Shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) dropped as much as 10% after its stock market debut a week ago, before the trading platform doubled its market valuation this week. As the stock is picking up some meme buzz, Robinhood will likely remain volatile, but the valuation and proposed stock sales are big risks.

Picking up some meme buzz, but the valuation is very high

Popular trading platform Robinhood had a historically bad IPO, given the size of its offering. On the day of its first listing, the stock dropped as much as 10%. Starting off with a price of $38 per share and a market capitalization of $32B, the newly-listed stock dropped below $35 and the market valuation to below $30B on its first day of trading. The firm's valuation doubled this week as the stock picked up some meme buzz, however. Robinhood reached an all-time high at $85 this week, a price 124% above its listing price, before plummeting 28% on Thursday.

So far, Robinhood has proven to be a highly volatile stock, and increasing mentions of the name on WallStreetBets may indicate continued volatility ahead. Robinhood has all the features of a meme stock: It is highly popular with millennials and Gen-Z traders and the platform processed a huge volume of transactions regarding other meme stocks. The platform also posts strong user growth and is not profitable yet. Robinhood's monthly active users/MAUs more than doubled Y/Y to 17.7M in Q1'21 while average revenues per user increased 65% Y/Y to $137. In its registration statement, Robinhood estimated that it will have 21.3M active monthly users in the month and quarter ending June.

Robinhood has seen improving customer monetization as it rolled out new products. The introduction of crypto trading in 2019 in particular has boosted Robinhood's platform and user growth. As the platform introduced new products and services, users spent more money on Robinhood, a trend that has held true for every annual cohort since 2017. New users also spend significantly more money on the platform than users who signed up in previous years.

But despite strong user growth and accelerating monetization, there are some concerns to be shared about Robinhood's valuation. Robinhood had $522M in revenues in the first three months of 2021, showing impressive 309% Y/Y growth. The growth, at least in part, was fueled by the meme stock mania that pushed stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) up by a couple thousand percent earlier this year. For Q2'21, Robinhood projects revenues between $546M and $574M and projections imply a minimum of 4.5% Q/Q revenue growth. Robinhood's top line growth is impressive and the platform could exceed $2.0B in total revenues in FY 2021, the majority of which will come from transactions.

However, despite strong growth in monthly active users and revenues, Robinhood was not profitable in Q1'21. In Q1'20, Robinhood lost $52.5M on $127.6M in sales, which calculates to a net profit margin of -41%. Since the platform is not yet profitable, the best option to value the firm is to use its expected revenues for this year. Robinhood could achieve about $2.0B in revenues in FY 2021, and potentially more than if markets remain volatile and meme stocks, among others, continue to be heavily traded.

Since Robinhood now has a market value of $42.6B, the stock trades at a P-S ratio of 21.3. If we are a little bit more generous with the revenue estimate and say that Robinhood could generate $2.5B in sales in FY 2021, the P-S ratio would still be quite high at 17.0. Robinhood's rivals trade at much lower P-S ratios while offering essentially the same product as Robinhood.

Risks with Robinhood

Robinhood has a very high valuation, driven predominantly by speculation, but it has no proven record of profitability and no real moat that can keep competition at bay. Any large broker or FinTech company can enter the market at a relatively low cost which spells trouble for margins.

But this is not even the largest risk for Robinhood. By far the largest risk is that more shares are set to flood the market. Based on a new filing from August 4, 2021, venture capital funds that participated in prior private placement rounds are getting ready to dump up to 98M shares on the market… potentially cashing in Robinhood's meme buzz and high valuation. The proposed sales are a big risk to Robinhood's high valuation and may indicate that the early money sees the trading platform as overvalued.

Final thoughts

Robinhood has been a disruptive force in the retail brokerage market, but so far the platform is not profitable. Robinhood has a loyal base of retail traders and the growth in monthly active users and revenues is impressive. But the platform's valuation is just too high and the proposed stock sales of venture capital firms could depress Robinhood's valuation for some time. It may be best to sit this one out.