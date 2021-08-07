Lukas Schulze/Getty Images News

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has made recent headlines for all the wrong reasons. Since claims of a toxic workplace culture were made public last month, the stock has tanked by more than 10% and is now trading 3% below where it was a year ago.

While there are reasons to be cautious around this name, I'm optimistic around the company's first steps towards righting its culture, and I see the long-term growth thesis as being intact. In this article, I show why ATVI offers compelling value at the current price, so let's get started.

Why ATVI Is A Buy

Activision Blizzard is a video game company, whose products are enjoyed by players with diverse backgrounds in 190 countries. It was formed through a merger between Activision and Blizzard Entertainment's then-owner Vivendi Games back in 2008.

Today, it's home to games that are household names, such as World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush Saga, to name a few. In the trailing 12 months, Activision generated $8.9 billion in total revenue.

The very strong video game franchises that ATVI houses is what makes its business especially attractive. This could be said of all 3 of the aforementioned iconic games, which draw huge followings from both casual gamers and fans of the fast-growing e-sports. These franchises have evolved and stood the test of time. For example, I have fully-grown adult friends who have played these games for well over a decade.

Beyond fan loyalty, what makes ATVI unique is that is effectively a technology subscription business "on steroids". That's because ATVI's games provide steady subscription revenues with in-game purchases as an added kicker.

This business model has greatly transformed the enterprise, with revenues growing by 87% over the past 10 years. On top of that, ATVI posts sector-leading margins and returns on investment, earning it an A- grade for Profitability. As seen below, ATVI's EBITDA margin of 38% is far higher than the 21% sector median, and it generates an impressive 17.4% return on equity, which is well ahead of the long-term 9-10% annual return of the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It's no secret that ATVI has largely benefited from the stay-at-home environment. This is demonstrated by the strong Q2'21 revenue of $2.3 billion, growing 19% over the prior year period, and sitting 7.5% above management's prior guidance of $2.13 billion. I'm also encouraged by operating margin rising by 330 bps YoY, from 39% to 42.3%.

This was driven by a strong uptick in digital revenues, which now comprise 88% of ATVI's total revenues as opposed to 82% in the prior year period, and by strong engagement by players. Notably, hours played across the CoD (Call of Duty) ecosystem during the second quarter surpassed that of the full year 2019 (pre-pandemic). This was driven by the successful conversion of players onto Warzone, which is a downloadable and online-only multiplayer version of the CoD franchise.

In addition, WoW (World of Warcraft) net bookings grew by double-digits YoY, driven by the well-received launch of Burning Crusade Classic in June. Looking forward, management expects for the WoW engagement this year to be stronger than that of a typical expansion year due to the June launch piggybacking off of a major content upgrade in June and the Q4'20 WoW Shadowlands launch.

Lastly, I'm encouraged by ATVI turning a new leaf with the former Blizzard president stepping down, and with the appointment of new co-leads, Jennifer Oneal and Mike Ybarra, to head the division. The CEO also expressed a hardline stance towards workplace harassment with the following statement on the recent conference call:

That commitment means that we will not just terminate employees where appropriate, but will also terminate any manager or leader found to have impeded the integrity of our processes for evaluating claims and imposing appropriate consequences. We've amplified internal programs that encourage employees to report violation. We've reinforced channels for employees to voice concerns in confidential and safe ways without any fear of retaliation. We're directing additional resources to our compliance and employee relations teams dedicated to investigating complaints. We pride ourselves on paying our employees competitively and fairly for equal or substantially similar work.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

Meanwhile, ATVI maintains a fortress balance sheet, with an impressive $9.6 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand, and an A- credit rating from S&P. The cash balance far surpasses the $3.6 billion long-term debt resulting in a negative net debt balance.

I see value in ATVI at the current price of $82, with a forward PE of 21.5, and view the latest sell-off as being a buying opportunity. As seen below, ATVI is now well below its 200-day moving average of $90, and has an RSI score of 35, indicating that it is close to oversold territory.

(Source: StockCharts)

Plus, the valuation appears to be attractive considering the 9-14% annual growth rates that analysts project over the next two years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.5 out of 5) and an average price target of $115, implying a potential 40% upside from the current price.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

The lawsuit by California's Dept of Fair Employment on ATVI's "toxic work culture" and around equal pay and fair employment will be an overhang for the company.

Reputational damage from the recent headlines may harm employee morale and may make it more difficult to attract talent.

The gaming segment is highly competitive, and ATVI will need to continue innovating in order to retain its fan base.

Investor Takeaway

Activision Blizzard is a gaming giant with a moat-worthy stable of iconic games that have a loyal following. It continues to post strong growth numbers and sector-leading profitability, all while maintaining a fortress balance sheet.

While the recent workplace scandal will be an overhang for the company, I'm encouraged by the company's latest changes at the top. Meanwhile, I see value in the stock after the recent price weakness and view this as being a buy-the-drop opportunity for potentially strong long-term gains.