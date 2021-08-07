Perspective On The Employment Release

  • The blockbuster number (943 K vs 870K fm Bloomberg consensus) has to be kept in perspective, as NFP employment is far below trend.
  • Employment in the big picture does not look much above expected (from the Bloomberg consensus), and remains 5.7 million shy of peak (3.8% in log terms).
  • If the July nowcast proves accurate, then real average hourly earnings are only about 1.5% above the 2016-19 trend.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021, by Menzie Chinn here.

Some observations: (1) The blockbuster number (943 K vs 870K fm Bloomberg consensus) has to be kept in perspective, as NFP employment is far below trend, (2) high contact intensive services employment was recovering quickly through the reference period before the delta variant surge, (3) both average nominal wages and aggregate hours continued to rise, and (4) average real wages likely stabilized in July, at about 1.5% above 2016-19 trend.

Figure 1: Nonfarm payroll employment, seasonally adjusted (bold blue), seasonally unadjusted (light blue), Bloomberg consensus of 8/5 (teal +), 2016-19 stochastic trend (red), all in 000’s. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, Bloomberg, NBER and author’s calculations.

Despite the large number, employment in the big picture does not look much above expected (from the Bloomberg consensus), and remains 5.7 million shy of peak (3.8% in log terms). Employment is 5.8% below the 2016-19 trend. Note that the seasonally adjusted and not seasonally adjusted series agree on the levels of employment, as do the 12-month percentage changes.

The sectoral distribution of growth is also remarkable. Manufacturing continues to grow as it has, after a couple of hiccups, but accommodation and food services have really staged a comeback – at least through the 2nd week of July (the reference period).

Figure 2: Manufacturing employment, (dark blue), accommodation and food services (red), all seasonally adjusted, in 000’s. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, Bloomberg, NBER and author’s calculations.

Nonetheless, accommodation and food services employment remains 9.7% (1.3 million) below peak, while manufacturing employment is only 3.4% below (433 thousand). And this is before the impact of the delta variant was being felt in terms of risk-averse behavior in high contact activities, occurring toward the end of July.

Aggregate weekly hours continued its climb, and hence too did (composition unadjusted) average hourly earnings.

Figure 3: Average hourly earnings, $/hr (blue, left log scale), aggregate weekly hours index, 2002=100 (red), both seasonally adjusted. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, NBER.

With rapid see-saws in inflation taking place, it’s important to think about real earnings (it would be better to look at earnings by categories or by income deciles, but I haven’t had a chance to do that). Figure 4 shows real average hourly earnings, calculated using the CPI-all (and the Philadelphia Fed’s nowcast for July).

Figure 4: Real average hourly earnings in total private sector, 2019$/hr, seasonally adjusted (blue), real earnings based on Philadelphia Fed nowcast (teal +), and 2016-19 stochastic trend (red), both on log scale. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, Philadelphia Fed, NBER, and author’s calculations.

Real average hourly earnings have come down substantially - of course, not adjusted for composition. They now seem to be relatively flat going from June to July. If the July nowcast proves accurate, then real average hourly earnings are only about 1.5% above the 2016-19 trend.

As noted in this post, reported CPI probably understated inflation in 2020, and overstated inflation in 2021. If that is the case, then the fall in real average earnings since 2020M04 is probably smaller, and the deviation relative to trend in July 2021 larger.

Update, 8/6 4:30pm Pacific:

Here is nonfarm payroll employment in the context of some key indicators followed by the NBER BCDC.

Figure 5: Nonfarm payroll employment from July release (dark blue), Bloomberg consensus as of 8/5 for July nonfarm payroll employment (light blue +), industrial production (red), personal income excluding transfers in Ch.2012$ (green), manufacturing and trade sales in Ch.2012$ (black), consumption in Ch.2012$ (light blue), and monthly GDP in Ch.2012$ (pink), all log normalized to 2020M02=0. NBER defined recession dates shaded gray. Source: BLS, Federal Reserve, BEA, via FRED, IHS Markit (nee Macroeconomic Advisers) (8/2/2021 release), NBER, and author’s calculations.

James D. Hamilton has been a professor in the Economics Department at the University of California at San Diego since 1992. He served as department chair from 1999-2002, and has also taught at Harvard University and the University of Virginia. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983. Professor Hamilton has published articles on a wide range of topics including econometrics, business cycles, monetary policy, and energy markets. His graduate textbook on time series analysis has over 14,000 scholarly citations and has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, and Italian. Academic honors include election as a Fellow of the Econometric Society and Research Associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research. He has been a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC, as well as the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, New York, Richmond, and San Francisco. He has also been a consultant for the National Academy of Sciences, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the European Central Bank and has testified before the United States Congress. _________________________________________________ Menzie D. Chinn is Professor of Public Affairs and Economics at the University of Wisconsin’s Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs. His research is focused on international finance and macroeconomics. He is currently a co-editor of the Journal of International Money and Finance, and an associate editor of the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, and was formerly an associate editor at the Journal of International Economics and the Review of International Economics. In 2000-2001, Professor Chinn served as Senior Staff Economist for International Finance on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. He is currently a Research Fellow in the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Board and the European Central Bank. He currently serves on the CBO Panel of Economic Advisers. With Jeffry Frieden, he is coauthor of Lost Decades: The Making of America’s Debt Crisis and the Long Recovery (2011, W.W. Norton). He is also a contributor to Econbrowser, a weblog on macroeconomic issues. Prior to his appointment at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2003, Professor Chinn taught at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He received his doctorate in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and his AB from Harvard University.
