Record Earnings Beats, But Why Aren't Stocks Going Up?

Company X EPS beats by ..., beats on revenue.

It's a very common headline this earnings season that you probably have read dozens of times over the past weeks. So far, 13 out of our 14 portfolio holdings that reported so far beat expectations.

Companies have indeed been performing exceptionally strongly last quarter. In fact, as I will show later in this article the percent of earnings beats have never been as high as today.

Interestingly, many stock prices have been trending downward on these positive earnings reports. This divergence has been very confusing and frustrating for many investors. Even the big, mighty tech companies weren't rewarded for their blow-out numbers. What's going on?

In this article, I will discuss these earnings beats and explain the market dynamics behind why this isn't followed by higher stock prices. Later, I will provide insights on what this means for you and what you should do to generate strong portfolio returns in the future.

Record Q2 2021 Earnings, Led By Big Tech

To date, 84.36% of all S&P 500 constituents have reported their second quarter 2021 earnings. And they were phenomenal.

86.38% beat, 3.50% met and only 10.56% missed earnings estimates. This compares favorably with the 71.63%/8.00%/20.37% average and are record numbers since S&P Global is tracking them. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that analysts have been increasing their expectations significantly going into the earnings season.

The five biggest S&P 500 constituents, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), also called the FAAMG or big tech stocks, on average reported YoY EPS growth of 91.74%. Impressive for companies which are already generating billions of profits each quarter.

Consequently, they on average beat analyst EPS estimates by 30.51%. This strong performance is not to be underestimated as they heavily influence the markets with their 22.40% weighting in the S&P 500 index (SPY).

Why Stock Prices Don't Follow Earnings Beats

Despite these record earnings beats, the broad market is barely moving and some individual stocks even declined double digits on the news. Price overreactions on earnings are typical for the stock market, but this quarter really stood out compared to others.

Maybe there is more going on? I believe there is.

Look, the single most important factor to understand price fluctuations is understanding that the market is a future cash flow discounting mechanism.

Let me explain this better by comparing stock ownership with apartment ownership. The price you pay for an apartment (stock) is based on the rent (cash flow) you will be able to collect in the future. These future rents (cash flows) should be discounted because of the presence of the opportunity cost. By investing in apartments (stocks), you won't be able to invest that money in other alternatives (an S&P 500 index, a savings account, bonds... ). Therefore, you need to discount future cash flows based on these alternatives' returns and their risks. Summing up all these discounted future cash flows is called the discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, the most accurate model to determine a company's valuation.

Importantly, this year's cash flows only contribute to a small part of a company's total valuation.

For example, this year's cash flows contribute to only 7.41% of the total value of company X which is expected to generate consistent cash flows in the future (taking a discount rate of 8%). Astonishingly, a much higher part of the value (21.45%) is derived from cash flows beyond 2040.

The numbers are even more surprising for growth companies like Company Y which is expected to consistently grow cash flows by 5% per year. For such a company, this year's cash flows only contribute to 4.31% of the total valuation, compared to 33.14% for the years beyond 2040.

I hope this information changes your view on earnings reports. Do last year's earnings really matter that much? Not really, since it contributes only to approximately 5% of the company's valuation. What should really concern you is how much cash flows the company will generate in the future years.

Of course, this is very hard to predict. The most useful information from an earnings report to determine future years' cash flows is next year's guidance. This gives you a trend of how the financials are evolving, which can be cautiously extrapolated to the upcoming years. That's why stock price movements react on this guidance instead of last quarter's earnings. Additionally, listening to the earnings call can give you very useful insights on what management is expecting over the coming years. Listening thoroughly to management expectations can give you an edge over other investors.

So, how does this all translate to today's market situation?

Over the past few quarters, earnings and guidance have been phenomenal for most public companies. Analysts and investors extrapolated this strength to the coming years. However, they didn't acknowledge the fact that earnings have been artificially pumped up by pent-up demand from the pandemic and unprecedented stimuli (near-zero interest rates and billions of stimuli cheques).

Due to this emotional behavior (I definitely recommend you to read the book "Irrational Exuberance" from Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller to fully understand this topic), stocks became overvalued. While the fair value based on discounted cash flows (blue line in picture below) has been going up only slightly for most companies, extremely greedy market sentiment led to a much higher rise for stock prices (red line), which led to an overvaluation of most companies.

As the market stimuli and pent-up demand are fading away, many companies reported estimates which significantly underperformed analyst expectations. As such, investors are beginning to understand that last year was an outlier and that the stock price ran ahead of its fair valuation.

That's the real reason behind those many stock price plunges. Some great examples are Etsy (ETSY), Fiverr International (FVRR) and Pinterest (PINS) which all declined by double digits on amazing earnings beats. These companies benefited strongly from the pandemic, which led to rising expectations and stock price returns of 470%-1200% since the beginning of 2020. Now that they guided below analyst expectations, their stock prices plunged dramatically.

As the economic growth rate continues to revert to its mean, estimates are likely to decline for many companies over the coming quarters.

Stocks with valuations based on overoptimistic assumptions are likely to see much more downside over the coming quarters.

How To Invest Successfully Going Forward And a Great Stock To Buy

The value of a company is based on all future cash flows discounted to today

Always remember this rule. Let last weeks' earnings reactions be a wake-up call for what's to come over the coming quarters. Re-assess the expectations and valuations for your portfolio holdings based on a conservative future outlook. If you have stocks with valuations that ran ahead of themselves, it might be interesting to (partially) sell out and look for other opportunities in the market. I'm not only talking about growth stocks, there also are value stocks which seem cheap based on last year's financials but won't be cheap when those financials revert to their mean.

Finding opportunities in today's market is not easy. On the one hand, most stocks became significantly overvalued due to the bullish market environment. On the other hand, it's extremely hard to predict future cash flows in today's highly uncertain market environment.

Following insider trades can help you tremendously today.

Insiders are the CEOs, CFOs, board members, etc. of the firm. They know much more about their business than we outsiders do. They can accurately predict how the fading stimuli will impact demand for their products and services, how inflation will impact their profitability, etc.

Some insiders benefit from this superior information by buying shares of their own firm when it's severely undervalued and making profits from these purchases. All insider trades are reported at the SEC within 3 days after the trade.

By following this smart money, you can find stocks which are significantly undervalued compared to accurate future cash flow expectations. These are the stocks which can still generate you great returns in today's expensive market environment.

That, combined with in-house algorithms based on over a decade of data, is what we do each day.

Our unique strategy currently provides members 14 buying recommendations which we believe will generate solid returns from today's levels despite the expected weak returns for the overall market.

One of them is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), which recently saw an impressive insider purchase from director Coxe Tench worth more than $5 mln. Mr. Tench perfectly predicted a downturn in the asset management industry and sold off his position in 2014, followed by a return of -50% in the following two years. He purchased shares on the dip during the COVID-19 crash which are now up 140%. With the active asset management industry set to rebound significantly and APAM shares being ridiculously undervalued (fwd P/E of 8.5x, divy yield of 8%) compared to its strong fundamentals, Tench added even more shares at today's levels.

Conclusion

Many investors are surprised by the ongoing trend of weak stock price reactions on strong earnings. That wouldn't happen if they understood the market dynamics behind price actions.

Valuations are not based on past earnings, but on future cash flow expectations discounted to today. These expectations were set too high as a consequence of the past earnings' optimism. As the impact of pent-up demand and stimulus cheques is fading away, numerous of companies are missing these elevated expectations which leads to strong stock price declines.

As an investor you should always maintain a conservative view on the cash flow expectations of your portfolio holdings. If the recent stock market gains led to an extreme overvaluation based on these expectations, you should consider selling out for other opportunities.

Finding such opportunities is not easy, especially in today's uncertain and overvalued market. Following the smart money, i.e. insiders, can be extremely valuable for this quest.