Here are a few headlines to whet your investor’s appetite for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) stock:

But wait! Each of those headlines appeared before McDonald’s posted Q2 results. The headlines that followed the earnings call took a different tack.

Those new to the stock market may be flummoxed. Headlines scream that MCD is a strong investment before the company smashes Q2 estimates, then they urge investors to keep their eyes on the exits afterwards.

So what are we to believe?

The fact is that like nearly every investment, there are both positives and negatives to consider when evaluating McDonald’s.

As the world reopens from the pandemic, the company is recovering well. Prior investments in digital and AI appear to be progressing, and relatively new initiatives are also driving growth.

However, wage inflation, supply chain issues, and other concerns may stay the hand of the prospective investor.

McDonald's Stock Earnings

(All figures are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.)

Q2 earnings were released in the middle of last week, and it’s hard to find fault in the results.

Comparable store sales soared 41%. Lest one think that was due to the weak comps related to last year’s coronavirus crash, management provided the figures on a two-year basis: from that perspective, sales were up 15% in the U.S. and 7% globally.

In the U.S comps climbed 25.9%% while France and the U.K. recorded a 75.1% increase. Overall, same-store sales grew 40.5%, and comps in developed markets rose 32%.

Revenue jumped 57% to $5.9 billion, operating income was 280% higher at $2.7 billion, and operating margin increased to 45.7% from the comparable quarter’s 25.5%.

Initiatives Designed To Drive Growth

Mickey D’s is focused on the three Ds: delivery, digital and drive-thrus. During the Q2 earnings call, management boasted that over 80% of the company’s restaurants now offer delivery services. It is important to note that the average delivery order is about twice the size of an in-restaurant order.

When the company speaks of deliveries, however, it is not referring to home delivery orders only. McDonald's sees curbside pickup, table service and the use of kiosks as falling under that umbrella.

The company began the kiosk program in 2016 and now has kiosks in 25% of stores. Since the start of the program in 2016, kiosks have been placed in 25% of stores, up from 11%-12% in 2017. MCD notes kiosk installations resulted in additional sales without requiring significant additional labor.

In some respects, McDonald’s digital programs meld with delivery services. In 2020, 20% of the firm’s orders came through digital channels. In Q1 of this year, $1.5 billion in orders were generated through mobile apps, kiosks, or some other delivery service.

McDonald’s now has the most downloaded Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) app in the U.S. In the second quarter, digital sales in the company’s top six markets increased 70% to $8 billion.

One means of improving delivery services and driving sales lies in the firm's acquisition of Dynamic Yield in 2019. Dynamic Yield specializes in personalization and decision logic technology. Put in layman's terms, it is used to maximize the productivity of McDonald’s drive-thru menu boards.

Menu boards using the system provide suggestive selling. The display can also vary according to the time of day and weather conditions. For example: drive up in the thick of winter and the menu features hot chocolate. Roll down your window on a hot, humid day and you are likely to see an ice cream cone or a chilled drink.

At some time in the future, the local inventory systems might be plugged into the menu boards. Imagine a store running low on chicken focusing menu board displays on beef offerings.

Although it is still in its infancy, McDonald’s is running a pilot program, involving ten stores, that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to take drive-thru orders. A company known as Apprente was acquired in 2019 with technology capable of analyzing and engaging in multilingual, multi-accented, and multi-item conversational ordering.

Currently in use in ten restaurants, Apprente is 85% accurate and can take 80% of orders.

A recent initiative that syncs to some degree with the firm’s digital offerings is the recently launched MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Available on the McDonald’s app, those new to the program will receive an initial 1,500 points followed by 100 points for every dollar spent.

The app will data mine customers' experiences to provide offerings tailored to each individual. As of the second quarter, McDonald’s had 22 million MyMcDonald’s users in the U.S.

Well, the only thing I'd say is, like the loyalty program that obviously we just launched, what we saw in our pilots are that loyalty did drive digital adoption, and also shorter purchase cycles or greater frequency of visits, if you will, of loyal customers. So we have seen that the digital engagement will generally drive people to the loyal customers, certainly, to return more frequently than they would have otherwise. Kevin Ozan, CFO

Aside from the three Ds, McDonald’s launched the QSR equivalent of a coup when it introduced its chicken sandwich menu last February. Mobile-device location data from Placer.ai showed a 19% increase in traffic on the day the items debuted.

The results of a study conducted by Sense360, illustrated below, show increased spending by consumers relative to corresponding time periods in 2019 following the chicken sandwich rollout.

The launch was so significant that it fundamentally changed the trajectory for McDonald's. Placer.ai's VP of marketing Ethan Chernofsky

McDonald’s also had success with a string of promotions known as Famous Order menus. Highlighted menus of pop stars from J Balvin, Travis Scott, BTS, and the soon to be introduced menu from hip-hop artist Saweetie appear to have struck a chord with customers.

The Travis Scott meal was so successful some locations ran out of supply, while the BTS promotion was the first to go global.

Everything considered, it appears as if management is pursuing a variety of initiatives to drive growth, and more than one is gaining traction.

Headwinds

There is considerable pressure for McDonald’s to raise the wages of entry-level employees. This is manifested in societal and political terms as well as through a severe shortage of workers. Among independent restaurant owners, 74% say it's more difficult to staff positions than before the pandemic struck.

McDonald’s spoke of both wage inflation concerns during the most recent earnings call. In fact, there are franchisees that are cutting operating hours due to staff shortages.

A second issue relates to restaurant supply chains. Morningstar estimates that a 7% to 9% increase in the cost of beef would result in a penny loss in quarterly EPS.

Last but perhaps not least is the fact that many of McDonald’s competitors that were operating at reduced capacity are beginning to reopen. Unlike many QSR restaurants, casual diners generally lacked drive-thru operations. The possibility exists that development could weigh on McDonald’s going forward.

Debt And Dividend

The company has a reasonably strong debt profile with a net debt to enterprise ratio of approximately 16.5% and somewhat high leverage of 3 to 3.5x EBITDA. McDonald’s debt maturities are well staggered.

The current yield is 2.20%, the payout ratio is roughly 57%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 7.78%.

McDonald's Stock Price

The shares currently trade for $236.42. The average 12-month price target of 30 analysts is $258.90. The price target of the 16 analysts that rated the stock following the last earnings call is $264.81.

McDonald’s has a P/E of 25.56x, and a forward P/E of 24.23x. This compares poorly to the sector median which is in the high teens; however, both metrics are about one point below the five-year average.

Seeking Alpha provides a 3 to 5 year PEG of 2.02x, Schwab calculates the PEG at 1.23x, and Yahoo Finance has a 5 year PEG of 2.34x.

The PEG ratio is well above the sector of 1.14x.

These metrics indicate the stock is not trading at a bargain price. I would require an approximate 10% lower share price before I would consider investing in the stock.

Is MCD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Due to my requirement of having a margin of safety in the share price, I rate McDonald’s as a HOLD.

I recognize that management has launched a variety of successful initiatives.

McDonald’s is the globe's largest restaurant chain with over 39,000 locations in 119 countries.

This points to the company's scale which results in volume discounts in food and supply costs, as well as advertising expenses. In turn, that serves to drive the firm’s net profit margin, currently near 25%.

McDonald's United States and international developmental/licensed segments increased their average check by approximately 5% a year between 2016-2019. This figure is well above that of food inflation (1.3%).

All of this points to an investment that should provide reasonable returns over the long haul, provided the stock is obtained at a reasonable price.