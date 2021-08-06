Madmaxer/iStock via Getty Images

The latest report from United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is out and it continues to grow at a strong clip. Not only did revenue and EPS grow 14.7% and 78.2% respectively YoY, but, more importantly, UMC showed that it has a found a way to counter some of the constraints it’s facing as it rides the foundry market higher. How will be covered next.

The growth constraints facing UMC

The foundry market has been tight for some time. Foundries are seeing more demand than they have capacity for in their fabs. In UMC’s case, the utilization rate has been running at 100% throughout 2021. UMC cannot simply rely on shipping more wafers and generate income that way. If UMC wants to keep growing the way it has, then it cannot depend on utilizing more capacity since there's not much left and the ceiling has pretty much been reached.

The next option is to add more capacity, but this requires lots of capex spending. It also requires clean room space in existing fabs or the building of an entirely new fab if the first option is not available. The former is faster and less costly to implement than the latter, even if the former is less ideal of a solution as the latter. The good news is that UMC has decided to build another fab as covered in a previous article, although it was preceded by quite a bit of deliberation for several reasons.

However, production in Fab 12A P6 is scheduled to start in Q2 FY2023, which means no contribution for the next two years. UMC still has Fab 12A P5, which should help increase capacity by 3% YoY in FY2021 and another 6% in FY2022. Still, UMC will be limited in terms of how capacity it has available in the short term and the number of wafers starts per month.

Assuming demand does not fall off, UMC will have to deal with tight capacity for the foreseeable future and the constraints it imposes on how much the company can grow due to the ceiling on wafer starts. In order to keep growing revenue and earnings, UMC will have to turn to other less straightforward means to do so.

How UMC is able to keep growing

If the latest quarterly report is any indication, then it appears that UMC has found a formula with which it can keep growing at a pace that is not too far removed from earlier ones in spite of the constraints it’s dealing with. Once again, UMC grew revenue and earnings by double digits and it even beat estimates while doing so.

Q2 FY2021 revenue increased by 14.7% YoY to NTD50,908M, which is roughly equal to $1,827M using an USD/NTD exchange rate of 1:27.86. Note that the U.S. dollar depreciated against the NTD, which affected the quarterly results. In dollar terms, revenue increased by 20.9% YoY. EPS increased by 78.2% YoY to NTD0.98, which equates to $0.18 per ADS. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

The number of wafers shipped increased by 2.9% QoQ to 2.44M 8-inch equivalent, up from 2.37M in Q1. Revenue from the 22/28nm process node led the way with a share of 20%, an increase of 7 percentage points YoY. In contrast, revenue from the 40nm node fell to 18%, down from 23% a year ago when it was number one. The shift to the more advanced node helps with earnings. Average selling prices or ASP increased by 5% in Q2 after increasing by 3% in Q1.

(Unit: NTD) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue 50,908M 47,097M 44,386M 8.1% 14.7% Gross margin 31.3% 26.5% 23.1% 480bps 820bps Operating margin 22.2% 16.2% 13.2% 600bps 900bps Operating income 11,313M 7,622M 5,846M 48.4% 93.5% Net income 11,943M 10,428M 6,681M 14.5% 78.8% EPS 0.98 0.85 0.55 15.3% 78.2%

Source: UMC

What stands out the most is the big increase in margins. Gross margin reached 31.3% in Q2, up 480 basis points QoQ and 820 basis points YoY. Operating margin hit 22.3% in Q2, an increase of 600 basis points QoQ and 900 basis points YoY. UMC was able to accomplish this through a combination of higher prices, a better product mix, a slight increase in wafers shipped and increased manufacturing efficiency with cost reductions.

UMC believes it can continue to improve margins and hence earnings using the previously mentioned methods. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Looking ahead, we anticipate demand to stay robust in the third quarter, driven by megatrends such as 5G and EV. Supply tightness is expected to continue across 8-inch and 12-inch facilities. We foresee margin momentum to continue into the third quarter, supported by further product mix optimization, cost reduction efforts and productivity enhancements. In addition, we expect the adoption rate of our 22-nanometer technologies will continue to gain traction, reflected by a pickup in customers’ 22 product tape-outs in connectivity and display applications.”

Guidance calls for wafer shipments to increase by 1-2% QoQ and ASP by about 6% in Q3 FY2021. Gross margin is expected to be in the mid-30% range. To put this number in perspective, gross margin in Q3 FY2020 was 21.8%.

“Now let’s move on to third quarter 2021 guidance. Our wafer shipments will increase by 1% to 2%. ASP in U.S. dollar will increase by approximately 6%. Gross profit margin will be in the mid-30% range. Capacity utilization rate will be at 100%. Our 2021 cash-based CapEx will be budgeted at USD 2.3 billion.”

UMC also made other changes to the outlook. Recall that UMC expected ASP to increase in the high single digits YoY in FY2021 at the second-to-last earnings call. UMC is now projecting an increase of 10-13% YoY.

“So in 2021, our targeted ASP growth will be around 10% to 13% year-over-year. The pricing also includes our product mix improvement, pricing adjustment.”

What this shows is that UMC can achieve a pace of growth not too different from the ones when there were no capacity constraints in place. UMC has a range of alternatives available with which it can grow revenue and earnings.

UMC is stuck in a range

The market responded well to the latest updates from UMC. The stock has gained almost 16% since the Q2 report was released. However, the stock was also flat like a pancake for almost two months heading into earnings. UMC has gained 30% YTD, but it's been moving sideways in a range for most of 2021 as shown in the chart below.

Source: stockcharts.com

Note that the stock is nearing the upper bound of this range, which has kept it contained for the better part of 2021. UMC tried twice before to break out of this range, but it failed both times. UMC is now going for the third try. While it may be a case of third time’s a charm, it’s not impossible for UMC to be rejected for the third time. The stock is in overbought territory after the recent run-up in price. UMC may need more time before it goes higher.

It may not happen right away, but there’s a good chance UMC will break out eventually. If it does, it will likely be because of valuations. The table below shows the multiples for UMC. For instance, UMC trades at about 17 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 20. UMC’s enterprise value of $24.5B is roughly equal to 9 times EBITDA. Unlike many tech stocks, UMC also sports a dividend yield of 2.68%.

UMC Market cap $27.2B Enterprise value $24.5B Revenue (“ttm”) $6.75B (NTD188.17B) EBITDA $2.73B (NTD75.96B) Trailing P/E 20.47 Forward P/E 16.59 PEG ratio 0.83 P/S 4.03 P/B 3.10 EV/revenue 3.63 EV/EBITDA 8.97

Source: Yahoo Finance

Multiples have actually come down compared to where they were earlier in the year. That’s because of the combination of the stock going sideways and big gains in earnings. Multiples will continue to go down if UMC continues to do what it's been doing, which is to grow earnings and for the stock to go sideways within a range. This is unlikely to continue indefinitely, which is why the odds are that UMC will break out of its range and move higher.

Investor takeaways

UMC has benefited from favorable conditions in the foundry market for the last two years or so. Up until fairly recently, UMC was able to take advantage of the demand coming its way simply by utilizing the slack available in terms of fab capacity. However, UMC reached a 100% utilization rate in Q1, which means it’s now limited in how much more wafers it can ship barring any new additions to capacity.

However, as pointed out in an earlier article, there are other ways to drive growth besides churning out more wafers. The latest numbers from UMC shows that price adjustments, a better product mix with a shift towards more advanced and higher-value nodes, increased manufacturing efficiency and cost reductions are able to have a profound effect on revenue and earnings growth.

Margins rose substantially, allowing for bottom line growth even if top line growth is held back. Q2 revenue and EPS grew by 14.7% and 78.2% respectively YoY. Growth was even faster in dollar terms. Guidance expects a gross margin in the mid-30% range in Q3, powered primarily by an increase of 6% QoQ in average selling prices. The forecast implies an YoY gross margin increase of as much as 1320 basis points at the midpoint.

It’s worth pointing out that UMC had been reluctant to increase prices due to the impact higher prices could have on demand. The fact that leading foundries like TSMC have raised their prices has given UMC the necessary leeway in terms of price adjustments. There’s no real limit as to how long these price adjustments can continue. In theory, UMC could grow earnings simply by charging higher prices. As long as demand remains robust, UMC should continue to grow.

I am bullish UMC. Growth continues to power ahead, yet UMC is getting cheaper in terms of multiples as the stock has not kept up with earnings growth. The stock is unlikely to remain sideways in a range. Odds are the stock resumes its uptrend from last year, especially with the stock having built a base in the last few months from which it can move higher.

The combination of price adjustments, a better product mix, increased manufacturing efficiency and cost reductions should be able to power revenue and earnings growth for the foreseeable future. While they do not remove the need for more capacity, they go a long way in making up for its absence. The key for UMC is that demand for foundry services remains strong. As long as this is the case, long UMC is here to stay.