Hendra Su/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) has filed to raise $120 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing underlying common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company develops and publishes casual game titles globally.

In DDI’s previous IPO attempt, it sought to value the firm at an Enterprise Value of $1.2 billion versus $810 million now. The company has grown its revenue considerably since then.

I was a fan of the IPO previously and view it as worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Seoul, Republic of Korea-based DoubleDown was founded to develop a family of gaming titles for casual gaming enthusiasts.

Management is headed by director and CEO In Keuk Kim, who has been with the firm since leading the acquisition of DoubleDown by DoubleU Games and has extensive executive experience in the cloud computing, trading and corporate M&A industries.

Below is a brief review of DoubleDown Casino game by a user:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include social casino games including DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Fort Knox, DoubleDown Classic and Ellen's Road to Riches.

DoubleDown has received at least $345 million from investors including DoubleU Games and STIC Special Situation Diamond.

Customer/User Acquisition & Market

The company obtains customers through all manner of online acquisition, including mobile game app stores, search engines, and social earned visibility.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 20.4% 2020 19.9% 2019 13.1%

(Source)

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, decreased to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.0 2020 1.2

(Source)

According to a 2020 market research report by Mobile Marketer, in 2019, mobile games accounted for 60% of revenue for global video game activity, generating $49 billion in revenue, profit of $16.9 billion.

The mobile gaming market is forecast to grow at a 2.9% annual rate through 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are more capable smartphones able to generate more compelling and sophisticated game experiences and continued investment by mobile game developers in innovative display presentation and game dynamics.

Financial Performance

DoubleDown’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and higher gross margin

Growing operating profit

Increased net income

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 96,667,000 27.1% 2020 $ 358,342,000 31.0% 2019 $ 273,610,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 62,819,000 27.7% 2020 $ 232,087,000 33.4% 2019 $ 173,990,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 64.98% 2020 64.77% 2019 63.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 25,620,000 26.5% 2020 $ 88,783,000 24.8% 2019 $ 68,298,000 25.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 19,416,000 2020 $ 53,623,000 2019 $ 36,325,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 22,032,000 2020 $ 99,850,000 2019 $ 76,662,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, DoubleDown had $84.4 million in cash and $109.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was an impressive $107.6 million.

IPO Details

DDI intends to sell 6.3 million ADSs representing 315,800 common shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $120 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm is selling 5.263 million ADSs and an existing shareholder is selling 1.053 million ADSs.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $810 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.75%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include potential payments that could result from resolution of pending legal proceedings. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is B. Riley Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $941,515,360 Enterprise Value $809,809,360 Price / Sales 2.48 EV / Revenue 2.14 EV / EBITDA 8.34 Earnings Per Share $1.19 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.75% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.00 Net Free Cash Flow $107,574,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 11.43% Revenue Growth Rate 27.09% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Activision Blizzard (ATVI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Activision Blizzard (ATVI) DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Variance Price / Sales 7.35 2.48 -66.2% EV / Revenue 6.55 2.14 -67.4% EV / EBITDA 17.63 8.34 -52.7% Earnings Per Share $3.33 $1.19 -64.2% Revenue Growth Rate 32.9% 27.09% -17.58% (Glossary Of Terms)

(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

DDI wants public investment for its general corporate expansion plans and potential legal settlements.

The company previously readied an IPO in mid-2020, seeking $98 million at the time.

The firm’s financials show increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and higher gross margin, increasing operating profit and net income but uneven cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was a very impressive $107.6 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for mobile games is extremely large and projected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2024, although this rate may increase due to the effects of the global pandemic on user behavior.

B. Riley Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 2.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the IPO is considerably lower priced for major multiples compared to Activision Blizzard, however DDI is growing revenue at only a slightly lower rate of growth of the trailing twelve month period.

In DDI’s previous IPO attempt, it sought to value the firm at an Enterprise Value of $1.2 billion versus $810 million now. The company has grown its revenue considerably since then.

I was a fan of the IPO previously and continue to be positive on it again.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced