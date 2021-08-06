Rawf8/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After declining sharply in the last four quarters, the loan portfolio of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BOKF) will likely decline further in the third quarter before recovering. Meanwhile, normal deposit growth will likely drive the growth of lower-yielding earning, which will support earnings. Additionally, the provision expense will likely remain subdued, thereby further supporting the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.35 per share in the latter half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $7.86 per share, up 27% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. Based on the price upside and dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on BOK Financial.

Subdued Provisioning Likely After Substantial Reversals

BOK Financial has released its previous provisioning for loan losses in the last three consecutive quarters. I'm not expecting any further releases in the quarters ahead because the allowances for loan losses have dropped from an excessive to a comfortable level relative to expected loan losses.

The management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that they expect net charge-offs in the second half of the year to be lower than the net charge-offs for the first half. The company's net charge-offs were 0.28% and 0.30% of total loans in the first two quarters of 2021, as mentioned in the second quarter’s presentation. Considering the economic environment and management’s guidance, I’m expecting the net charge-offs to be between 0.26% to 0.28% of total loans in the second half of 2021. The existing allowance is around six times the expected net charge-offs, which I believe is a comfortable level. Therefore, I'm expecting BOK Financial to migrate towards a more normal provision expense of around $10 million in the second half of 2021. This will take the full year’s provisions estimate to net reversals of $50 million.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the overall loan loss reserve to continue to migrate towards the pre-pandemic level. The reserve made up 0.97% of total loans at the end of December 2019, as opposed to the current ratio of 1.46%. In my opinion, the management’s target is too optimistic given the expected loan losses. In case the company surprises me by achieving its target, the actual provision expense will be lower than my estimate.

Loans Likely to Start Recovering by the Last Quarter of 2021

BOK Financial’s loan portfolio has declined sharply for the last four quarters. I'm expecting the loan portfolio to decline further in the third quarter of 2021 because of the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the PPP loans outstanding totaled $1,121.6 million at the end of the last quarter, representing 5.2% of total loans.

After the third quarter, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to start recovering because of the economic recovery In the Midwestern and Southern markets. Meanwhile, unlike loan growth, deposit growth will likely be closer to a normal rate. As the anticipated deposit growth will outpace loan growth, BOK Financial will have to park the excess funds in lower-yielding assets, leading to a deterioration of the asset mix. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Pressure on the Margin to Limit Earnings Growth

Net interest margin will likely face pressure in the coming quarters due to the following factors.

A deterioration of the asset mix. As mentioned above, the asset mix will likely shift towards lower-yielding assets due to subdued loan growth. This asset mix shift will pressurize the average yield on earning assets. Continued downward repricing of the Available for Sales (“AFS”) securities portfolio, as mentioned in the presentation. AFS securities make up a large part of the total earning-asset portfolio; therefore, the impact of the repricing will be significant. AFS securities made up 32% of total earning assets at the end of June 2021. Sticky deposit costs. Interest-bearing deposits cost only 14 basis points in the second quarter, which shows that there is limited room for further decline.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by four basis points in the second half of 2021 from 2.60% in the second quarter of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the average net interest margin to be seven basis points below the average margin for 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $7.86 per share for 2021

The anticipated growth of loans and lower-yielding assets along with subdued provisions expense will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting BOK Financial to report earnings of $3.35 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $7.86 per share, up 27% from last year.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 20% mostly because of near-normal provisions expense. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant. The 2021 earnings estimate given above is higher than the estimate given in my last report on BOK Financial. I have revised up the estimate mostly because BOK Financial surprisingly reversed a large part of its provisioning in the second quarter.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a Modest Upside

BOK Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.52 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 26% for 2021, which is below the five-year average of 35%. As a result, there is room for a dividend hike. However, to remain on the safe side, I have not incorporated an increase in the dividend level in my investment thesis.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value BOK Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.51 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $63.0 gives a target price of $95.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 10.5% upside from the August 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.9x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $7.86 gives a target price of $93.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 8.4% upside from the August 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $94.5, which implies a 9.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on BOK Financial. However, I would like to warn low-risk-tolerant investors that the loan portfolio could take longer than expected to recover if the covid-19 situation gets worse. In my opinion, it’s better if risk-averse investors wait for BOK Financial to finally report an increase in the loan book size before considering investing in the stock.