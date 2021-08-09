Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Leisure airline Condor recently announced that it would be acquiring wide body jets from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to replace its aging fleet of Boeing (NYSE:BA) wide body aircraft. In this report, I will have a look at the various dynamics involved that made the choice for the Airbus A330neo an understandable one. To get an understanding of these dynamics, I will discuss the current and historic fleet, the configuration benefits and the weak market position for wide body aircraft at this time.

Condor selects Airbus A330-900

Condor will be operating a total of 16 Airbus A330-900s of which seven are directly ordered from Airbus and the remaining nine will be leased from several lessors. Airbus no longer provides list prices, but in 2018 the list price of an Airbus A330-900 was $296.4 million, bringing the inflation-adjusted list price to $320.6 million. At list prices the purchase with Airbus can be valued at $2.2 billion. However, after customary discounts AeroAnalysis has estimated the value of the purchase to be closer to $820 million. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between Autumn 2022 and mid-2024.

Current fleet

Table 1: Condor fleet (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The fleet of Condor currently is divided almost equally between Boeing and Airbus. Boeing exclusively provides the wide body aircraft to Condor, while over a third of the single aisle fleet is filled by Boeing. Based on the current fleet division, one could have given Boeing a chance to provide the fleet replacement to the Boeing 767-300ER in the form of the Boeing 787. However, there are several factors in the current and historic fleet that make the selection for the Airbus A330-900 an understandable one. To support a new aircraft type, there are costs involved for training as well as costs to facilitate maintenance for the new aircraft type.

Figure 1: Flight Operations Commonality chart Airbus aircraft (Source: Aircraft)

That's where Airbus has the advantage when it comes to the fleet of Condor. For crew training, going from the Airbus A320 family to the Airbus A330-900 requires a seven-day training according to Airbus while going from the Boeing 757 or Boeing 767 to the Boeing 787, which also could have served as a replacement to the Boeing 767, would take 16 days. So, Airbus had a clear advantage there.

What also should be considered is that Condor already is familiar with the Airbus A330. The airline does not operate Airbus A330 aircraft at the moment. However, Condor used to be part of defunct Thomas Cook which already had the Airbus A330-200 in the fleet. The Airbus A330-200 left the fleet a year ago, which makes it very likely that a lot of knowledge on maintenance and operations of the Airbus A330 is still present.

Future of the middle of the market

What likely also has played a role is the fact that Airbus already has the go-to solution for replacement of aircraft in the 200-260 seat segment, also deemed the middle of the market. With the Airbus A330-900, there's no doubt that Condor is acquiring an aircraft that can seat more passengers than the Boeing 767-300ER that it will replace but whereas the fleet currently consists of the Airbus A320, Boeing 757 and Boeing 767 a fleet simplification is possible where the Boeing 757/767 combination can be replaced by a combination of the Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A321. Later on, other aircraft such as the Airbus A321neo, its extra long-range variant and the Airbus A330-800 also could be considered. So, Airbus has the middle of the market covered pretty well and also is looking to boost its presence in that segment with future iterations of the Airbus A321neo.

That is not the case with Boeing. The jet maker has been struggling to compete with Airbus in the large single aisle segment and a significant capacity gap exists between the Boeing 737 MAX 10 which has yet to enter service and the smallest member of the Boeing 787-8. Thomas Cook, of which Condor was part, previously had expressed interest in Boeing’s clean sheet design to fill the gap in the middle of the market. Such aircraft would be an ideal replacement to the Boeing 757 and Boeing 767. However, a detailed report by AeroAnalysis International showed that the business case for such an aircraft was challenging from financial point of view, but also timewise as many Boeing 757 and Boeing 767s are up for replacement.

Leisure configuration

I previously carried out detailed studies on the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the Boeing 787 and Airbus A330neo. What became clear is that as a 300-seat aircraft, the 290-seat Boeing 787-9 would only be marginally better than the Airbus A330-900 in terms of costs per seat-mile. In ultra-dense one-class configurations the Airbus A330-900 can seat 460 passengers, while the Boeing 787-9 would only seat 406 passengers. Condor will configure the aircraft with a three-class layout (Business, Premium Economy and Economy). However, what seems to be clear from configuration of the Airbus A330-200s that Condor and Thomas Cook used to operate is that it will be a denser configuration and in denser configurations the Airbus A330-900 certainly is a very appealing aircraft to operate.

White tail aircraft

What also helps is early availability of delivery slots for the Airbus A330-900. With the pandemic eroding demand for air travel, many airlines have vacated their delivery slots for aircraft. One of those airlines is Air Asia X, which deferred deliveries at the start of the pandemic. With the intended customers, likely Air Asia X and Garuda Indonesia, walking away or deferring their orders what was left were aircraft for which Airbus had to find new customers. The European jet maker found that customer in Condor. While this is a boost to the Airbus A330neo program, it also should be taken into consideration that the Condor order is part of a remarketing campaign and it's likely that the airline has received additional discounts which provides another reason for Condor to opt for the Airbus A330neo. Boeing recently also sold Dreamliners in a remarketing effort to Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF).

Conclusion

Since Airbus will be providing a replacement for the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft in the Condor fleet, one could say this is a big disappointment to Boeing. However, there are many elements that made the choice for the Airbus A330-900 straightforward. These elements include advantageous flight crew training, existing experience with the Airbus A330-200 and a better Airbus solution to cover the middle of the market, future developments in that space while Boeing has not been making moves in that area for years now. Additionally, pricing and ability to provide denser cabin configurations provide even more reason to opt for the Airbus A330neo.