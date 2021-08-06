FinWise Bancorp Proposes Terms For $58 Million IPO
Summary
- FinWise Bancorp has filed to raise $58 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The bank provides deposit and loan services to consumers and small businesses in the United States.
- FINW has grown impressively during the pandemic and appears well positioned as small businesses seek capital to start or grow their business as the pandemic wanes.
- The IPO is worth consideration.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) has filed to raise $58 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm operates a bank that provides deposit and loan services to small businesses and consumers throughout the U.S.
For investors wanting a potential fast growing bank with a nationwide reach, FINW could be worth a close look as businesses seek capital to finance new business formation on the back end of the pandemic.
Company
Murray, Utah-based FinWise was founded as a bank that sources loans and deposits directly as well as through strategic programs.
Management is headed by president and CEO Kent Landvatter, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously president of Comenity Capital Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank, USA.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Nationwide strategic relationship programs
Small Business Administration 7[a] lending program
Residential and commercial lending in Salt Lake City, Utah MSA area
Consumer lending through point-of-sale lending program
FinWise has received at least $18 million in equity investment from investors.
The firm secures deposits and loans both directly and through relationships with service providers.
According to management, FINW was ranked as the second-best performing bank with up to $3 billion in assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2020.
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Banking Strategist, as of March 31, 2021, the U.S. had 4,820 community banks charters. Community banks represented 97% of the banking industry.
The U.S. community bank market continues to consolidate, with the average 12-month consolidation rate being 3.1%.
Also, below is a chart showing the U.S. banking distribution by asset size as of March 31, 2021:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:
Local, regional and national commercial banks
Credit unions
Mortgage companies
Trust companies
Brokerage firms
Consumer finance companies
Others
Financial Performance
FinWise’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing total interest income
Increasing net interest income after loan loss provision
Extremely high but variable net interest margin
High and fluctuating net charge offs to average loans
Uneven cash flow or use in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Interest Income
|
Period
|
Total Interest Income
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 8,806,000
|
9.5%
|
2020
|
$ 29,506,000
|
37.8%
|
2019
|
$ 21,408,000
|
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|
Period
|
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 7,801,000
|
105.8%
|
2020
|
$ 22,516,000
|
53.6%
|
2019
|
$ 14,658,000
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Period
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
11.00%
|
2020
|
16.70%
|
2019
|
11.00%
|
Net Charge-offs To Average Loans
|
Period
|
Net Charge-offs To Average Loans
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
1.00%
|
2020
|
3.70%
|
2019
|
1.70%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (8,888,000)
|
2020
|
$ 19,585,000
|
2019
|
$ (7,889,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, FinWise had $74.2 million in cash.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($12.7 million).
IPO Details
FinWise intends to raise $58 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, with the company offering 3.6 million shares and a selling shareholder offering 558,030 shares of stock at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $97.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 33.61%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to support organic growth by increasing our regulatory capital ratio, continue the buildout of our operating infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes, which could include future acquisitions and other growth initiatives. Other important purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our common stock for the benefit of our existing shareholders and to better position us to use our common stock as consideration for potential future acquisitions, facilitate access to the public capital markets, as well as to increase our visibility in the marketplace.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Piper Sandler and Stephens.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$172,025,546
|
Enterprise Value
|
$97,803,546
|
Price/Sales
|
5.68
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.23
|
EV / EBITDA
|
4.90
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.14
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
5.31
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
33.61%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$14.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$12,698,000
(Source)
Commentary
FinWise is seeking public investment capital to fund its general corporate expansion initiatives.
The bank’s financials show revenue growth, especially during the 2020 pandemic period.
Notably, the firm’s net interest margin is extremely high and highly variable for a bank.
Also, its net charge offs to average loans has been high and uneven in a similar pattern, as the firm grew substantially during the 2020 pandemic, likely as consumers tapped loan offerings to make ends meet
The market opportunity for providing consumer and small business administration loans and deposit services in the U.S. is large and subject to fluctuating economic demand.
Piper Sandler is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of a negative (21.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, returning its growth to pre-pandemic levels.
As for valuation, compared to community banks, the firm’s EV/Revenue multiple at IPO appears slightly elevated but not without justification with its growth results and high net interest margin in an ultra-low interest rate environment.
Although FINW doesn’t appear to be ready to pay a dividend, which is typical of smaller banks, the company’s growth profile and net interest margin results make it more of a potential stock appreciation opportunity than a typical local bank network.
For investors wanting a potential fast growing bank with a nationwide reach, FINW could be worth a look as businesses seek capital to finance new business formation on the back end of the pandemic.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 11, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.