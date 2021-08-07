Freer Law/iStock via Getty Images

Guess what?

It's that time of the week again. The one where I team up with Dividend Kings co-founder Dividend Sensei to provide readers with a non-REIT article.

Historically, the S&P 500 averages about 0.7% monthly gains. In which case, July's returns were almost 3x the historical norm.

And, as we all know, the market has been red hot for a while now. Since late 2018, really.

As such, many long-term investors feel frustrated by this raging bull.

After falling 4% in 2018, the market surged 31% in 2019 – and 18% in 2020, despite the fastest bear market in history. So far this year, it’s up another 18%.

After a decade like this, you can understand why Dave Portnoy – the self-proclaimed "captain" of the bull market – tweets things like this.

It sounds good. And it’s partially true.

But it’s also the kind of mindset that got dot.com investors into trouble two decades ago.

To avoid that kind of result, we need to employ disciplined financial scientists. It can help you safely preserve the strong gains you've already achieved and potentially turbocharge them for the future.

Right now, the S&P 500 is only expected to make 29% in total returns over the next five years. I don’t know about you, but that doesn't make me want to buy index funds.

Especially given that those returns are likely to include plenty of volatility.

Fortunately, if you have the right tools, you can find blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight. Like Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK).

It offers a safe 5% yield, is 45% undervalued, and could nearly triple over the next five years. Here are the three reasons why we’re making that claim…

Reason 1: Quality Retirees Can Trust

Without further ado, here are Dividend Kings’ standard three metrics by which it evaluates a stock…

That’s 67% out of a very elite list though, putting Takeda on par with:

Oracle (ORCL)

(ORCL) Walgreens (WBA)

(WBA) McDonald's (MCD)

(MCD) Broadcom (AVGO)

(AVGO) CVS Health (CVS)

If you’ve never heard of it, that’s okay. It’s a Japanese pharma giant – which does mean it normally comes with a 20% dividend tax withholding.

(Source: Mizuho)

Fortunately for U.S. investors, that falls to just 10%. And the U.S. tax credit recoups it entirely for most investors via some paperwork.

Moving past that, Takeda is Asia’s largest pharmaceutical company by market cap – with revenue of JPY 3.3 trillion in 2019. It’s also quite old, tracing its roots back to 1781.

(Source: TAK investor presentation)

The company operates in five core therapeutic areas:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neuroscience

Rare diseases

Plasma-derived therapies (accounting for 70%+ of revenue)

In addition, its geographic footprint is well-diversified. Fifty percent comes from the U.S., 20% from Japan, and 20% from Europe and Canada.

Yet Takeda is in a ferocious bear market, falling from highs of around $30 to about $17.

That’s due to its tax- and pipeline-driven 2014 bid for Ireland’s Shire Pharmaceuticals. In 2019, they reached a resolution at $62 billion, plus Takeda taking on Shire’s debt… which brought it to around $80 billion.

That meant the acquiring company’s interest-bearing debt had increased almost six times to 5.75 trillion yen.

Not surprisingly, the market didn’t like that. Nor how Takeda was selling other assets to rebuild its cash base.

It probably doesn't appreciate Takeda's lack of strong top or bottom-line growth potential in the next few years either.

But its long-term drug pipeline is a very different story…

Both Takeda’s current and future pipelines look very promising. Management is focused on research and development (R&D) and innovation through its wave tier system for releasing drugs.

Wave one, which targets near-term growth, will bring 11 new molecular entities to market – with a pipeline for 15 more potential drug approvals through 2024.

Takeda is also supporting global access to three different Covid-19 vaccines. It’s currently working with Novavax (NVAX), Moderna (MRNA), and IDT Biologika to support manufacturing and commercialization.

Wave two of the pipeline supports 30 programs that target illnesses like liver disease and multiple cancers. They have the potential for approval from 2025 onward.

That way, as Motley Fool noted in April, it:

Lessens developmental costs

Offers a faster track registration

Enhances patent protection

Reduces risk by partnering with other companies

As-is, it has 15+ products on the market, with three that really drive sales. To Quote Motley Fool again:

“In its fiscal year from April 2019 to March 2020, Entyvio, Immunoglobulin, and Vyvanse delivered revenues of $3.2 billion, $2.76 billion, and $2.535 billion, respectively."

The company’s post-Shire phase 2 pipeline is what has most analysts expecting long-term double-digit growth. Wave 1 was just about offsetting patent expirations.

But going forward, management has made it clear it wants to bring down its massive debt level down to 2.0 by 2024. Here’s what CFO Costa Saroukos told shareholders on the Q1 conference call:

“We're on track to deliver our free cash flow target anywhere between ¥600 billion to ¥700 billion and continue to focus heavily on our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios to low 2x by fiscal year '21 to 2023... “What you'll see in fiscal year '22, our debt obligation will be approximately ¥200 billion. So cash that we'll generate from quarter 2 all the way to the end of fiscal year 2022 will allow us to continue to accelerate and rapidly pay down future debt... “Net debt to adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] is at 3.3x, a slight increase from the end of March, reflecting the half year dividend payment as well as cash out for the acquisition of Maverick.”

Takeda's debt ladder is well-staggered at this point. And the bond market is confident enough in its long-term plans to lend to it for 40 years at 3%.

That’s part of why S&P gives it a stable BBB+ credit rating. And Moody’s puts it at a stable Baa2, a BBB equivalent. Since two other agencies put it at A and A+, that gives it an A- average.

Plus, analysts expect that TAK won't just stop at a safe balance sheet. It will continue even after it’s achieved that to deleverage until it has a flat-out fortress balance sheet on its hands.

Now, the downside of this deleveraging is that the dividend isn't expected to grow at all through at least 2026. (A 60% free cash flow payout ratio is safe in this industry.)

Then again, TAK hasn't cut its dividend since at least 2002. And it’s expected to achieve a 24-year streak without a cut by 2026.

So its 5% yield (after the tax credit) seems safe and sound.

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

TAK isn't a wide moat industry titan like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Merck (MRK). But it’s sustained solidly above-average profitability in the 60th percentile of its peers for decades.

And in the future… that super pipeline of potential high-margin blockbusters could turn it into a wide moat profit powerhouse.

TAK Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin ROC Expansion ROC Forecast 2020 29.4% 22.8% 3.1% 1.3% 1.23 2021 38.7% 34.2% 15.9% 11.8% TTM ROC 29.7% 2022 21.2% 33.1% 15.1% 8.0% latest ROC 76.8% 2023 22.3% 34.0% 16.2% 9.4% 2026 ROC (low end) 36.5% 2024 21.8% 32.4% 14.8% 8.5% 2026 ROC (high end) 94.5% 2025 19.8% 35.5% 18.8% 12.0% average 65.5% 2026 17.4% 37.7% 19.6% 12.6% industry median 7.3% annualized growth -8.36% 8.79% 36.35% 45.27% TAK/peers 8.96 vs. S&P 7.27

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2026, analysts believe its returns on capital might soar to nearly 100% – which would be 10x the industry norm and 7x that of the S&P 500.

Reason 2: Some of the Best Long-Term Growth Prospects n Pharma

In the short term, there isn't much to love about TAK other than its safe 5% yield and 45% discount to fair value.

You can see how TAK's top-line growth and FCF growth disappoint Wall Street and explain the current 50% bear market. But remember that this decline is due to ramping up R&D and marketing ahead of the wave 2 pipeline launches.

Currently, TAK trades at 6x cash flow, a multiple that the Graham/Dodd fair value formula says is only reasonable for companies expected (by the market) to grow at -5% CAGR forever.

Yet the median consensus among all analysts that cover Takeda is this: The wave 2 pipeline will drive 10.5% CAGR long-term growth.

Besides, at current valuations, its buyback potential – once deleveraging is complete – is 13% per year. In other words, TAK could drive 13% EPS growth each year merely from buying back its own stock should the price remain at today's absurd levels until 2023 or beyond.

For context, Moody's estimates that industry profits will grow about 4% CAGR long-term. This means analysts expect TAK's long-term growth could be nearly 3x that of its peers.

And that, combined with its absurdly attractive valuation, might explain why analysts think TAK might almost triple in just the next 12 months.

And, again, we see it paying off far after that as well.

Now, not all analysts are bullish on TAK. Its -1.2%-10.5% CAGR growth consensus range makes that very clear. Smoothing for outliers, we see margins of error 30% to the upside and downside.

That means a -2%-14% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range. Indeed TAK has grown at rates ranging from 0%-81% CAGR over the years.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company at a Wonderful Price

Its historical market-determined fair value puts it at 12.5-13.5x cash flow, outside of bear markets and bubbles. Yet, today, it’s trading at 6.7x cash flow and 8.8x enterprise value to EBITDA.

That gives it a 13-year median EV/EBITDA of 12.77. In short, the largest Asian pharmaceutical company is literally trading at private equity valuations.

So TAK is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with the risk profile, with 14%-22% compound annual growth rate potential over the next five years.

Risk Profile: Why Takeda Pharma Isn't Right for Everyone

TAK has a history of skyrocketing after bear market crashes. After falling 96% in the Great Recession, it delivered a 3221% return in 2010.

Clearly then, it can be volatile. But Just as clearly is how buying TAK during bear markets has historically been a great way to profit intensely.

Of course, volatility isn’t the only aspect investors need to be aware of. Its fundamental risk profile summary includes:

Drug trial failure risk

M&A execution risk

Global regulatory/political risk

Patent cliffs/biosimilar competition risk

Litigation risk

Supply chain risk

Talent retention risk

And here’s how rating agencies evaluate Takeda when it comes to environmental, governance, and societal (ESG) responsibility.

Overall though, Takeda is an industry leader in long-term risk management. It’s well aware of everything that can possibly go wrong with its business and how to manage those risks.

And just like all good companies, TAK knows that if you don't measure your risks, you can't manage them. That’s partially why its management team hails from every corner of the globe – further fitting given that it operates in 80 countries – so it has as many perspectives as possible.

(Source: 2020 Sustainability Report)

Its board, meanwhile, is highly independent and packed to the rafters with experienced industry veterans.

So, bottom line, when it comes to managing its complex risk profile, TAK is a standout industry leader.

Hardly perfect, mind you. But standout nonetheless.

Bottom Line: 5%-Yielding Takeda Pharma Is a Coiled-Spring Blue Chip Bargain

In today's highly overvalued market, it's easy to think there aren't any good blue-chip bargains left. But that’s rarely if ever true.

By no means do we imply that TAK is a "must own" for everyone. No company is.

But if you're comfortable with its risk profile, and how this experienced management team is handling those risks… then TAK is one of the best anti-bubble blue-chip bargains on Wall Street.

One that, if you're patient enough to wait until the wave 2 drug pipeline kicks in, could almost triple your money in the next five years. All while you enjoy a safe 5% yield that's nearly 4x that of the S&P 500.

In a world that seems ruled by speculators like Mr. Dave "stocks only go up" Portnoy, Takeda Pharma represents disciplined financial science and how smart income investors can make their own luck on Wall Street.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.