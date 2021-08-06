bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) supplies steel components primarily for Chinese infrastructure projects. In September 2020, they received a non-binding take-private offer. After a slow process, an EGM, which could approve the deal, is now scheduled for September 9th, 2021, which may enable the deal to close offering ADR holders a payment of $5.05 after fees. With a current price of $4.40, that's 15% upside should the deal close. The chart below gives potential upside at different ADR share price levels.

Illustrative share price $4.00 $4.40 $4.80 $5.00 Upside to deal closing at $5.05/ADR 26% 15% 5% 1%

Unattractive Business, But Cheaply Valued

Standalone, Ossen is a poor quality business. Gross margins are low, competition and working capital demands are high and swings in steel pricing among other risks can impact profits.

Still, there's a price for everything and they have delivered a consistently profitable range of $5-$11M of net income over the past 5 years and book equity is $151M as of 2020. Compare that to a $29M market cap currently and the bid price may be warranted, or even inexpensive, despite the low-quality of the business.

Merger Concerns

There have also been reasons to worry about the merger process, such as a change of auditor in April 2021 and an extension of the merger termination date to September 17, 2021 in June 2021. However, the recent scheduling of the EGM to approve the deal alleviates those concerns to some extent.

Base Rates

That said, base rates on Chinese take-private deals are generally good. My own analysis of such deals over the past 12 months suggests an approximately 80% success rate, and perhaps higher where the team making the offer are controlling shareholders without major third-party funding needs. Note that the Chairman, Dr. Liang Tan owns 65.9% of the outstanding shares. Often that's not a positive, but in this case, we can have some confidence that the deal gets the votes to pass at the September EGM.

Should The Merger Fail

Shares have been volatile over past years, perhaps due to the limited free float. Generally trading around $2.50/ADR but with upside spikes. The company is extremely cheap on most metrics such as P/E and price to book, though again it is hardly a desirable business so some discount is warranted as the historical price trend suggests.

Fraud?

Could there be fraud? This is a common concern for Chinese small-cap names. However, for a controlling shareholder to pursue a year-long take-private process only to support the share price would be elaborate, time consuming and costly theater indeed.

Risks

There are several risks. First off, the delay to the process is unexplained. Most other Chinese take-privates have closed on a more accelerated timeline.

Secondly, the underlying business is weak. This is a double-edged sword because it makes be possible to close the business and see a positive return if something close to the $151M balance sheet value of equity can be achieved. However, should the deal break, the very unappealing nature of a capital intensive, undifferentiated firm comes back into focus.

Thirdly, the business is closely held by the controlling shareholder. Again this is maybe a positive for deal completion, but presents some risk to minority shareholders and reduces the liquidity of the shares.

Expected Returns

Let's plug in some of the numbers discussed above.

Expected Share Price Probability Deal succeeds $5.05 80% Deal fails $2.50 20% Expected value $4.54

This gives us only 3% upside compared to the current price of $4.40. However, arguably OSN is now far enough through the merger process that the risks of failure or further delay are now lower. For example, if we were comfortable with a 90% chance of closing, then upside would be 9%.

As such this is not an exceptional opportunity, but it is likely to close soon, presenting an attractive opportunity on an annualized basis.