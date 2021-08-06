Umpqua Powers Through Short-Term Mortgage Banking Pressures

joshuaraineyphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Just when you think you have the Street figured out, it throws you for a loop. I’ve long liked Western bank Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), and when I last wrote about the stock, I said that I saw an appealing double-digit annualized long-term potential return for shareholders. I also expected significant near-term earnings pressure from lower mortgage banking, and thought that would spook the Street when it has been obsessed with near-term banking metrics.

Turns out, at least in this case, the Street took the mortgage banking weakness in stride and stayed focused on the big picture. Although mortgage banking has been hit hard, Umpqua shares have risen about 25% since that last article, handily beating the average regional bank over that time (although the post-earnings run has fueled about half of that).

I like where Umpqua is sitting today. The mortgage banking issue is known and in the numbers, and the loan growth outlook is better, while NIM was actually higher than expected here. With a strong customer service focus and above-average growth potential, combined with a long-term potential return in the high single-digits and modest undervaluation in the short term, I still think this is a quality holding and still a borderline buy for longer-term investors.

A Pretty Good All-Around Quarter

I believe Umpqua had one of the more interesting quarters among the regional banks. While the reported numbers don’t necessarily pop out, the underlying details were pretty interesting to me and would suggest some meaningful improvement in the business.

At the bottom line, Umpqua beat expectations by $0.12/share on a core earnings basis (or around 27%). Lower provisioning provided the bulk of that (about $0.09/share), which has been typical for banks, but there was still a $0.03/share beat at the pre-provision line and the 7% or so outperformance here was better than a lot of banks have done.

Revenue fell 4% year over year and rose slightly on a sequential basis, beating by $0.05/share. Net interest income was up 8% yoy and 4% qoq, not only better than expected ($0.02/share beat), but better than a lot of banks have managed this quarter. Net interest margin actually improved, both on a reported and core basis (up 1bp qoq to 3.08%), and this was one of the few banks I’ve followed to beat on this line.

Core non-interest income fell 24% yoy and 7%, with mortgage banking biting hard (down 31% qoq). Still, this was better than expected, with fee income beating by $0.03/share. Mortgage banking saw the gain on sale margin decline 52bp to 3.30%, more in line with the long-term average of “around 3%”, and volume declined 23% qoq.

Core operating expenses were up 2% and down 1%, taking $0.02/share out of the earnings beat, but this was covered by the revenue beat and the efficiency ratio was actually a full point better than expected.

Tangible book value per share rose 3% qoq, which was on the lower end of good banks, but not bad.

Healthy Underlying Business Trends

Umpqua reported that on an ex-PPP basis, loans grew 3% qoq on an average balance basis – one of the better results for this bank’s peer/comp group. Better still, loan growth was balanced across commercial real estate (up 3%), commercial (up 3%, a very solid result), and residential mortgage (up 4%).

The loan pipeline further improved to $4.5B, the highest level in years, and commercial line utilization appears to have bottomed. With these drivers in place, management guided to high single-digit loan growth in 2022, and average loans should be flat-to-up for the year.

Umpqua also continues to see positive remixing of its deposits. With non-interest-bearing deposits rising another 7% qoq, total deposit costs dropped about 6bp to 11bp.

Credit quality is not really an issue, with non-performing loans down 9% qoq and the charge-off ratio coming at 0.24% versus 0.33% in the prior quarter. Reserves are fine (1.42% net of PPP) and there’s nothing problematic in the remaining loan deferral data.

With the economy recovering and Umpqua turning back to a growth footing, there are a lot of things I like here. Umpqua has been a very customer-focused bank for a long time, actually taking the time to try to figure out what its customers want and what sorts of offerings would actually be useful – among other things, this has led to a human/tech hybrid customer service approach that seems to be working.

Management is rolling out its “Go-To for Business” program now, as well as launching TM Essentials – a suite of digital offerings for small businesses that include, among other things, the ability to fully outsource payments with APIs.

Umpqua is also looking to make the most of opportunities created by the pandemic. Of the new customers that PPP lending brought to the bank, more than a third (around 37%) are now ongoing customers of the bank. That’s not as high as Zions’ (ZION) roughly 50% retention, but it is still quite good, and I believe this can fuel better long-term loan growth and deposit costs.

The Outlook

The overall banking outlook is stronger now than six months ago, including a better outlook for loan growth and higher rates (though not right away). I also take into account Umpqua’s better-than-expected credit evolution and its solid customer service scores, as well as that growing loan pipeline.

My 2021 earnings estimate is now considerably higher than before (up more than 15%), due largely to accelerated reserve releases, but my longer-term year-by-year estimates are also higher by about 5%, and Umpqua is looking more active on the capital return front (including a buyback authorization). Umpqua has ample capital with which to fund loan growth and returns to shareholders and could, perhaps, look to do acquisitions, though I don’t really expect that.

I believe Umpqua is well-positioned not only for recovery growth, but to remain one of the few smaller regionals (“small” being a relative term) who can compete with larger national/super-regional banks on the basis of customer service, including digital offerings. I do still think scale will be important long term, which is why I don’t rule out acquisitions at some point.

My core earnings estimates work out to a near term growth-rate in the mid-to-high single-digits (close to 7%) and between 5% and 6% longer term, relative to the pre-pandemic starting point. I do expect a mid-teens ROE, but that’s obviously very sensitive to capital return decisions.

Those core earnings support a long-term annualized return in the high single-digits and a current fair value around $20 or so, with a near-term ROTCE-based P/TBV model likewise suggesting $20 is a fair price. On P/E, Umpqua currently trades a bit below 11x ’22 EPS (where a lot of peers are trading), but I think there’s a solid argument for at least a 12x forward P/E.

The Bottom Line

I do see the possibility of beat-and-raise quarters, so I wouldn’t ignore Umpqua just because the short-term fair value is only in the $20 to $22 range. I don’t see Umpqua as the highest return potential among the banks I follow, but I love the balance of return, quality, and risk. I wish I hadn’t over-estimated the sentiment risk to weaker mortgage banking results back in February, and I still think this is a solid core holding and a decent long-term buy candidate, if maybe a more marginal near-term buy prospect.