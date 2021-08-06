ekinyalgin/iStock via Getty Images

Market estimates seem to be wrong about the future of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). They make the company look expensive whereas it is not. They don’t include the fact that Moderna will sell vaccines in the endemic phase of COVID-19 in the year 2023. Besides, market analysts have failed to include the new agreements signed for the year 2023 and the increase in the price of vaccines. Using my own figures, a DCF with a WACC of 7% and a terminal FCF of $8.1 billion, the implied share price is equal to $583-$771. Notice that management is now buying its own shares, which will most likely push the price up to its fair price.

Moderna: Upside Momentum That Analysts Have Not Taken Into Account

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing new, revolutionary type of transformative medicines based on messenger RNA. The company’s mRNA medicines use a patient’s cells to generate secreted proteins for the treatment of a large list of diseases.

Source: IR

The company is developing vaccines for a significant number of diseases including immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases among many others. With that, most individuals know the company because of its COVID-19 vaccine, which seems to have a 93% efficacy.

I believe that it is the right time to have a look at the company if you have not done it before. In the second quarter, the management noted significant commercial momentum. We are talking about massive investments for 2021, 2022, and 2023. The company signed contracts worth $12 billion for 2022, and the company expects to prepare for the endemic phase of COVID-19 in the year 2023. I will show later that most analysts have not taken into account the endemic phase and the money coming in 2022:

Source: IR

Source: IR

The company has a significant amount of cash on hand, which it intends to use for R&D manufacturing, M&A opportunities, and returning capital to shareholders. Interestingly, the company expects to use $1 billion to repurchase its own shares. In my view, management believes that the company is undervalued. With this in mind, I decided to run a DCF model.

Source: IR

Balance Sheet: Tons Of Cash and Deferred Revenue

Moderna looks like a company that has products with a large amount of demand. Investors know that Moderna is very innovative. They are giving the company a significant amount of cash. In June 2021, Moderna had $7.91 billion in cash and marketable securities:

Source: 10-Q

As far as the liabilities are concerned, the company reports deferred revenue worth $7.3 billion and financing liabilities worth $328 million. Notice that governments and clients pay in advance even before they have the product:

Source: 10-Q

I Believe That Market Estimates Are Too Bearish

I carefully studied the estimates of most market analysts, which I believe don’t represent the current business reality of Moderna. As shown in the image below, under the market estimates, the company would reach sales of $19 billion in 2021 and $8 billion in 2023. FCF would decline from $9 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion in 2023:

Source: Market Estimates

I used the estimates of market analysts with sales of $6.7-$6.4 billion in 2024 and 2025. In addition, like most forecasters, I used 2022 FCF of $7 billion and 2023 FCF of $3.4 billion. I also included 2024 and 2025 FCF of $2.7-$2.6 billion. Under this bearish case scenario, the sum of the free cash flows from 2021 to 2025 is equal to $22.6 billion:

Source: Market Estimates And My Figures

With an EV/FCF of 40x-60x, Moderna’s implied share price is equal to $269-$395. Traders are currently buying shares at more than $400 because they are currently using different sales estimates. In my opinion, the current estimation of most analysts is too pessimistic.

Source: Market Estimates And My Figures

Market Estimates May Be Wrong Because Moderna Will Most Likely Increase The Price Of The Vaccine, And We May Face A Long-term Endemic Market

I believe that market estimates have not taken into account the latest information about the price of the vaccine of Moderna. In August 2021, the Financial Times reported that Moderna increased its vaccines in the European Union. As a result, in my opinion, we can expect future sales and FCF to be larger than expected:

Pfizer and Moderna raise EU Covid vaccine prices. Pfizer raised the price of its Covid-19 vaccine by more than a quarter and Moderna by more than a tenth in the latest EU supply contracts as Europe battled supply disruptions and concerns about side effects from rival products. Source: ft.com

I consulted other analyses made by market experts that took into account higher vaccine prices. According to them, Moderna would be making sales of $19.6 billion in 2021, $12 billion in 2022, and $11.4 billion in 2023. Notice that these are expected revenue only from the sale of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Source: COVID-19 vaccine comparison prices and sales forecast 2021-2023

That’s not all. According to very recent information, the president of Moderna now believes that the company will be facing a long-term endemic market for COVID-19 vaccines. If Moderna’s president is correct, the company will sell a significant number of vaccines to governments for a long period of time, which will represent a significant amount of future sales for Moderna.

Moderna Has Numerous Product Candidates

Moderna develops many other mRNA vaccines apart from that of COVID-19. I don’t think most investors fully understand that the company will most likely make revenue from the development of other product candidates.

The following table shows a list of all the product candidates that Moderna is currently developing. They include the HIV vaccine, the flu vaccine, the Zika vaccine, the influenza H7N9 vaccine, cancer vaccines, and many other therapeutics:

Source: Moderna

Source: Moderna

Source: Moderna

Source: Moderna

I studied the market of mRNA vaccines & therapeutics. According to market analysts, the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.51%. With this in mind, I believe that Moderna will most likely experience a minimum 26% sales growth in the coming years:

The global demand for mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market size, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 587.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2911.9 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.51% from 2020 to 2026. The global mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factor. Source: 28.51% CAGR , mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size

Optimistic Case Scenario With A WACC of 7% And More Sales Than Expected

Taking into account that Moderna has increased its vaccine price and the words of the CEO about an endemic market, I designed another case scenario. I included a decrease in sales in 2022 because the company will most likely sell less vaccines. Also, I used a 26% sales growth from 2023 to 2025 because the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market size is expected to grow at more than 26% y/y. Under this case scenario, the FCF would decline in 2022 from $9.7 billion to $4.8, and creep up to $7.7 billion in 2025. In total, with a WACC of 7%, the sum of the free cash flow from 2021 to 2025 is equal to $27 billion:

Source: Market Estimates And My Figures

Now, if we use an EV/FCF of 40x and assuming net debt close to -$7.7 billion, the implied share price is equal to $771. Perhaps, I am a bit optimistic in this case scenario. In my view, the company will most likely sell at 30x FCF, which would imply a share price of $583:

Source: Market Estimates And My Figures

Risk Factors

Moderna has signed collaboration agreements with many third parties for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, the company may face intellectual property disputes with partners or challenges regarding the distribution channels.

The company may also have trouble in finding raw materials to produce the vaccines, or they may be very expensive. In addition, temporary supply chain disruptions may affect the production of the vaccine. If these issues or any other problems appear, the company may deliver less sales than expected. As a result, investors may dump their shares, and the stock price may fall.

Moderna is still testing the effectiveness of its vaccines. If the future results are not as positive as expected, the FDA may not approve the company’s product candidates:

The assays being used to estimate the effectiveness of vaccine candidates being developed to prevent COVID-19 have only recently been developed and are continuing to evolve. The future results in clinical studies of mRNA-1273 may not be as positive when compared to the antibody levels in other samples of convalescent sera. Various preclinical animal studies of mRNA-1273 are ongoing, including preclinical studies in non-human primates. If safety data observed in these preclinical studies are inconsistent with safety data from clinical studies, we may be required to conduct additional studies of mRNA-1273. Any of these factors could delay or prevent us from receiving regulatory approval of mRNA-1273, including a biologics license application, or BLA, apart from the EUA by the FDA in the United States and related authorizations in other jurisdictions, and there can be no assurance that mRNA-1273 will be otherwise approved in a timely manner, if at all. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

I believe Moderna is currently undervalued because market estimates don’t include the endemic phase of COVID-19 in the year 2023 and the new agreements signed for the year 2022. My DCF with a WACC of 7% and a terminal FCF of $8.1 billion reveals an implied share price of $583-$771. The company currently trades at less than $470, so I believe that there is significant upside potential in its valuation. The new recent stock repurchase program is, without doubt, a good sign. The management appears to know that the stock price is undervalued.