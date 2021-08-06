Plugged Into The Twilight Zone

travelpixpro/E+ via Getty Images

“You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over into... the Twilight Zone.”



- Rod Sterling

When the lender is paying the borrower for the privilege of lending him money, then we have entered a different space in time, a different dimension, that is clouded by delusions - and this unwieldy dimension was created by the central banks. It was created initially to deal with the financial crisis of 2008/2009, and then it was continued, strengthened, and enlarged as the central banks learned that they had discovered a new magic trick. They also learned that the market participants would have no choice except to accept the sorcery that had been created in this new Twilight Zone.

Once upon a time, the central banks only controlled the very short end of the yield curve, but now they control the entire yield curve with their Quantitative Easing programs, much to the delight of the nations that they represent. Today, we stand at almost $17 trillion of negatively yielding sovereign debt. It is an accomplishment of the ages, and yet, these bankers want you to look the other way and pay no attention. No attention at all.

“Nothing to see here. Move on.”

Japan’s 10-year sovereign now yields less than zero, and for the big winner, Germany, their debt all yields less than nothing - all of their debt is now at negative yields, including their 30-year maturities. Borrow and get paid for it. It is the conjuring of great and magical sorcery and a blessing to the represented nations. Admitted or not.

“It may be said, with a degree of assurance, that not everything that meets the eye is as it appears.”



- The Twilight Zone

If you have any doubt about the financial wizardry that is taking place, please consider the debt of Italy and Greece. Out through 7 years, their bonds also yield less than zero. You can study their financials late into the night, and it will still not make any sense. The only way you can rationally understand this sleight of hand is to include the central banks into your thinking. I hope the members of their governments remember to say night time prayers, including the European Central Bank, and include a “God Bless” in their recitals.

In America, we are discussing “tapers” and “tantrums,” and you have to wonder about what the Fed is doing. As the ECB increases their bond buying yet again, the United States has nothing but positive yields from the beginning to the end of the yield curve. Perhaps our government will ask the Fed why they are falling so far behind the ECB, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan. Something might get whispered and then “Poof,” the Fed might follow the path of their brethren.

"The place is here, the time is now, and the journey into the shadows that we're about to watch could be our journey."



- The Twilight Zone

The big winners of all of this are the world’s governments. The big losers are the people and institutions that used to rely upon the cash flows and yields of bonds for income. There is no haven any longer in fixed income. There is no “absolute value” with yields at present levels, and no “relative value” either. Even in American high yield, the Bloomberg/Barclays Index only yields 227 basis points more than the corresponding Government/Credit Index. You are getting paid nothing for “credit risk” any longer, in my opinion.

The only place left with any sort of decent yields and cash flows are some very carefully chosen exchange-traded funds and some closed-end funds. That is it, with the exception of some securities - mostly private placements - with enormous amounts of “credit risk.” I currently like 14 funds that have outsized yields. This is as of today; things change - and past performance, of course, is no guarantee of future results. Dividends can get cut and the markets can correct, but as of right now, some very decent yields are attainable.

“There is nothing in the dark that isn't there when the lights are on.”



- The Twilight Zone

Just flip the switch!

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.