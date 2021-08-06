IPO Update: DoubleDown Interactive Seeks 2nd IPO Attempt
Summary
- DoubleDown Interactive has refiled proposed terms for a $120 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm publishes social gaming video games and other mobile games.
- DDI is pursuing a lower valuation on increased revenue and strong free cash flow, so the IPO is worth a close look.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) has filed to raise $120 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing underlying common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company develops and publishes casual game titles globally.
In DDI’s previous IPO attempt, it sought to value the firm at an Enterprise Value of $1.2 billion versus $810 million now. The company has grown its revenue considerably since then.
I was a fan of the IPO previously and view it as worth a close look.
Company & Technology
Seoul, Republic of Korea-based DoubleDown was founded to develop a family of gaming titles for casual gaming enthusiasts.
Management is headed by director and CEO In Keuk Kim, who has been with the firm since leading the acquisition of DoubleDown by DoubleU Games and has extensive executive experience in the cloud computing, trading and corporate M&A industries.
Below is a brief review of DoubleDown Casino game by a user:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include social casino games including DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Fort Knox, DoubleDown Classic and Ellen's Road to Riches.
DoubleDown has received at least $345 million from investors including DoubleU Games and STIC Special Situation Diamond.
Customer/User Acquisition & Market
The company obtains customers through all manner of online acquisition, including mobile game app stores, search engines, and social earned visibility.
Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
20.4%
|
2020
|
19.9%
|
2019
|
13.1%
(Source)
The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, decreased to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
1.0
|
2020
|
1.2
(Source)
According to a 2020 market research report by Mobile Marketer, in 2019, mobile games accounted for 60% of revenue for global video game activity, generating $49 billion in revenue, profit of $16.9 billion.
The mobile gaming market is forecast to grow at a 2.9% annual rate through 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are more capable smartphones able to generate more compelling and sophisticated game experiences and continued investment by mobile game developers in innovative display presentation and game dynamics.
Financial Performance
DoubleDown’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit and higher gross margin
Growing operating profit
Increased net income
Uneven cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 96,667,000
|
27.1%
|
2020
|
$ 358,342,000
|
31.0%
|
2019
|
$ 273,610,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 62,819,000
|
27.7%
|
2020
|
$ 232,087,000
|
33.4%
|
2019
|
$ 173,990,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
64.98%
|
2020
|
64.77%
|
2019
|
63.59%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 25,620,000
|
26.5%
|
2020
|
$ 88,783,000
|
24.8%
|
2019
|
$ 68,298,000
|
25.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 19,416,000
|
2020
|
$ 53,623,000
|
2019
|
$ 36,325,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 22,032,000
|
2020
|
$ 99,850,000
|
2019
|
$ 76,662,000
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, DoubleDown had $84.4 million in cash and $109.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was an impressive $107.6 million.
IPO Details
DDI intends to sell 6.3 million ADSs representing 315,800 common shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $120 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The firm is selling 5.263 million ADSs and an existing shareholder is selling 1.053 million ADSs.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $810 million.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.75%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include potential payments that could result from resolution of pending legal proceedings.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is B. Riley Securities.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$941,515,360
|
Enterprise Value
|
$809,809,360
|
Price / Sales
|
2.48
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.14
|
EV / EBITDA
|
8.34
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.19
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
12.75%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$19.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$107,574,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
11.43%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
27.09%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Activision Blizzard (ATVI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
|
DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
7.35
|
2.48
|
-66.2%
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.55
|
2.14
|
-67.4%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
17.63
|
8.34
|
-52.7%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$3.33
|
$1.19
|
-64.2%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
32.9%
|
27.09%
|
-17.58%
(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
DDI wants public investment for its general corporate expansion plans and potential legal settlements.
The company previously readied an IPO in mid-2020, seeking $98 million at the time.
The firm’s financials show increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and higher gross margin, increasing operating profit and net income but uneven cash flow from operations
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was a very impressive $107.6 million.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for mobile games is extremely large and projected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2024, although this rate may increase due to the effects of the global pandemic on user behavior.
B. Riley Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 2.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
As for valuation, the IPO is considerably lower priced for major multiples compared to Activision Blizzard, however DDI is growing revenue at only a slightly lower rate of growth of the trailing twelve month period.
In DDI’s previous IPO attempt, it sought to value the firm at an Enterprise Value of $1.2 billion versus $810 million now. The company has grown its revenue considerably since then.
I was a fan of the IPO previously and continue to be positive on it again.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.