Overview

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:T) was known in the past for offering investors predictable cash flows, steady dividends, and dividend growth with reasonable capital appreciation. In the last few years though, the company has drastically changed its balance sheet and overall strategy, which hasn’t gone down particularly well with investors. In 2018, T acquired Warner Media, which meant the business was now made up of two very different segments. On the one hand, we have the steady growing and profitable legacy business, and on the other, we have the less profitable but fast-growing “Media” segment.

Now, T is looking to spin off Time Warner, which will be merging with Discovery. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the newly spun-off company. While news of the merger was well received, the stock price soon fell in response to T’s announcement that it would be cutting its dividend.

This new arrangement puts a damper on income, which was one of T’s main value propositions. However, with the stock now yielding a 7% forward yield, a promising and growing media empire in the makings, and a much more lean balance sheet, AT&T could be a great buy.

We have forecast revenues for the two different “businesses” that AT&T is made up of and established a valuation based on T’s market capitalization.

Market & Growth Opportunities

AT&T has essentially two different businesses, so to understand where each of these is going, we must analyze each segment independently.

T breaks down its revenue into three segments starting with the communication segments: Mobility, Business Wireline and Consumer Wireline.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see above, the highest growth segment within Communication was Mobility. Overall though, the communications segment is a slow-growth business, though relatively secure, thanks to its oligopolistic nature. The biggest differentiators going forward will be 5G and Fibre offerings, where AT&T is working hard to increase the value of its offerings. We have already seen improving metrics, including lower churn, and higher subscription growth as well as overall customer satisfaction. The company is deploying $60 billion in 5G wireless and focusing its efforts on what it does best. Having said this, we will make a cautious forecast for this segment.

On the other hand, we have the Media section. During the last few years, AT&T amassed a media empire, acquiring Time Warner and Direct TV. Both of these are now being spun out into new companies. Direct TV’s spin-off was announced in February, but the deal was actually finalized just a few days ago. The company has partnered with private equity firm TPG and will receive $7.1 billion in cash. DirectTV, which will consist of DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse video services, will be run independently and AT&T will retain 70% ownership. Similarly, T shareholders will obtain 71% of the newly formed Warner.Bros Discovery.

Warner Media saw very strong growth in both revenues and subscribers. The company increased advertising revenue by 49% and now has 67 million subscribers worldwide, with a forecast of 70-73 million by year's end. I believe the market is strongly undervaluing the potential of the newly spun-off company. Warner.Bros Discovery will have the largest content library in the world, and should strongly benefit too from the reopenings of cinemas and sporting activities. The new deal unlocks significant synergies and allows T to focus on what it does best, communications while retaining significant ownership of a great asset.

Revenue Forecast

Now let’s look at the separate revenues for the Communications section of AT&T and the Warner Media section. We are going to look at quarterly figures for the last 10 quarters (from January 2019 to June 2021). These figures are available in the investor relations page under the quarterly earnings section, in the file “Financial and Operational Trends”. We also have the quarterly revenue for Discovery Inc, so we can see how it compares to Warner and how the new company might do in terms of growth.

Revenues 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 2020-Q2 2020-Q3 2020-Q4 2021-Q1 2021-Q2 TOTAL AT&T 44,957 44,588 46,821 42,779 40,950 42,340 45,691 43,939 44,045 Warner Media 8,777 8,282 9,453 7,765 6,728 7,395 8,554 8,526 8,791 Rest 36,180 36,306 37,368 35,014 34,222 34,945 37,137 35,413 35,254 Communications 27,166 27,384 28,382 26,779 26,505 27,195 29,486 28,178 28,128 Latin America 1,757 1,730 1,758 1,590 1,232 1,396 1,498 1,374 1,437 Corporate & Other 7,257 7,192 7,228 6,645 6,485 6,354 6,153 5,861 5,689

Source: Quarterly Earnings 2021 | AT&T (att.com)

If we look at the legacy AT&T sections, or what is not Warner Media, the revenue looks pretty flat. The numbers show two trends, one is that the fourth quarter is the strongest, and the other is that there was a dip during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, with a slow recovery after that. Even though the overall is close but still not quite at pre-pandemic levels, the communications section, which is the largest, is actually a bit higher, with the other two significantly lower. Given how compounding works, the fact that the larger section is the one growing is good news for the hope for some growth in the next few years.

The Warner Media section has followed a similar pattern of seasonality and apparent pandemic-related dip, but the variations are a little more significant proportionally, as there is a 40% difference between the highest and lowest values.

If we look at Discovery Inc. revenues and the combination with Warner media for the last nine quarters. The dip in 2020 for discovery is there too, but their growth over the whole period is 6.4%, while Warner is flat. The combination of the two shows a clear growth trend starting from the bottom in Q2 of 2020.

Revenues 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 2020-Q2 2020-Q3 2020-Q4 2021-Q1 2021-Q2 Warner Media 8,777 8,282 9,453 7,765 6,728 7,395 8,554 8,526 8,791 Discovery 2,825 2,614 2,801 2,625 2,498 2,505 2,821 2,725 3,005 Discovery + Warner 11,602 10,896 12,254 10,390 9,226 9,900 11,375 11,251 11,796

Source: Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Financials: Income Statement | Seeking Alpha

Source: Author’s work

Even if the growth is not exponential and it continues on this line, the quarterly revenue could reach over $18bn by the end of 2023, a run rate of $74bn. At Discovery’s current price to sales ratio of 1.58 this would mean a market capitalization of $117bn, and at the sector median ratio of 1.75, the market cap. would be $129bn.

Valuation

This valuation assumes that the current price of AT&T is a fair price based on its dividend and that there is a hidden value of Warner media that is not priced in. It also makes the cautious assumption that AT&T dividends will fall by as much as the revenue it loses from the spin-out.

The current FWD dividend yield is 7.44%, with a growth rate of 1.72%. In the period we have analysed, Warner Media has brought on average 19% of AT&T’s revenue. If we think the legacy company will retain 81% of its dividend, this will make it a 6% yield.

In terms of the new company, we established in the previous section a target market capitalization for the end of 2023 of between $117bn and $129bn. If we take the 71% that current AT&T shareholders will own and discount that value using the 7.44% dividend yield as the discount rate, there could be an intrinsic value of that company for AT&T shareholders today of between $69bn and $77bn. That is between 35% and 38% of AT&T’s current market capitalization of $199bn.

How undervalued is the stock if these assumptions hold? If the market capitalization of the legacy company evolves according to the dividend yield, it should retain 81% of the current value, plus the new company would be worth 34% of the current value, using the lower end of our target range, for a total of 115% of the current value. In dollars, that’s $32.13 per share vs. the current $27.94.

Risks

With that said, there are also risks to the bull thesis that we must take into account. First off, we have to acknowledge that T has been losing ground to its main competitors in the communication sector, namely T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon Communications (VZ). If this continues like this, we may in fact see decreasing revenues in coming years. However, overall, we feel the sector will be aided by the 5G upcycle.

On another note, we must also be wary of the fact that both AT&T and Warner Bros Discovery will be highly indebted to companies. Though the company has laid out ambitious deleveraging plans, there is still a lot of uncertainty here, especially with the newly formed company. On the other hand, if the company accomplishes this task, we will see a nice increase in profitability.

Overall, investors must wonder if the company has what it takes to compete with the other big players in the communication sector and the streaming/entertainment sector. It’s clear over the last few years that AT&T bit off more than it could chew, hence the spin-offs. I view these spin-offs as a good idea, which should help T focus on its legacy business, and excel in the Media section thanks to the formation of this new company.

Takeaway

AT&T has no doubt, disappointed investors, in the last few years by making some unwise and untimely decisions. However, the company is now on pace to rectify this through its spin-offs and increased focus in communications. At today’s price of around $28/share, T is simply too cheap to be ignored.