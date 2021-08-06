Danaher's Growth Machine Keeps On Roaring, With No Slowdown In Sight For Bioproduction

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate significant revenue and profit tailwinds for Danaher (NYSE:DHR), but base revenue growth is also accelerating into the recovery, boosted not only by more cyclical recoveries in the product ID/marking and water businesses, but also normalization (and leveraging COVID-19-driven system placements) in diagnostics, and torrid ongoing bioproduction growth. Really, everything keeps going Danaher’s way, and it remains to management’s credit (current and past) that they positioned the business to leverage such significant acyclical growth opportunities like bioproduction and diagnostics.

Valuation remains just as problematic. What’s a fair price for an acyclical growth machine leveraged to the burgeoning bioproduction market and the strong-and-steady diagnostics market, as well as a more cyclical but high-quality industrial business in product ID and water? Relative EV/EBITDA could argue for a high enough multiple to drive some upside, but I’m sure I’ll hear some whinging about how that approach lacks rigor. Long-term discounted free cash flow suggests a more modest mid-single-digit return from here, but I wouldn’t bet against this compound growth machine doing better than that.

It Was Supposed To Be A Good Quarter… And Danaher Still Beat

It’s hard to find much to fault in Danaher’s second quarter. Revenue was about 7% better than expected, gross margin was more than a point above expectations, and operating earnings were more than 20% better than the Street expected.

Revenue rose almost 32% in organic terms, with Life Sciences up 35%, Diagnostics up 37%, and Environmental and Applied Solutions (or EAS) was up 13%. Operating income rose 87%, while segment profits rose 123%, with segment margins up more than 11 points to 28.7%.

Bioproduction Still Driving Life Sciences Growth

Investment into bioproduction assets (equipment to manufacture antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies, vaccines, and so on) continues apace, helping drive that 35% growth in Life Sciences revenue. Pall Life Sciences was up more than 20%, while Cytiva and IDT both grew more than 40%. Other businesses were hardly much weaker, with Beckman, Leica, and Sciex all up more than 30%, helped at least in part by some normalization in lab spending.

Segment profits rose 177%, with margin nearly doubling to 30.6%.

Others in the bioproduction and life sciences space showed considerable growth as well this quarter. Repligen (RGEN) reported over 69% organic revenue growth, Thermo Fisher (TMO) reported 37% growth in Life Sciences Solutions and 41% growth in Analytical Instruments, and Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) reported over 60% first half growth in its Bioprocess Solutions business and 52% growth in Lab Products & Services.

Biopharma and CMOs continue to ramp up production of antibodies, biosimilars, and other biological agents, and Danaher supplies to all of the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. On top of that, management believes they’re gaining share in the bioprocessing space.

A bit before the quarter, management decided to go back to the M&A well to add another bioproduction asset – paying $9.6 billion ($8.8B net of tax benefits) for Aldevron. Aldevron isn’t going to be a household name (if it is in your house, invite me over for dinner sometime, okay?), but they’re a leader in supplying materials used for cell, gene, and mRNA therapies, particularly plasmid DNA. About 85% of their sales come from products for commercial production, and this was one of the relatively few gaps in Danaher’s lineup.

Danaher didn’t get Aldevron on the cheap, paying 17.6x ’22 revenue, but that’s pretty much the going rate for high-quality scaled-up companies in the space. I’d also note that if Danaher hadn’t made this move, someone else likely would have, and there has been quite a bit of activity in plasmid DNA recently (Catalent (CTLT), Thermo, and Charles River (CRL) all acquiring assets), as it is a key to producing cell and gene therapies.

Life Sciences Leveraging COVID-19 Now And Into The Future

Diagnostic revenue growth of 37% was pretty well diversified across the business, with Cepheid leading with close to 60% growth, Beckman and Leica following up with 30%-plus growth, and Radiometer coming in with high single-digit growth (Radiometer’s business is more hospital-driven).

Cepheid saw 40% qoq growth in shipments of its PCR-based SARS-CoV02 tests, and the company continues to gain share in the U.S. market despite year-over-year declines in overall testing. Relative to rapid antigen testing (where companies like Abbott (ABT) have focused), PCR testing has helped up somewhat better. Underlying women’s health and HAI testing were also stronger this quarter, up 30% (in line with the 31% growth in Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) base diagnostics business in the second quarter), and Danaher continues to leverage the strong system placement growth initially driven by COVID-19 testing.

EASy Does It

The EAS business couldn’t keep pace, but 13% core growth still wasn’t bad, with Product ID up 20% (identical to Dover (DOV)) and high single-digit growth in the Water business. It’s harder to benchmark the water business, but Xylem’s (XYL) Water Infrastructure business (which includes testing, but other businesses like pumps/valves) saw 6% organic growth this quarter.

Given the clear commitment that Danaher has made to the life sciences businesses, I still think EAS’s future is outside of Danaher. This is a very profitable business, and investors love water businesses (there aren’t enough standalone product ID businesses to go on), so I think Danaher could get a good price if they spun this off. Alternatively, I’m sure there are multi-industrials who’d buy their way into these verticals (they could make sense for a lot of companies, including Illinois Tool Works (ITW)).

The Outlook

Given that I believe bioproduction capex growth could support a decade of double-digit growth, I don’t think a high single-digit long-term revenue growth rate for Danaher (around 9% from 2020, 7%-plus from 2021) is out of line. Likewise, all of these businesses are quite profitable, and I believe mid-20%’s FCF margins shouldn’t be at all out of line, supporting high single-digit to low double-digit growth depending on your starting point.

Further M&A is certainly not out of the question, as Danaher’s debt level post-Aldevron won’t be that problematic relative to the underlying FCF growth potential. I’m not really sure where Danaher would look to buy next, though, as there aren’t many gaps left in the life sciences or diagnostics businesses; maybe a deal or two in a space like process analytics (bioproduction), cell imaging/analysis?

Even with a discount rate of 7% and 10% FCF growth, Danaher doesn’t look all that cheap today on a discounted cash flow basis. So too with EV/EBITDA and other multiple-based approaches. You can certainly look at comps and argue that Danaher should get a premium above and beyond those, but at what point are you basically just trying to find your price target and then working backwards to justify it?

The Bottom Line

Investors pay up for growth; that’s nothing new. The problem comes when that growth slows, but I don’t see that as a problem for Danaher anytime soon, and I believe this company’s leverage to the fast-growing bioproduction market and solidly-growing diagnostics markets gives it a leg up where growth is concerned. I’m not making a “ignore the valuation and buy” call, but I am saying that exceptional growth stocks don’t really lend themselves to conventional approaches, so you’re either comfortable buying growth insensitive of valuation or Danaher just isn’t for you.