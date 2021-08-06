tomeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images



Electrification and the prospect of autonomous-driving technology have bestowed an attractive aura on an investment sector once dominated by big capital-hungry automakers whose fortunes waxed and waned with economic cycles while producing skimpy long-term returns to investors. Tesla (TSLA) and a wave of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) startups are stimulating incumbents like Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM) to accelerate technology initiatives, making them more attractive to stock pickers.

Hyundai Motor Group (OTCPK:HYMTF), the Korean chaebol whose brands include Kia and Genesis, has evolved into a feisty global competitor, ambitiously pursuing the latest safety and digital technologies, and vigorously committing to electrification with BEVs and hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Source: Hyundai Motor

ICE engines pay for EVs

Until BEVs become practical choices for mainstream consumers – a process that will take years or decades depending on the rollout of a recharging infrastructure – Hyundai continues to upgrade the design and performance of internal combustion engine - ICE - models, such as the new Hyundai Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz went into production in June at the company’s Montgomery, Alabama, assembly plant.

The cash generated from the sale of ICE models like the new Santa Cruz, supported by shrewd product development and deft marketing, helps Hyundai to fund the massive capital cost of developing electrified models like the Ioniq 5 BEV, which is set to debut this fall in the U.S.

New vehicle models typically cost billions to develop, so it’s critical that every automaker find ways to deploy capital as efficiently as possible. A key efficiency technique is minimizing the number of different mechanical architectures while creating as many different models as possible from each architecture, thereby reducing engineering and design costs and reaching more demographic target groups.

SUV becomes SAV

Hyundai’s Tucson compact SUV, introduced earlier this year as the fourth generation of the model, represented an all-new architecture. Santa Cruz, which Hyundai calls a “sport adventure vehicle,” is derived from Tucson’s architecture, and built on the same assembly line in Alabama – though aimed at a completely different target customer.

Kia, Hyundai’s sister brand, shares mechanical architectures, further creating cost efficiencies that benefit the group’s bottom line. If Santa Cruz proves popular, Hyundai could create a variant under the Kia brand for a relatively modest investment.

Tucson is meant to appeal to families. Santa Cruz, by contrast, is aimed at a different audience: A younger, possibly single urban dweller who likes to bike or hike or garden on the weekend and requires a vehicle that can navigate a beach or state park and also is easy to park on a busy street.

Many younger customers are turning to midsize pickup trucks, like the Toyota Tacoma or Chevy Colorado. These vehicles are built with body-on-frame construction, which makes them more rugged and able to carry and tow bigger loads than Tucson and other cars that rely on unibody construction.

Pricier pickups

As Hyundai astutely points out, midsize pickups have grown larger and more expensive, causing some shoppers to conclude that they don’t need the hauling or towing capacity – or the harsher ride that comes with body-on-frame construction. In 2015, Hyundai began showing mockups of a car-based mini-pickup called Santa Cruz to auto show audiences. It was reminiscent of the Ford Ranchero, Subaru Baja and Chevy El Camino car-based mini-pickups from half a century earlier.

2022 Ford Maverick small pickup Source: Ford Motor

While the two-seat car-based pickups of yesterday captured too slim a slice of the vehicle market to survive, Hyundai (and others) are hoping to create a sustainable niche with Santa Cruz and similar models like the new Ford Maverick (a small pickup built on a unibody shared with Ford Escape) and Fiat’s Toro, sold overseas. The new iteration of car-based pickup offers seating for four and lots of the same creature comforts of SUVs, along with a smaller rear bed. Will carbuyers respond? We’re about to find out.

Migration from Mid-Size Pickups Source: Hyundai Motor

Santa Cruz new-segment definition Source: Hyundai Motor

Santa Cruz engine options Source: Hyundai Motor

Santa Cruz towing capacity Source: Hyundai Motor

Santa Cruz tailgate features Source: Hyundai Motor

Santa Cruz exterior dimensions vs. Ford Maverick Source: Hyundai Motor

Soaring ADRs

Since the depths of the pandemic, Hyundai ADRs have roughly tripled in value from a trough of about $17 to its current level of about $46 – matching the performance of many stocks that were knocked down prior to rising along with the economic recovery. But on many trading days, the ADR trades fewer 20,000, which make them potentially volatile and susceptible to big price swings unconnected with performance results.

Ten-year comparison with Dow Jones Industrial Average Source: Yahoo Finance

Lately, the stock has vastly underperformed Vanguard’s total market index and a relevant global competitor, GM (see chart).

Five-year comparison with Vanguard Total Market and GM Source: Yahoo Finance

Second quarter profit rose nearly eight-fold to 1.8 trillion won ($1.57 billion) compared with 227 billion won in the same year-ago period, Reuters reported, beating a consensus of analyst estimates.

"Sales of SUV models and Genesis luxury brand models drove the momentum in sales volume, and declining incentives helped lift revenue and profitability in the second quarter as the ongoing recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic spurred automotive demand," Hyundai said in a statement.

Investment perspective

So far Hyundai has navigated the global shortage of semiconductor chips better than its competitors, analysts told Reuters. Lately, however, the chip shortage is beginning to catch up with the automaker, disrupting production of BEVs in particular, analysts told Reuters.

Growth should slow in the second half, while the automaker develops alternate sources for semiconductors, analysts said.

Notwithstanding Hyundai’s impressive growth and performance in its primary automaking business, the company’s ADRs aren’t yet an appropriate choice for traders or long-term investors. The automaker might be well served to take a more proactive approach providing investor information to analysts and financial journalists in the U.S., including more substantive reporting of metrics and of results in dollars in addition to Korean won.

With the need to raise capital to fund electrification and other advanced technologies, Hyundai has an opportunity to improve its transparency and its value proposition to shareholders in the West. Until then, its ADRs should be viewed with caution.