Oil prices traded back down to $68.58 this week. WTI is hitting smack in between the support of $68 to $69 a subscriber (technicalsonly) pointed out. If you look at the support and resistance, WTI is right at about support, so it needs to hold.

On the fundamental side of things, there's an interesting divergence taking place.

China's game of chicken with the oil market is causing considerable weakness in the physical oil market.

Saudi Aramco announced official selling prices this week and to no surprise, it hiked every grade to Asia and the US. But it lowered grades to Europe and the Mediterranean as the differentials to light sweet crude have widened. Bloomberg published an article highlighting how Saudi crudes have become uncompetitive for Asian refineries, but that's the intent here given that China wants to play the game of chicken.

The Saudis are fully aware of what the Chinese are doing, so if they want to play that game, then the Saudis are more than happy to play the waiting game and let the Chinese have at it by releasing its strategic petroleum reserve or SPR.

So while crude grades are getting weak in the absence of Chinese buying, product margins, or A.K.A refining margins continue to improve.

The 3-2-1 crack spread reached a new contract high this week signaling a need for refineries in the US to process more crude. This is especially the case now with gasoline inventory in the US reaching a new 5-year low for this time of the year.

The driving season is still underway and there is a possibility that refinery throughput does not improve from here resulting in a further draw in gasoline storage.

Product storage is going to be getting tight again, which could signal a very robust refinery throughput season this winter.

But if refinery throughput doesn't increase, then crude storage won't get the same tailwind as it did earlier this year. That's the dilemma right now and if crude storage draws get reduced, then it just means oil prices in the near-term will keep bouncing around like a pachinko ball, while product prices lead the way higher.

In a rebalancing market environment, you want to see refining margins lead the way because it signals a sustained oil price environment. In essence, this should be perceived bullishly, but given the pullback in crude, I'm sure none of you are feeling all that bullish.

Conclusion

To summarize, the physical crude market is weak due to the absence of Chinese crude buying. The Saudis are fully aware of the game the Chinese are playing and it will not flood the market with excess crude.

Refining margins continue to lead the way for the US oil market, and it's signaling to all refineries to increase throughput. Refineries, having withstood a year plus of bad margins, may opt to continue the current throughput. This would reduce crude demand leading to prices remaining rangebound, but it will imply even lower product storage levels. This bodes very well for oil prices come Q4 as refinery throughput ramps up to satisfy the increase in demand.