Rachel Glazer (CFO) really banged home about in both the press release and conference call:

Underlying growth and buyer cohort trends in our core Etsy marketplace remain encouraging as the world reopens and consumer spending patterns shift.

Buyer and seller trends

Taking a broader view, buyer and seller trends actually remained exceptionally strong. Etsy continued to onboard numerous new sellers, with active sellers amounting to 5.23 million compared to 4.7 million the quarter prior. More sellers than ever are turning to Etsy to set up shop. This is hugely significant because not only will it expands Etsy's onsite offerings and drive more buyers onto the platform over the long run, but it also shows to the market and many bears that people are still very keen to sell on Etsy and to have the ability to exploit their own passion. Much of the market felt there may be a slowdown in this area as the world reopens and competition ripens from the likes of Facebook (FB), but it's clear they are miles apart from Etsy's uniquely positioned, well-curated platform. Etsy has the opportunity to provide its ad services to these new sellers and further boost revenues, these ads are really important for helping sellers get started. Seller Budget for ads increase 92% YoY in Q2

And as Etsy displayed so well in their press release, each Etsy buyer is becoming even more valuable to the company with a higher GMS per active buyer. This is vital for Etsy other the long run as in order to drive strong growth and recurring revenue you need to have those most loyal and highest spending buyers. This growth proves that and massively combats the slight decline in active buyers - which therefore allowed Etsy to deliver YoY increase in overall GMS.

The focus for me is and has always been toward the back end of the year and in particular Q4. This is where I believe Etsy has the ability to massively outperform, not just utilizing tailwinds in eCommerce but also outperforming counterparts. This is primarily due to the fact Etsy has numerous 'lures' to drive buyers back to its platform. This is achieved through special occasions such as Cyber Monday and Christmas in Q4. This is what is so attractive about Etsy. It doesn't need to just rely on the willingness of sellers to return to Ecommerce but has naturally unique one-of-a-kind items that are suited for all those special occasions and that most importantly its huge cohort of sellers can adapt to and boost GMS.

Acquisitions

Now moving into the recent acquisition discussion - I will primarily focus on the larger Depop acquisition.

When Josh Silverman first joined Etsy back in 2017, many employees actually felt the company should immediately look for acquisitions and that Etsy had largely run its course in terms of its growth potential. However Josh saw different - he saw the potential of Etsy and how scalable the platform could be. How right was he? Since then the company has been on a storm, making huge ground cementing itself as a go-to eCommerce site for unique items and tackling its huge TAM while also staying true to its prominent ESG friendly approach.

This is why these recent acquisitions are so significant, as not only do they represent a new opportunity for Etsy but also it has prominent meaning regarding management confidence in taking Etsy onto the next step in its growth journey. This isn't to say management doesn't still have faith in the Etsy platform, because they certainly do and the growth runway for it is still huge - this platform will still remain central to the company moving forward. But it does represent a newfound strategy to build a 'house of brands', the strategy that has shown to be so successful for peers like Facebook.

I believe this will be hugely successful, not only because it massively widens Etsy's TAM, provides synergy opportunities and represents all the normal benefits an acquisition may propose but more because of how well-aligned these acquisitions are to Etsy's core purpose and how well they will complement each other moving forward. Both of the companies Etsy has purchased have huge potential but are also still very raw in terms of offerings. I believe utilizing Silverman's strong skillset which has proven to be so successful since joining Etsy in 2017 - he will unlock similar results in both Depop and Elo7 brands.

Depop acquisition

Etsy itself already operates two highly differentiated marketplaces, something I have gone on about numerous times in previous articles. This is primarily because I felt it is something that the market misunderstood for numerous years and due to this mispriced the firm in comparison to peers. The Depop acquisition follows on from this trend and adds another highly differentiated marketplace to Etsy's assortment of brands

Depop is a marketplace growing at an unbelievably fast pace even prior to the pandemic with a compounded annual growth rate of 80% from 2017-2020. The marketplace most importantly allows Etsy to tap into a new type of consumer - Gen Z. Many readers will be aware of this as this is largely what has been reported as the justification for the acquisition and rightly so as Etsy cited that over 90% of Depop active users are under 26, Depop has a very solid Gen z consumer base that is rapidly growing. Mix this with Etsy's older more broad user base means this will allow Etsy to tap into a huge range of consumers through its different brands.

Etsy can bring in improvements to further drive Depop growth

What is brilliant about the Depop acquisition is that Etsy is essentially buying its market positioning - there is still so much that can be improved within the Depop interface. On a personal note, I am well aware of Depop's huge popularity in the UK among Gen z consumers, though many still remain frustrated by the actual offering Depop gives. Many issues that spread from poor search recommendations, to lack of filter options, leave the user experience on Depop with room for improvement. This is exactly what Josh Silverman and Etsy can bring. Whilst the entities will operate separately the company said that each brand will benefit from shared expertise in 'product, marketing, technology and customer support'.

In fact, in the press release Rachel Glaser even hinted at what Etsy could bring to Depop.

opportunities to expand value added seller services, clear path for geographic expansion, and highly scalable

The most important part of that statement is 'value-added services', this is what has driven so much success for Etsy over the last few years. Silverman and Glazer have both done a great drop at bringing in new initiatives to expand revenue streams such as offsite ads and onsite ads. I believe that they will utilize these capabilities and apply them to Depop.

Etsy's services revenue continues to outgrow its marketplace revenue. So this shows the opportunity in providing these services.

TAM

The combination of Depop and ELo7 will massively increase Etsy's TAM - something I have previously referenced as one of Etsy's biggest bull points. South America is an area that is untapped for Etsy and ELo7 has the fastest growing marketplace in this Geography. Combine this with Depop's strong presence in Gen z and its strong foothold in the second-hand clothing market creates a huge opportunity for Etsy.

As displayed by the diagram below, so much of Depop's potential market is untapped and that is purely focusing on the Gen z and millennial crowd.

Etsy's total combined immediate TAM is now over $1.7 trillion - the potential here is huge.

Conclusion

I am excited by the new journey that Etsy has embarked on with its clear cut focused strategy on building its 'house of brands' and making large headway in tackling its TAM. I believe, similar to that of Facebook's success with its own portfolio, Etsy can really surprise the market and grow fast over the long-run

I see huge opportunities for Etsy to further monetize both its Elo7 and Depop platforms and believe that Silverman will execute on his vision and unlock significant shareholder value.

Q2 results were strong again and even beat market expectations in what was a difficult quarter in respect of reopenings. I believe Etsy's financial (and share price) performance will start to kick on again in the back half of the year and Etsy will once again start to impress the market. Long Etsy.