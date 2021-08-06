Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

It's never easy to "double down" on your winners. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is one such company. I bought it during the depths of the pandemic, and since then the company has appreciated massively in valuation.

However, massive appreciation does not automatically equate to overvaluation.

Let me show you exactly what I mean.

Lowe's - How has the company been doing?

I wrote on Lowe's some time ago, calling the company a "BUY". Since that time, the company has continued to report earnings, and positive ones, including the last 1Q21. 2Q21 will be out in around 2 weeks from this article. However, the 1Q21 numbers for the company are excellent.

We're looking at comparable YoY sales growth of 36.5%, as well as an overall ticket/receipt increase in the >$500 ticket size of more than 47.4%, more than all of the ticket sizes. In layman's terms, people are buying more, and they're buying more per visit at Lowe's.

Moreover, the company is seeing positive comps in all of the US region, with averages and numbers YoY up massively for every comparison period the last quarter. Many of the company's product lines and categories are above company average in sales.

The average ticket for Lowe's is now 93.81, an increase of 13.1% YoY. Like its peers, Lowe's focuses on a mix of acceleration through online business, catering to the so-called pro crowd, expand the company installation services and drive localization and elevate assortments.

The challenge is, in part, maintaining that balance of pro and consumer appeal - and Lowe's seems to be doing well here, judging by numbers. Furthermore, a number of analysts and reports see a solid continued upside for home improvement demand. Given the overall lack of housing, and the massive building and improvement craze that seems to be going on, I can't but agree here. Lowe's doesn't exactly seem like the cheapest deal on the block here, but I believe that as far as a safe investment goes, there are very few better ones.

The company sees normalization as early as 1Q21, and this is likely to continue going into 2Q21. The company also sees that home improvement consumers are in pretty healthy financial shapes and that there are new trends at play to a higher degree, such as consolidating purchases into bigger boxes, as well as engaging with Lowe's in different ways (digital platforms).

Lowe's considers capital allocation to be the winning quality for retailers today - the companies who allocate and balance capital allocation the best are going to be the winners in the trends we're seeing - and Lowe's has a rock-solid balance sheet, which has enabled it to really meet the demand increase that's been going on.

One big concern for a company like Lowe's is Inflation. This is especially visible - and affecting the company in the transportation, SCM, and similar areas. Lowe's expects these costs to rise in 2021, and continue rising beyond this. What Lowe's can do, and what the company has done, is entering into cost-management programs here, to push back and manage cost increases. The company is also adjusting to being able to rapidly adjust pricing in order to be able to pass along cost or inflation increases when needed to keep margins steady. This is one on both a Product-individual/SKU basis, as well as on a broader categorical basis. In short, the company is working with it and believes itself able to manage it well enough.

COVID-19 wise, some impacts are still there, but somewhat mitigated by curbside pickups, communication with professional customers, and good visibility into a very positive short-term market from the pro crowd, added to by the consumer crowd. In short, the company doesn't see any material adverse impacts that investors should need to worry massively about here. The company has actually improved many of its operations during a time when difficult trends are abound - such as the installation business which was losing money in 2018-2019 with huge service issues, with now the segment being robust.

Overall, Lowe's did an excellent quarter - and forecasts are for that performance to continue.

We're investing back in the business at about the clip of about $2 billion per year, which is we think is probably pretty steady state for the next 2 to 3 years. And so, we don’t feel that or see that changing dramatically period over period. At the same time, we just leaned into and said we are going to do about $9 billion in share repurchases this year. Think about that a little bit as the minimum, because as you just said, we are under our leverage target of 2.75x and we are probably going to be under that target throughout ‘21. But it’s my expectation in ‘22 and ‘23 to get back to that target was when we do that we will avail ourselves over $10 billion of incremental cash just to get back to that leverage target, which again back to our point is that first invest in the business, second, support our dividend at a 35% payout ratio, and then any excess cash above or beyond to get to that 2.75x, think about that as cash available for share repurchases. (Source: Lowe's Earnings Call)

Let's look at valuation here.

Lowe's - What is the valuation?

Again, many believe Lowe's to be overvalued here. I respectfully disagree with this assessment.

Lowe's is a solid company growing EPS at double digits. It has BBB+ credit, rewards shareholders with a relatively low dividend as well as large amounts of buybacks, and ít's one of the larger home improvement retailers in all of the US. A valuation of 19X for this company is not outlandish. The company is forecasted to grow earnings at rates of 7-25% per year until 2025. While forecasts for this company sometimes miss the mark, it's a relatively rare thing - and even in the event of slower growth, you're very unlike to lose money with Lowe's in the long term.

The 2025 upside is nearly 63% RoR, including dividends, and even on the basis of 13-15X P/E, your upside would still be 16-30% on a 5-year basis. For the company we're talking about, those are not poor rates in any scenario, as I see things.

Lowe's fulfills, together with Home Depot (HD), a key need fulfilled by few others the same way in the US. It's a high-moat area due to the sheer physical size and complexity of many of its products. It cannot be simply moved through Amazon - and many of the company's customers prefer to visit the stores and get their items. Overall, I view the positive thesis on Lowe's as being very much intact, and as of yet, somewhat unfulfilled.

I believe you could "BUY" Lowe's here and make very decent returns at extreme levels of safety.

Analysts agree, and most give this company a very much higher target than we're currently seeing.

While I personally would stop buying above $205, I don't view the target upside as invalid here. I believe Lowe's is a "BUY" at $190/share, with a 5-year upside of around 10-16%. You would, however, be wise to pepper the above-stated analyst target towards the lower end, based on analyst accuracy specifically to the price target.

Analysts are, simply put, somewhat eager to overestimate this company slightly.

Thesis

My stance on Lowe's can be summarized as follows:

Lowe's is a superb, fundamentally safe business in a very conservative sector.

The company is seeing record interest in its products and services, and this is unlikely to fade in the near future.

Inflation risks and cost risks are mitigated by the company, and able to be pushed along to the consumer by the company here. Realistic downside Risks for Lowe's are very few, and none of them are what I view as materially adverse for the company's long-term thesis.

Lowe's is a definite "BUY" here, at an undervaluation of at least 5-10% to future results and excellent trends.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either. I'm not interested in those potential 1,000-5,000% returns. They're too risky. I'm interested in consistently not making mistakes (or as few as possible), by investing in well-covered, undervalued cash flows and dividends.

If you want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

LOW is a "BUY". It's fairly valued for its growth prospects, and I see conservative investors being able to make well over 10% per year for the next 4-5 years here.

Thank you for reading.