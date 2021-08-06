Sompong Lekhawattana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) ("Perion" or "the Company" hereafter) posted strong Q2 earnings earlier this week and the market reacted with confusion. Perion is set to hit gross revenue goals a full 12 months ahead of schedule and continues to impress with a fortress balance sheet. Breaking down the revenues to a comparable net amount reveals an impressive performance. While I have opined that Perion could be an acquisition target at some point, management hints that there is M&A activity forthcoming with Perion being the acquirer.

Q2 2021 By The Numbers

Perion posted a 22% increase in gross revenue for Q2 2021 over Q1 2021. This marks the highest quarterly gross revenue posted since Q4 2020 when holiday advertising budgets peak. Perion has also updated its 2022 guidance to reach its $500 million in annual revenue goal 12 months ahead of schedule.

Despite a global pandemic Perion continues to excel. Based on the strong performance year-to-date and our continued momentum, we're narrowing the range of our 2021 annual guidance to revenue of $415 million to $430 million and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $51 million, as well as introducing guidance for 2022. For 2022, we expect revenue to range between $490 million to $520 million and adjusted EBITDA range of $59 million to $62 million. This guidance does not include any future acquisitions. These goals would enable us to achieve our target of $500 million in annual revenue by the end of 2022 a year early. - Doron Gerstel, CEO

While this is positive news, gross revenue for Perion can be misleading and is not comparable to The Trade Desk (TTD) or Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) as they are reporting revenue net of certain cost namely media buys and traffic acquisition costs. Going to the SEC filings is necessary to obtain the comparable data.

After converting revenue to net, the results are equally, if not more, impressive.

Chart created by author with data from SEC filings

Revenues net of acquisition costs were nearly equal to those from Q4 2020 which is a tremendous accomplishment. Perion's business is cyclical with the holiday season providing a boost each year, so I am looking for big things as we head into the second half of 2021. Perion was also negatively affected by the travel industry pandemic slowdown, which bodes well based on recent traveler numbers and substantial demand despite the Delta variant headwind.

Net revenue per diluted weight-average shares outstanding was also up to $1.17 from $0.98 in Q1 2021. This shows that net revenue growth is outpacing dilution which bears watching moving forward.

The margins, based on net revenue, are also much improved in Q2 2021 over the prior quarter and over Q2 2019.

Chart created by author with data from SEC filings

I do not use the adjusted EBITDA metric provided by management, but rather the more conservative standard EBITDA derived from the financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA does not have rigorous standards and omits too many line items for my comfort.

Operating margin from net revenue was more than 20% for Q2 2021, trailing only Q4 2020 and well above Q1 2021. EBITDA margin overtook previous highs and clocked in at almost 25%. This allowed the Company to generate $10M in levered free cash flow (LFCF) on just $43.5M in net revenues.

Valuation

Perion remains reasonably valued compared to peers, however these comparisons are nuanced. The Trade Desk is pushing hard towards $1B in revenues and Magnite, much through M&A, grew revenue 89% in Q2 2021 over Q1 2021. Perion exists in an industry dominated by larger players, which is likely a major factor in the reasonable valuation. Investors are pricing in a lot of risk.

Data by YCharts

On a forward PE basis, the companies show a similar pattern.

Data by YCharts

To compare on a forward 2022 price-to-sales (P/S) basis, I have approximated Perion's net revenue from the gross revenue guidance. Perion is trading slightly above 3.2x, while The Trade Desk and Magnite are trading just over 27x and 8x, respectively.

Where Does The Company Go From Here?

Perion has a history of successful M&A activity with Paragone.ai, Codefuel, Undertone, and recently Content IQ. Importantly, Perion remains debt free and holds over $140M in cash. Contrast this to Magnite who, after their recent activities, now has over $700M in long-term debt on the balance sheet. I have always seen Perion as a potential takeover target. The Company is profitable, growing, has desirable technology, cash on the balance sheet, and no debt. However, it is clear from the earnings call that management is looking to be the acquirer for the time being.

Those of you who have been following Perion know that we are an active strategic acquirer with the two accretive acquisitions we did in 2020. We've demonstrated that our deal structure with significant earn-out component, minimize the natural risk of any acquisition, and most importantly, keep the acquire team active and incentivized for the long run. We have the capital, the ability to identify the right targets and the financial model to pursue the right opportunity. - Doron Gerstel, CEO

Later in the call, Doron also mentioned this:

For 2022, we expect revenue to range between $490 million to $520 million and adjusted EBITDA range of $59 million to $62 million. This guidance does not include any future acquisitions. These goals would enable us to achieve our target of $500 million in annual revenue by the end of 2022 a year early. - Doron Gerstel, CEO (emphasis mine)

Reading between the lines, it looks to me as if something is in the works. Given the nature of the industry in which Perion resides it is a must that they produce both organic and strategic acquisition growth.

The stock price reacted to earnings with wild swings as it seems the market does not know how to properly price Perion or interpret earnings immediately after release. I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future as the industry grows and consolidates. The question medium to long-term investors must ask themselves is whether they believe in the product, the potential, and management's ability to achieve the vision in a highly competitive and ever-changing industry.

Conclusion

Perion's Q2 2021 report was certainly impressive and I am optimistic going into the latter half of the year. Revenue and margins were improved, the balance sheet is spotless, and I believe management has something in the pipeline on the M&A front. The 2021 holiday season will be an opportunity for Perion to shine and I expect the Company to post net revenues significantly above those from prior years and continue to generate free cash flow. Perion remains reasonably valued and I continue to hold it as a speculative position.