Marsh & McLennan Offers Great Toll Collector Access To Insurance, But Not Cheap Access

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brokers like Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) (“MarshMac”) are toll collectors and gatekeepers when it comes to the global insurance marketplace, helping (and working with) clients to assess their insurance needs, and then find the right coverage and best prices for that risk. It’s a good business in ordinary times, with clients often overwhelmed by the choices in the market, not to mention the fine print, and not really having a good perspective on the market. In times of rising social inflation and hard insurance markets, it’s a great business.

Although MarshMac shares have modestly lagged the S&P 500 over the past year, I can’t say it’s particularly cheap. I do expect a period of above-average earnings in the insurance business, helped by a hard market, social inflation, and competitive disruptions, and I can see a path to better results from the consulting businesses, but with the shares already trading at a forward P/E about 4.5 pts higher than the long-term average (and about 2.5 pts for the EV/EBITDA multiple), it’s hard not to say that the good news is in the shares.

A Strong Second Quarter With Multiple Drivers

MarshMac’s second quarter results were strong, with organic growth well ahead of expectations and a final revenue figure about 15% higher than the sell-side expected. Operating leverage was also evident, with the Risk and Insurance Services (or RIS) segment beating on adjusted margin by 130bp and the Consulting segment beating by 170bp.

Revenue rose 20% as reported or 13% in organic terms, with RIS up 14% and Consulting up 12%. Within RIS, Marsh reported 14% growth on strong P&C markets, while Guy Carpenter reported 12% growth on at least decent (if not “good”) reinsurance markets. At the Consulting segment, Mercer saw 6% growth, while Oliver Wyman saw 28% growth.

Brokers are kinda ugly from an earnings quality standpoint, with a lot of adjustments fluffing the reported figures, but it’s also an accepted “is what it is” situation and that’s just how these businesses are modeled now. Adjusted operating income rose 22% year over year, with RIS up 22% (adjusted margin up 230bp to 32.4%) and Consulting up 34% (with margin up 220bp to 19.5%).

Strong Insurance Markets Have Put The Ball On The Tee

This was the strongest organic growth that MarshMac has reported in over 20 years, helped in part by the recovering from the pandemic (revenue contracted 1% on an organic basis in last year’s second quarter), but the two-year stack is quite strong as well, helped by the hard insurance market. Marsh reported double-digit growth in three of its four operating zones, with EMEA up 16%, U.S/Canada up 15%, Asia-Pacific up 10%, and Latin America up 2%.

Highlighting this hard market, the Marsh Global Insurance Market Index (which skews toward larger accounts) showed 13% rate growth in the second quarter after 18% growth in the first quarter and 22% growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. Global property insurance rates were up 12%, financial and professional lines up 34%, and casualty up 6%. Reinsurance is not nearly so strong, but Guy Carpenter saw 6% growth in reinsurance pricing.

MarshMac doesn’t take on actuarial risk, but in times of high rates clients will often find more value in working through brokers to find the best policies and pricing for their needs.

That’s simple enough, but I also believe social inflation is benefiting MarshMac and other brokers to a meaningful degree. Social inflation is a shorthand for a collection of factors that lead to larger payouts for insurers, including propensity to sue, higher damage awards, and so on. This is not only forcing insurance companies to raise prices to cover their own higher projected payouts, it means going without insurance or self-insuring is considerably more expensive (or at least riskier). That brings more insurance customers into the market. Social inflation is also leading to more complex risk exposures, and brokers like MarshMac can really earn their keep in working with clients to identity and place complex risks.

Taking Advantage Of Turbulence

Brokerage is a human capital business. While that limits how easily these businesses can scale, it also means that hiring away good brokers is a competitive option. The uncertainties created by the now-scuttled Aon (AON) bid for Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), which was also going to involve Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) buying Willis Re from Willis Towers Watson, created a prime opportunity for MarshMac – and the company took advantage, accelerating hiring away talent from them by 3x versus the prior 15 months.

Turbulence from the AON-WLTW deal has been an important part of the bull thesis for MarshMac since the deal was announced, but I’m not sure the collapse of the deal is all that bad – clearly the company was able to capture at least some of the expected benefit of brokers leaving the companies for other brokerages.

It seems unlikely that MarshMac is going to be able to do much anymore from an M&A perspective on the insurance brokerage side, while rivals like Truist (TFC) (which has a large brokerage business) likely still can. MarshMac could use M&A to build up and improve the consulting operations, though, so that is still a future growth option.

The Outlook

The hard market in P&C insurance isn’t going to last forever, but it’s also not over yet and the combination of social risk and increasing complicated multiline risks should benefit MarshMac for some time. On the margin side, management confirmed that they expect travel and entertainment expenses to stay lower for at least a little longer, and that clearly helps margins. While I know some belief that the pandemic has permanently changed corporate travel and entertainment, I’m more skeptical – habits change slowly, if at all.

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of around 5% and long-term FCF growth of around 6%, and I do see opportunities to build up the consulting business if management chooses to go that route. Over the next three years, I’m expecting revenue growth of around 8%, with EBITDA growth of around 11%.

As I said, these shares are already trading at premiums to the historical norms for forward P/E and EV/EBITDA. With lower interest rates and higher near-term growth potential, I won’t argue that a premium isn’t warranted, and maybe record growth does deserve a record valuation premium, but I’m not sure I see the argument for substantial premium expansion from here.

The Bottom Line

At the right price, this is a great business, and I don’t think the stock is all that expensive. My issue is just that I think we’ve already seen the market work in those expectations of higher near-term growth potential, and I’m not sure there’s enough momentum in the underlying market to drive even more re-rating and margin expansion from here.