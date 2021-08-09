Watch more from our Seeking Alpha Academy series:

Daniel Snyder

EBITDA.

What is it? What is it used for, and is EBITDA a better metric for you to use than a GAAP based metric?

Well, let's start at the beginning. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. At its core, EBITDA is used for calculating a company's income by adding back in taxes, depreciation, amortization and interest expenses. Giving you a better picture of a company's operating performance.

But why does this matter to you as an investor?

Well, EBITDA enables us to level the playing field between competing companies of similar size, in the same sector and industry, to determine which one is running their business better and achieving better growth. In quantitative terms, we want to know which one is more likely to deliver better returns for their shareholders.

See, every company typically operates a little differently. Plus, capital is needed to grow a business. So businesses sometimes take out loans that come with interest and they have to pay these back in the future. Interest amounts could be half of a percent, eight percent, eighteen percent or anything higher, lower and in between. It varies company to company based on variables such as the loan amount, the credit grade of the company, what the senior officials in the company agree to, and who the lender is, just to name a few. The companies then use these loans on operational expenses, such as buying new equipment, property, expanding inventory, etc.. But according to U.S. tax laws, some of these purchases are allowed to be depreciated over time.

And depreciation is an accounting method in which a company can write down the costs of an asset over a set number of years, helping a company earn revenue from the asset while expensing a portion of the costs, reducing its taxable income. If this is not properly utilized, a large asset purchase can put a big dent in the profits of a company.

A company's overall tax burden is another variable and large factor in a company's accounting, and can often lead to difficulties when trying to compare companies of similar size. Investors should keep in mind that where a company is located can affect its tax code. Sometimes this goes street by street. For instance, two companies might sell the exact same product, but be located in two different jurisdictions, leading them to carry two different tax expenses complicating the comparison between the two companies.

And these are the issues that the EBITDA metric is trying to help investors cut through so that you can understand how a company is actually doing compared to its peers, and then invest in the better company.

Now, the most important focus to investors GAAP metric or EBITDA, which one should you pay attention to?

Well, the answer depends. Let's start by clarifying that generally accepted accounting principles, a.k.a. GAAP, does not include EBITDA as a profitability measure. EBITDA is, in fact, a non-GAAP metric.

In our video on GAAP vs. non-GAAP, you might remember that we mentioned non-GAAP should not always be trusted because some companies use those metrics to distort numbers to make things look better than they are. Well, EBITDA can do just that. Companies can use EBITDA numbers to ignore or hide high interest burdens from investors. Remember, the interest expense is added back into this metric.

Also, if a company does not speak to EBITDA metrics and then out of left field begins using the metric more within conversation to media or shareholders, this could be a red flag to investors. This is a tactic typically used by management after they just borrowed heavily or are experiencing rising capital and development costs.

However, EBITDA is favored by many investors because it adds back in accounting and financial deductions the company processes when they report their numbers. They feel that they get a better comparison between competing companies that sell the same product or service.

Take note that just because this metric is at the forefront for many investors right now doesn't mean it's always the most reliable. Legendary investor Charlie Munger has been publicly forward and letting people know that he is not a fan of the EBITDA metric and doesn't think it accurately reflects a company's performance.

So it seems there are two camps when it comes to this metric, and it depends on what type of investor you are.

EBITDA numbers are not required to be reported to investors unlike a company's GAAP metrics, and they are not regulated by anyone either. But anyone can take the numbers from a company's income statement and balance sheet and calculate the company's EBITDA if they desire. Or, you can head to Seeking Alpha, where all premium members have access to these metrics, as well as metrics like EBITDA margin and enterprise value to EBITDA ratio calculations, saving you a ton of time when researching stocks and comparing them to other stocks in their sector.

So the big takeaway EBITDA is used to compare companies in more of an apples to apples approach when compared to other GAAP metrics. This non-GAAP metric is not regulated or required by any governing body like GAAP. However, most investors have grown a fond appreciation of the EBITDA metrics, saying it offers a clear picture of operations by removing expenses that might hide how the company is really doing.

And the bottom line is to remember to compare EBITDA numbers from companies of similar size, within the same industry and sector. That's how to benefit the most from using this metric.

