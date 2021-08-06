ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) has filed to raise $58 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a bank that provides deposit and loan services to small businesses and consumers throughout the U.S.

For investors wanting a potential fast growing bank with a nationwide reach, FINW could be worth a close look as businesses seek capital to finance new business formation on the back end of the pandemic.

Company

Murray, Utah-based FinWise was founded as a bank that sources loans and deposits directly as well as through strategic programs.

Management is headed by president and CEO Kent Landvatter, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously president of Comenity Capital Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank, USA.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Nationwide strategic relationship programs

Small Business Administration 7[a] lending program

Residential and commercial lending in Salt Lake City, Utah MSA area

Consumer lending through point-of-sale lending program

FinWise has received at least $18 million in equity investment from investors.

The firm secures deposits and loans both directly and through relationships with service providers.

According to management, FINW was ranked as the second-best performing bank with up to $3 billion in assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2020.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Banking Strategist, as of March 31, 2021, the U.S. had 4,820 community banks charters. Community banks represented 97% of the banking industry.

The U.S. community bank market continues to consolidate, with the average 12-month consolidation rate being 3.1%.

Also, below is a chart showing the U.S. banking distribution by asset size as of March 31, 2021:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Local, regional and national commercial banks

Credit unions

Mortgage companies

Trust companies

Brokerage firms

Consumer finance companies

Others

Financial Performance

FinWise’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income

Increasing net interest income after loan loss provision

Extremely high but variable net interest margin

High and fluctuating net charge offs to average loans

Uneven cash flow or use in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 8,806,000 9.5% 2020 $ 29,506,000 37.8% 2019 $ 21,408,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 7,801,000 105.8% 2020 $ 22,516,000 53.6% 2019 $ 14,658,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 11.00% 2020 16.70% 2019 11.00% Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.00% 2020 3.70% 2019 1.70% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (8,888,000) 2020 $ 19,585,000 2019 $ (7,889,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, FinWise had $74.2 million in cash.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($12.7 million).

IPO Details

FinWise intends to raise $58 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, with the company offering 3.6 million shares and a selling shareholder offering 558,030 shares of stock at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $97.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 33.61%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to support organic growth by increasing our regulatory capital ratio, continue the buildout of our operating infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes, which could include future acquisitions and other growth initiatives. Other important purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our common stock for the benefit of our existing shareholders and to better position us to use our common stock as consideration for potential future acquisitions, facilitate access to the public capital markets, as well as to increase our visibility in the marketplace. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Piper Sandler and Stephens.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $172,025,546 Enterprise Value $97,803,546 Price/Sales 5.68 EV / Revenue 3.23 EV / EBITDA 4.90 Earnings Per Share $1.14 Total Debt To Equity 5.31 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 33.61% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $14.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$12,698,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

FinWise is seeking public investment capital to fund its general corporate expansion initiatives.

The bank’s financials show revenue growth, especially during the 2020 pandemic period.

Notably, the firm’s net interest margin is extremely high and highly variable for a bank.

Also, its net charge offs to average loans has been high and uneven in a similar pattern, as the firm grew substantially during the 2020 pandemic, likely as consumers tapped loan offerings to make ends meet

The market opportunity for providing consumer and small business administration loans and deposit services in the U.S. is large and subject to fluctuating economic demand.

Piper Sandler is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of a negative (21.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, returning its growth to pre-pandemic levels.

As for valuation, compared to community banks, the firm’s EV/Revenue multiple at IPO appears slightly elevated but not without justification with its growth results and high net interest margin in an ultra-low interest rate environment.

Although FINW doesn’t appear to be ready to pay a dividend, which is typical of smaller banks, the company’s growth profile and net interest margin results make it more of a potential stock appreciation opportunity than a typical local bank network.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 11, 2021