From IPO To Buyback In Less Than Four Years

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) recently reported 2Q 2021 results. As usual, there was little excitement from this low-growth MLP. Throughput was up from a pandemic impacted 2Q 2020 but down sequentially from 1Q 2021. The offshore Gulf of Mexico pipelines were impacted by slower startup of new upstream projects and higher maintenance. The onshore pipelines around the Whiting, IN refinery were impacted by tighter heavy Canadian crude discounts and apportionment on the Enbridge (ENB) system. The partnership is starting to spend a little growth capex as it expands the River Rouge products pipeline from Whiting to Detroit.

Despite the disappointing throughput, net income and distributable cash were little changed thanks to slightly lower operating costs and lower interest expense on BPMP's variable interest term loan from parent (NYSE:BP).

The more interesting development in this quarter's results is the disclosure that BP has offered to acquire all publicly held partnership units in exchange for BP ADR's worth $13.01 per BPMP unit. This is equal to the closing price for BPMP the day before the announcement. The actual consideration would be based on a fixed exchange ratio determined by the 30-day volume weighted average closing price of BP prior to the signing of a merger agreement.

This would clearly be a great deal for BP, having spun off the MLP units at $18 in an October 2017 IPO. Since then, the MLP has paid out $4.72 in distributions including the upcoming $0.3475 on August 12. In my last article on BPMP just two months ago, I anticipated this deal and estimated that BP would find it economic to pay up to $14 to reconsolidate the MLP.

BPMP's board will now appoint a conflicts committee to review, evaluate and negotiate the proposal on behalf of the public unitholders. Based on premiums paid in similar consolidation deals, I expect the final deal value to be closer to the $14 level. BP currently owns 54.4% of the outstanding BPMP units, and the partnership agreement allows BP to call the remaining units once its ownership level hits 80%. Once about 56% of public unitholders accept the offer, BP would be over the ownership threshold. While the partnership agreement does not prohibit BPMP from issuing additional shares to BP to get them across the finish line sooner, I do not expect that to occur. At the time of writing (about 4 hours into trading after the announcement came out), BPMP units were trading at $13.46 so the market expects some premium to the original offer to be negotiated.

BPMP unitholders will be unfortunately giving up a safe 10% distribution yield whether they take the BP shares or sell ahead of the merger. The BP shares will yield slightly more than half the income that BPMP produced but with greater opportunity for dividend growth and price appreciation. BP unexpectedly just raised its dividend 4% and expects to continue doing so at least through 2025. BP should also see share price growth from buybacks and oil prices anywhere above $60, independent of their green strategy.

Examples From Similar Transactions

BP was a bit late to the MLP party, having IPO'd the partnership just a few months before several other MLP's started consolidating. Still, these deals can give us some indication of the premiums we could expect compared to pre-announcement prices.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Deal type: Multiple MLP's consolidated into a C-Corp. Combination of cash and stock.

Announcement Date: 8/10/2014

Closing Date: 11/26/2014

Kinder Morgan's takeover of KMP, KMR, and EPB was one of the first big reconsolidations. At the time of the announcement, the offer represented a premium of 11.4% for KMI, 16.5% for KMR, and 11.2% for EPB. A month before the takeover, the premiums had widened even further. Due to the cash component of these deals and the fact they were announced before the big energy market downturn when crude was still over $100/bbl, I would not expect a similar outcome for BPMP. The remaining three deals took place in 2018 in a less bullish energy environment.

Enbridge (ENB)

Deal type: Multiple MLP's and C-Corp. consolidated into parent C-Corp. All stock deal, except cash and stock for ENF.

Announcement Date: 5/17/2018

Merger Agreement Date: 9/18/2018

Closing Date: 12/20/2018

Enbridge announced its intent to simplify its structure in May 2018 as the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) reduced the incentives of MLP's. Enbridge announced offers for EEP, EEQ, SEP, and ENF. At the time of the May announcement, the offers for EEP, EEQ, and SEP reflected no premium to the pre-announcement price (similar to the current offer for BPMP) The initial offer for ENF did have a 5% premium.

In the September announcement, the exchange ratio for EEP increased by 8.7% and the ratio for EEQ increased by 16%. SEP's ratio increased by 9.8%. The final ratio for ENF was an 11.3% premium including the cash component.

Antero Midstream (AM)

Deal type: Merger of two MLP's into one C-Corp. Combination of cash and stock.

Announcement Date: 10/9/2018

Closing Date: 3/12/2019

Antero Resources (AR) was the parent company of two MLP's, Antero Midstream (old AM) and its general partner AMGP. In this deal, old AM was merged into AMGP, creating a new C-Corp. - the new Antero Midstream (AM) which still trades today. Public unitholders got a 6.3% premium over the pre-announcement price.

Western Midstream (WES)

Deal type: Merger of two MLP's into one MLP. All stock deal.

Announcement Date: 11/8/2018

Closing Date: 2/28/2019

Before it became part of Occidental (OXY), Anadarko was the parent company of Western Gas (old WES) and its general partner Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP). In this deal, old WES was merged into WGP. The surviving partnership was named Western Midstream Partners which is the new WES that still trades today. Unitholders got a 7.6% premium over the pre-announcement price.

So, what can we expect for BPMP knowing how these comparable deals turned out? 3-4 months looks like a reasonable time frame for completion, allowing one more $0.3475 distribution. The proposal by BP was phrased as an offer "to acquire all of our outstanding common units not already owned by BP Pipelines or its affiliates". So, my non-lawyer understanding of the deal is that BP cannot just vote its 54.4% interest in favor of a $13.01 deal. It would also be bad from a reputational standpoint for BP to cause BPMP to sell new units to BP such that BP hits the 80% ownership threshold as outlined in the partnership agreement. The cynics may disagree, but I believe the conflicts committee and BP will negotiate in good faith and achieve a premium to the stated $13.01 current proposal. Based on the premiums in the comparable deals above, I expect a high single digit premium, which would put the final deal value at around $14.00 per BPMP unit, the value I estimated in my June article.

What To Do Now

Between now and the close of the deal (assuming there is one), I would not sell BPMP just because it is trading over $13.01 unless it is to take advantage of an unrelated opportunity. I think it is likely the final deal will be at a higher price, although a high single digit percentage premium is probably not enough to encourage merger arb traders who aren't currently in the partnership.

Whether you are holding into the merger to receive BP shares or selling early, you will have a taxable sale of an MLP. I won't go into the details here, but it will be time to pay the piper for those juicy tax-deferred distributions you have been getting each quarter. Tortoise Advisors has a well-written paper on MLP tax rules. Pay special attention to "Closing your books upon MLP sale" on page 4. If still confused, be sure to consult a tax advisor.

Whether to take BP shares or sell out just before the deal closes could be the subject of another whole article. First, it is dependent on the individual's needs and preferences. For example, was the 10.7% distribution yield from BP important to you? If you need that level of income now, BP's 5.2% yield won't cut it, but your alternatives will likely be much more risky than BPMP has been with its strong balance sheet and steady income.

If you don't need income right away and are satisfied with a similar total return, BP could be a reasonable pick if you want to stay within the energy industry but other majors may be more attractive. There is not enough space to do a full analysis here, but I like to use Seeking Alpha's Peer Comparison Page as a starting point. At a very high level, you can see the Quant Factor Grades and Dividend Grades. (Follow the links for more information on how these are developed.)

BP is graded near the best of the six international oil majors shown, although others are close. To drill down another level, I have a few individual metrics within the quant factors that I look at. Rather than reproduce the whole Peer Comparison page, the table below shows where BP ranks within the range of the six companies. (1 is the most desirable and 6 is the worst.)

Some observations that pop out from this table are that BP is among the cheapest on a P/E basis, although that can be expected with its forward EPS growth the lowest of the 6. The low growth may also be the reason for the total return over the last year also ranking the lowest of the 6. That may be concerning, or you may think that BP's green strategy will eventually produce higher growth out in the future. Again, that is a matter of personal views and preferences. The dividend yield is in the middle of the pack, but the payout ratio is near the lowest, implying more room to grow the dividend in the future. After cutting it last year, BP unexpectedly announced a 4% increase this quarter and expects to make similar increases each year at least until 2025. BP's debt to capital ratio ranks the worst of the 6, but BP is in good shape to reduce debt with the dividend cut last year and the commitment to use free cash flow after dividends for debt paydown as well as buybacks.

With this quick and dirty analysis, I do not see BP as a screaming buy, but as someone who does not need the income and wants to maintain sector diversification, I am happy to hold BP shares after the BPMP merger close. I consider it a long-term speculation on the future of green energy, with the hedge of an existing conventional oil and gas business that pays out well in the current oil price environment or a higher one.

Conclusion

With lower tax rates and lower growth opportunities in the midstream space, MLP's are not as attractive of a value proposition as they were earlier last decade. BP was late to the MLP space when it spun off BPMP in 2017, and it is now following the lead of Kinder Morgan, Enbridge, and others in simplifying the corporate structure.

I see the initial offer of BP shares worth $13.01 as a starting point for negotiation and expect a higher final offer, around the $14 I estimated in June. Therefore I would not be in a rush to sell BPMP ahead of the merger but whether or not you continue to hold BP afterward is really a matter of personal preference.