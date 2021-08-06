dbvirago/iStock via Getty Images

The Sell Thesis

It takes more than good properties in good markets to make a good REIT. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) has a beautiful portfolio of sunbelt apartments that at the property level has been performing very well. The problem is that none of that growth has actually made it through to shareholders. A constant stream of dilution and ramping management compensation has kept FFO/share flat to slightly down despite all the operating success.

This is not a REIT run for the benefit of shareholders and given the misalignment, the aggressive 23X FFO multiple represents dangerous overvaluation.

The Merger with Steadfast

In late July, IRT announced that it is acquiring Steadfast Apartment REIT in a stock-for-stock transaction. I think this merger is reasonably favorable. Since IRT now trades at a high multiple, using its stock as currency to buy assets can be accretive and I believe this merger will be slightly accretive to FFO/share.

The synergy number presented in the press release of $28 million annually seems ambitious to me, but even falling short of that number some accretion will be there.

Strong Property Performance

One of the metrics most challenging to anything in the residential sector is housing expense as a percentage of household income.

In many parts of the country, it is trending above 30% which really puts a strain on households. It also puts a strain on landlords trying to raise rent because when you hit the threshold where it becomes difficult for tenants to pay rent, the normally inelastic apartment pricing market becomes extremely elastic.

This is why the coastal apartment REITs have been struggling with organic rent growth in the last couple years. Quite simply, those are the areas where rent is 30% of household income.

Independence Realty’s portfolio is in the sweet spot of class B affordable apartments in southeastern submarkets. Source: SNL Financial

It boasts rent as a percentage of household income in the low 20s.

With the lesser rental strain in combination with job and population growth, IRT has been able to keep occupancy high while pushing rents significantly. This has led to strong and consistent same-store net operating income growth.

Those of you who follow my work may note that this looks remarkably like the story I tell on the apartment REITS on which I am bullish. I love sunbelt and I love organic rental rate growth.

There is, however, one key difference.

Those other apartment REITs are translating the growth to shareholders in the form of FFO/share growth and ultimately dividend growth. Below is Camden’s (CPT) FFO/share over the past decade.

This is what should happen to apartment REIT FFO given how strong apartment fundamentals have been.

With IRT all this fundamental success is lost at the company level and never makes it to shareholder’s pockets. Organic growth of 5% annually should have led to at least that much FFO/share growth, but FFO/share actually declined.

2Q20 earnings came out at $0.20, so annualizing the first half FFO, it would be $0.76

So what happened? Where did all the extra revenues go?

Dilution and Compensation

IRT trades at a lofty multiple today which makes their stock a good currency as seen in the Steadfast merger. When a REIT is trading at a high multiple issuance of equity to buy properties is usually accretive. If IRT had waited for strong market pricing, perhaps their growth would have been accretive, but they issued too early when the stock price was still extremely low.

IRT for years traded at the deep end of the value spectrum within apartments and issuing shares at that price is hard to make accretive. But, the modus operandi was growth for the sake of growth and the equity spigot has been stuck in on position since 2013.

Common shares outstanding went from roughly 10 million to over 100 million (before accounting for Steadfast shares).

So while FFO did indeed grow as a result of the organic growth and some reasonably good property acquisitions, share count grew more.

Matters were made worse by unconstrained compensation. We have been following IRT’s management since back when they were the team that ran RAIT Financial. RAIT was the external manager of IRT at the time and as RAIT began to fail, the management was shipped over to IRT.

Good captains go down with the ship, but RAIT’s management secured themselves some cushy jobs at IRT as RAIT shareholders were left with minimal recovery. RAITs book value was last recorded at negative $100 per share before the Chapter 11 went into effect.

It's not merely that the ex-executives of RAIT got jobs at IRT, but rather used their position as the external manager to create an internalization event in which the external manager was bought by IRT for $43 million with the money going to RAIT.

In my eyes, it is extremely obvious that this was not a shareholder-driven transaction. What company would voluntarily pay $43 million for management that just ran a company into the ground?

It was all technically approved by company charters and the “independent” board members, so it was legal, but clearly not shareholder friendly.

RAIT always had a high personnel count for an mREIT of its size, and in the transition to IRT, much of that team was ported over. IRT has too many employees and the C-Suite is richly compensated leading to the following G&A expense.

It was December of 2016 in which the internalization took place and that is when G&A spiked to its extreme levels. Note that the G&A shown above does not include the $43 million paid for the internalization.

So, while I love the property portfolio, and think it will continue to perform well, I just don’t think shareholders will see any benefit from it.

One may note that IRT’s total return as of late has been quite good. Since IPO, it has a total return of 275%.

IRT’s Total Return is Almost Entirely Multiple Expansion

Healthy market price growth is that which is driven by fundamental growth. A classic REIT example of this would be American Tower (AMT) which has an absurdly high market price appreciation but it is healthy because the price growth was matched by equally impressive FFO/share growth.

In IRT’s case, market price went from $8.50 to $19.06

While the share price was up that much, FFO/share was flat to down. It reached $1.03 in 2013 and has been largely downhill since, now cycling at about $0.76 when annualizing the first half of 2021.

Note below how the FFO multiple (in yellow) fully matches the total return (in black).

Almost all of the price gains were just multiple expansions.

The first chunk of it was proper multiple expansion because IRT was genuinely undervalued when it traded at 10X FFO. Expansion from there was warranted, but I find it hard to justify a 23X multiple for this company.

There are plenty of REITs with management teams that are not fully aligned with shareholders and in most instances, they trade at a substantial discount to peers. The RMR companies across a wide variety of REIT sectors trade at a massive discount. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) trades at 14X FFO while peers trade 28X and ILPT has a beautiful Hawaiian focused portfolio. The Ashford hotel REITs have always traded at discounts to peers because of the odd management practices in which the company externalized, and spun off, and then spun off again... forming three separate companies all tied to the same management team, Ashford Inc. (AINC).

It seems dangerous to me to trade IRT at a full multiple of 23X FFO when even during the stellar fundamental period of the last six years, shareholders have seen no FFO/share growth. It makes one wonder what will happen to FFO/share when the fundamental tailwind inevitably becomes a headwind. Apartments are subject to the cyclicality of the economy just like everything else.