Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

The latest important updates on New Oriental and the Chinese Tutoring Market

Before reading my update on New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), if you are a new investor to EDU or this space in general, I encourage you to first read my research piece titled "Don't use Technical Analysis to trade, Understand China instead" to understand the context and background of EDU.

As you know, two weeks ago, the entire private tutoring industry that was once viewed as a consumer staple was upended in China. You probably need no reminder that this clampdown of forced conversion from the for-profit divisions to non-profit organizations made market leaders like EDU, TAL, and GOTU fall anywhere between 60 and 80% in a span of several trading sessions.

The fear wasn't just contained in education companies - uncertainty spread to China's big tech companies like the famous BAT companies (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent) along with any sector that could seemingly come in the way of China's grand vision to promote social equity and fairness. As a reminder, China's birth rate has declined significantly, and the government will do everything they possibly can to make raising children more feasible. Without strong population growth, it will be difficult for China to maintain economic and technology leadership. The real estate sector, healthcare sector, gaming industry - all areas that could potentially raise the cost of living for raising families all fell in sympathy with the education stocks.

In fact, the disruption was so large that EDU and its largest peer TAL Education (TAL) have decided to cancel their quarterly earnings release. Now, in my opinion, this is not a concern as company leadership is most likely communicating with the government on further clarity of these policies before they give a public update on their business model.

I'm now going to walk through what critical events have happened since then and share my thoughts on this.

The first major update is that on Wednesday July 28th, the Chinese State Media Security Times said on the front page news that China's A-Shares do not face any structural risk. In addition, they mentioned that the recent market declines is a misinterpretation of policy and venting of emotions. This implies that the translation of Chinese Media Outlets to U.S. news sources shouldn't always be fully relied upon.

These events also coincide with China choosing Qin Gang, a representative who could potentially be more conciliatory to the US in future talks. Before this marginally more positive news, China and the US had an unproductive meeting between Wang Yi and Wendy Sherman in Tianjin China.

Since that release, there has been a halt in the downward trend of Chinese stocks and the BAT companies have stabilized along with the educational sector.

In the short-term, I view TAL and EDU as proxies for interpreting the aggressiveness of Chinese regulatory policy on the whole and the sentiment of Chinese stocks. I believe any heightened tensions between the U.S. and China could hurt these stocks.

A deep dive comparison on how the tutoring industry fared from other countries rolling out hard and soft bans (South Korea and U.S.)

To understand where China's policy is likely to take New Oriental (and by extension TAL), we're going to dive into the history of other countries that have gone through tutoring bans - hard bans and soft bans. I'll even talk about how the U.S.A right now is going through a phase of discouraging tutoring companies as well.

To study the hard ban history of tutoring companies, I'm going to show you historical data and government policies from South Korea as they did a full ban on tutoring in 1980. Then we'll dive into how that turned out, and if other countries like South Korea is any representation of policy decisions, I'll talk about how this might play out in China.

I'm going to dive into 5 decades worth of government policy on tutoring in South Korea. The reason I'm going to use South Korea as a comparable is that the after-school-tutoring participation is high, similar to China's high student participation in AST.

In 1980, around 4 decades ago, with widening inequality and an urge to calm the nerves of stressed students, South Korea implemented an outright ban on tutoring. Throughout the first half of the decade from 1980 to 1990, the government implemented a severe clampdown on the tutoring industry to equalize society and give citizens the image of more equal opportunities.

What ended up happening was that by trying to control the supply portion of the market in terms of the number of providers, the market's equilibrium became distorted. Legitimate tutoring programs were banned. All while demand from the consumer side was still relatively stable. This led to a phenomenon of underground tutoring, where tutoring became more expensive, typically of inferior quality, and also difficult to verify teacher credentials. In fact, reports of emerging underground tutoring in China are already surfacing just weeks after the new policy.

In South Korea, this approach upset a lot of parents and did not help to lower the cost of living for families. The government's academic and economic think tanks concluded that this hard ban on tutoring might not have been as effective as envisioned and gradually rolled back the bans.

As the 1980s progressed, the government gradually allowed underperforming students from the schools in the bottom 5% and 20% to attend tutoring and make-up classes. By the beginning of the 1990s, students were allowed to attend tutoring during winter breaks, summer breaks, and holidays. And by the end of the century in 2000, the Supreme Court reinstated tutoring as the ban was viewed as unconstitutional by their Supreme Court.

As you can see, in South Korea it took a full decade to start the peel back of the ban and a full 2 decades to completely reverse the ban. Of course the time frame will not be exactly the same for the Chinese government, but any reversal in policy could take a very long time if South Korea is an example.

In this period of time, the competitive forces of admissions in college in South Korea continued to be intense, and therefore this made property prices in prestigious school districts skyrocket in value. This also explains the swift reaction the Chinese government has had on curbing property prices in tier 1 cities in China, which has had the effect of softening speculation and putting a ceiling on real estate prices.

In 2004, the South Korean government continued experimenting with ways to reduce the burden of tutoring. Whereas in the 1980s, they controlled the supply side of the equation with an outright ban on tutoring, this time they attempted to control the demand side of the equation. They attempted to improve the quality of public education so that the reliance on tutoring would be lowered. The government also tried to change the landscape of the college admissions process to be more holistic to shift the focus away from scores and exams and more towards a comprehensive overview. Today in Korea, you can apply to college with Regular Applications or Rolling Admissions. Regular applications are based on test scores while rolling admissions is based on the overall profile. Today 75% of Korean applicants choose to apply to colleges via rolling admissions.

According to KoStat, which is a website that has statistics on demographic data in South Korea, the industry size of private tutoring has actually declined for the past decade. Contrary to popular belief, the tutoring industry worldwide is at a stagnating point due to government policies to increase the quality of public schools to reduce the need for additional private tutoring along with overhauling the college admissions process.

In addition, the government controlled the demand side of tutoring by introducing high-quality free educational resources to weaken the need for private tutoring providers. With the launch of their public tutoring resources in 2004 called EBSi, the government was able to effectively have greater resources accessible to a larger number of students. The government also reduced the reliance on the CSAT, which is the college admissions test in South Korea.

If this sounds similar to what is actually happening in the U.S. that's because it is. Here in the U.S, The College Board which is the creator of the SAT partnered up with Khan Academy to provide free preparation for the college entrance exam. Now of course, specialized providers (like Tigerway as an example) can help students find an additional advantage. But for the most part, I would say that Khan Academy has eliminated a lot of tutors and tutoring companies in the U.S. that teach traditional strategies. The impact of Khan Academy offering substantial free resources has had the impact and net economic effect of nearly a soft ban in the U.S. In addition, if you follow the college admissions space in the U.S, you would know that a growing number of colleges are test optional. The existence of Khan Academy and the growing trend of test optional overall severely weakens the end-demand for the SAT, especially for average students who would rather spend their time doing other things. In addition to prohibiting after-school-tutoring, China is planning to do the same thing - release free materials for college prep to equalize the playing field.

This effect has segmented the market into two slices - one group of students who no longer believe the SAT is important and another high-achieving group of students who study well for this test because they want more future options. In any case, the net effect is a reduction in the size of the end demand market, which lowers the stress for the average high school student in the U.S.

That said, it is commonly observed in South Korea that it has gotten easier to get into a college. But it's gotten harder to get accepted into a selective college. Same could be said here in the U.S. And the same could be true in China.

The point is that the trend globally has moved against private tutoring and more towards the democratization of resources for students to use. I believe that this is a long-term positive direction for students, even if this comes at the expense of tutoring and private educational providers. That said, the best companies and providers for education will most likely benefit from radical consolidation in the industry as weaker hands leave the market. The market leaders will most likely end up owning more market share, become more profitable, and in the eventual revision of policy, they could emerge stronger than ever before. In such a scenario, EDU and TAL could experience multi-bagger returns if given a decade or more as a horizon since they would multiply their revenues if any ban is eventually reversed. That said, it is incredibly important to point out that many things can change within the next 10 years. Therefore, while the eventual revival of these companies could materialize, it's time to start resetting expectations for any quick recovery in the share prices. Even if a quick recover share prices do materialize, it's important to ensure the foundation of these businesses support any rallies.

The focus on Non-Academic Tutoring & Extracurriculars: a new business opportunity?

In the past week, EDU and TAL have stabilized on news that these 2 market leaders are ready to comply with government regulation and change their business model. The most logical next step for them is to pivot towards growing their non-academic tutoring businesses.

As investors, we're probably wondering what is the market size potential of these segments. After all, most people might not know how large is the addressable market for extracurricular activities such as coaching in music, athletics, or the arts.

To put it in perspective, as a comparable with South Korea as a focus point, 25% of all tutoring spend is dedicated towards extracurricular activities. This figure was 25% in 2019 and 19% back in 2007. The percentage is likely to rise as governments globally attempt to make entering colleges more holistic by lowering the stress of standardized testing while increasing emphasis on resume and profile shaping.

As a result, the total addressable market for extracurricular coaching is meaningful. After all, the college admissions process in China and abroad itself still requires an applicant to have an outstanding profile.

With the industry consolidating, it's possible that New Oriental (along with TAL) will take up the lion-share of this new business after the dust has settled. I believe that small medium enterprises (SMEs) will find it a very difficult environment to continue operating. There are already reports that privately owned education companies are struggling to navigate the current environment.

What will all of this mean in the short-term for the share price - is EDU still investable?

Well if history is a guide, one major takeaway is that any sharp short-term bounce on EDU and TAL needs to be studied carefully because history has shown that any policy reversals could take anywhere from 5 to 10 years. This means that if you're investing in EDU and TAL, in the near-term, you're investing in a very different business than what it was just a month ago.

If you're investing in EDU and TAL, the near-term and intermediate term outlook is based on 1.) what types of non-academic tutoring segments they can enter and 2.) any further clarity on the markets they can enter.

If EDU and TAL can enter new markets and are unrestricted by their current industry, it's possible that these companies can rally ahead of their current fundamentals.

In the meantime, be on the lookout for HOW these companies are reacting to the Chinese Government. If they are complying with great sincerity, it's possible they will be allowed greater leniency in the future to pursue their business initiatives. If there's any further signal of them receiving penalties or further warnings, that means they're not complying and that could lead to more serious consequences.

The Chinese government has all the power to allow which companies will stay afloat and which will be made virtually unable to operate. During a speech for the 100 years of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi re-emphasized the need to strengthen the equality of the country. If there's any public news of New Oriental or TAL disagreeing with President Xi's policies, you might as well sell these positions before the CCP makes these companies unable to operate.

Same goes for investing in other Chinese companies - if you see any company not complying or not being sincere with their cooperation with the Chinese government, the writing is on the wall and it won't be long until they face significant issues.

So far, New Oriental has publicly supported the government's policy changes, and ironically enough, I believe this will end up being supportive for the company's future as the government and company leaders build a new educational landscape for the Chinese youth.

Valuation: The least of investor's worries but the attraction of New Oriental's stock in an otherwise expensive market

At this point, very few investors are focused on New Oriental's valuation, but to complete our discussion I will give an overview of where they stand after the latest regulatory crackdown.

EDU now trades at a Price to Sales (P/S) of .9x, indicating that the market is not highly valuing their future revenue growth and placing a significant discount compared to its company 5-year history of 5.6X sales multiple. I believe discounting the company's future prospects is a fair assessment, and I believe that New Oriental is fairly priced in its new environment.

While the industry will go through incredible change, I believe New Oriental is one of the best positioned education companies in China to adapt to the new environment. I do not agree with the investment narrative that EDU is "un-investable." In fact, an attractive entry point in EDU has opened up now that regulatory uncertainty has played itself out. I will be adding to my position.

If you found my research helpful, consider following me on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy sharing my insights with you, and hope to see you in my comments section below.