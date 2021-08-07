Umnat Seebuaphan/iStock via Getty Images

"There is a great difference between worry and concern. A worried person sees a problem, and a concerned person solves a problem." - Harold Stephen

Investors turn another page in the calendar and the thoughts of an August swoon fill the airwaves. The search for reasons why the market should drop continues in earnest. The S&P posted 7 new highs during the month and extended its monthly winning streak to six.

Bespoke Investment Group:

"For history buffs, the S&P has extended the winning streak to seven months 68% of the time, while the average rally in month seven has been a gain of 0.70%. In the six months after six-month winning streaks, the S&P has been higher 71.4% of the time with an average gain of 6.27%. That's much stronger than the average move of 3.86% for all six-month periods in the index's history." "Taking that one step further, in the year after six-month winning streaks, the S&P has been higher 78.6% of the time with an average gain of 10.10%. That's also stronger than the average move of +7.85% for all 12-month periods.

That all sounds pretty good but as we turn the page we will also have to come to grips with August and September which have historically been notoriously weak months for the stock market. While August has seen the Dow average gains over the last 100 years, it has averaged declines over the last 50 and 20 years. After August, seasonality gets even worse as September has historically been the weakest month of the year for stocks.

Source: Bespoke

Over the last 100 years, the Dow has averaged a decline of 1.11% in September, while the index has averaged a decline of 0.86% over the last 50 years and a decline of 0.71% over the last 20 years. So that sets the stage for the media and every doubter out there to step up and play their tune.

Of course, seasonality is not a be-all, end-all investment strategy, but it does provide one input for investors to at least be aware of. With the stock market rally continuing literally unabated since last November that scenario would seem to "fit" for the people that like to say, "the market is due for a correction". For the record, I'm not one of them. I don't follow the train of thought that says the market is due for anything. After all, we could have said that in just about any of the last six months the S&P has rallied.

Barron's recently posted a headline entitled:

"Beware! Stocks Enter The Most Dangerous Stretch of the Year."

My reply: August posted gains in both 2019 and 2020. Nothing is ever "Black and White" when it comes to investing.

So now it will be interesting to see what the S&P 500 brings us in this August/September time frame after its nearly 1,200-point rally since March 2020. So many have and continue to conjure up scenarios why the market has to drop. The talk that the upside is limited due to high valuation levels is something the naysayers have been trumpeting during the better part of the 1,200-point rally.

Many simply didn't realize that the majority of corporations were on solid footing just before the pandemic. The tailwinds from a positive tax and regulatory backdrop that were still in place were the catalysts for this economic and earnings rebound that not many saw coming. The stimulus programs were the fuel that was ignited by this match. This earnings bonanza has taken the forward PE back to "fair value" given the interest rate backdrop and justifies every point in this year's rally. Some will continue to disagree with that assessment, but the market has indeed agreed with my assumptions on the rebound in corporate earnings.

Ned Davis wrote a book entitled "Being Right or Making Money". The title says it all, and those that have clung to their strategy of questioning every market high because of this or that issue have not made much money. Staying convinced that you are right when the market is telling you differently is a recipe for financial disaster.

The old saying that preparing for a correction can be more costly than the correction itself has played out time and time again in this bull market. I keep hearing more of the same all week from a variety of sources, telling me to get prepared. Newsflash:

Bullish investors are prepared. They have booked a bushel of profits since the 2020 crash, and they alone are in the pilot's seat as the BULL market continues."

The Week On Wall Street

Over the last 12 months, the S&P 500 has started off the first trading day of the month with a gain ten times. The only exceptions were in January when the S&P 500 kicked off the year with a drop of 1.48% and then in June when it traded down marginally (-0.05%).

That trend added another "exception" during Monday's growth scare. There was a rush to the fixed income market that dropped the 10-year Treasury to a low of 1.12%. Crude Oil reversed lower as traders were eager to proclaim the surge in Delta variant cases could become an issue for global growth.

The early morning rally reversed quickly as the S&P 500's early 27 point and the DJIA's 200 point gains were erased. In my view, it was more about simple profit-taking and overhead resistance that took the indices down as they trade right up against all-time highs.

My Monday afternoon analysis proved correct as the Delta variant is of little concern for investors. "Turnaround Tuesday" was more of the typical price action seen when the S&P 500 is trading just below the highs. An upside test was followed by downside probing where the index fell to within 2 points above support before finally rallying to a new high (by one point) at 4,423 (+0.82%).

The backing and filling continued and two more new highs were forged in the S&P, while the NASDAQ Composite set another record on Thursday. The DJIA joined in the new high parade on Friday to make it two weeks in a row where these three indices forged new highs. Yet it continues to be a bifurcated market with plenty of crosscurrents under the surface. This situation is confounding many analysts as they continue to post reports that are whipsawing their clients into making mistake after mistake.

My message has been consistent and more importantly correct:

So ask yourself do you want to be right by clinging to an "opinion", or do you want to make money?

The Economy

One question I am often asked is that with the Delta variant pushing COVID case counts higher, is the market being too complacent of the risks? Rising case counts are an alarm, but looking at how the wave has progressed in other areas of the world provides a blueprint that the Delta wave may be severe in terms of transmissibility, but it hasn't been long-lasting. Additionally, the market is more concerned with consumer behavior and to this point, it appears as though Delta's impact has not caused much in the way of a change in consumer behavior. A case in point is airline passenger throughput from the TSA. Last Monday was the fifth straight day since the pandemic began that U.S. airports processed more than 2 million passengers per day. The last time that happened was in mid-February 2020. Included in that 5-day run was the first Saturday since last March that more than 2 million passengers traveled on a Saturday, leaving Tuesday and Wednesday as the only two days of the week that haven't topped the 2 million level since the pandemic began.

It is also apparent that the stock market is not obsessed with the Delta variant issue as the S&P posted a new high on Tuesday.

I've maintained the position that I can't justify changing strategy over the Delta variant, and certainly, wouldn't advise those with a longer time horizon to be making portfolio adjustments.

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

Historically, annualized GDP growth in the 4-8% range has coincided with ~11% annual price return for the S&P 500, with the index posting a positive return ~80% of the time. Hence my continued concern over any problematic issue (job market, inflation, higher taxes, etc.) that subdues the recovery. Some of that concern was alleviated this week. While Wednesday's ADP report was a disappointment, jobless claims were generally positive. Initial claims were essentially right in line with forecasts, and at a level of 385K are within 20K of the past-COVID weekly low. Continuing claims finally dropped below 3 million to 2.93 million. This week's decline of 366K was also the largest one-week drop in claims since last November.

In addition, the July payroll report was also better than expected and perhaps I can lower my concerns as the employment picture improved this week.

The Consumer Is Doing Well

Aggregate delinquency rates have collapsed regarding mortgage and student loan delinquencies (both still benefitting from COVID relief provisions) both at the lowest levels since at least Q1 2003; weighted by outstanding balances, the aggregate household debt delinquency rate is down to 2.06% of all loan values.

Source: Bespoke

While credit card, auto loan, and "other" (mostly consumer durable goods installment plans) delinquencies are elevated, two of those three saw the lowest delinquency rates in over a year as the performance starts to improve. The flow of newly delinquent loans has slowed as well, with the share of loans reporting as newly delinquent at new record lows across most categories of consumer debt including mortgage, student loan, autos, credit cards, and "other" debt.

Consumers' balance sheets are in excellent condition.

Manufacturing

July PMI data from IHS Markit signaled the most substantial improvement in operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector on record. Overall growth was supported by stronger expansions in output and new orders, with the latter increasing at the second-fastest pace since data collection began in May 2007. Unprecedented supplier shortages and delays continued to exert upward pressure on input costs and stymie firms' ability to process incoming new work. As a result, cost burdens rose at a record-breaking rate and the accumulation of backlogs accelerated.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 63.4 in July, up from 62.1 in June and slightly higher than the earlier released "flash" estimate of 63.1. The improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the strongest in the 14-year series history.

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 59.9 at the start of the third quarter, down from 64.6 in June. This was broadly in line with the earlier released "flash" estimate of 59.8 in July. The latest upturn in business activity was marked overall, despite easing to a five-month low. Greater output was linked to strong demand conditions and a sustained increase in new orders. Some companies stated that capacity constraints hampered activity growth.

The ISM manufacturing index dropped -1.1 points to 59.5 in July, weaker than expected, after slipping -0.6 ticks to 60.6 in June. It's the lowest since the start of the year at 58.7 in January and breaks a string of five straight months with a 60-handle. But it is the 14th consecutive month in expansion since the sub-50 prints from March 2020 to May 2020. The 64.7 print from March was an 18-year high. Most of the components declined.

The ISM Services' rise to a 64.1 all-time high in July from 60.1 translates to a rise in the ISM-adjusted ISM-NMI rose to a robust 61.1 from 58.0, and both of these measures previously showed the highest readings ever over the three months ending in May. Analysts saw a 16-year high for prices paid, and a 14-year high for export orders. The ISM-NMI remains robust alongside record highs for factory sentiment, like vaccines and two massive Q1 stimulus distributions fueled a steep retail sales climb.

While the ISM's Services headline index surpassed the May reading for a record high, as for Markit's view of the Services economy, we saw their Services reading fall to the lowest since February as the May peak sits 10.5 points behind the current level. It's these types of conflicting data points that are spilling over to the markets causing the undercurrents we are witnessing.

Construction spending undershot estimates with a tiny 0.1% June gain, after small upward revisions in the levels for all the major components except public construction. The revisions leave reported upward adjustments in seven of the last eight reports. Construction spending looks poised for a 2% pace in Q3, after rates of 2.2% in Q2 and 16.0% in Q1. Analysts expect a 6% 2021 rise, after seeing a growth of 5.8% in 2020. Residential spending remained solid, but new construction was considerably weaker than the BEA assumed with the Q2 GDP report, though the April and May figures were revised higher.

Factory orders surged 1.5% in June, much better than expected, following the 2.3% pop in May. The 0.8% rise in June Advance durable goods orders was bumped up to 0.9%. Transportation orders were up another 2.1%. Excluding transportation, factory orders jumped 1.4% versus May's 1.0% increase.

Global Economy

Global Manufacturing PMI data continues to be relatively robust albeit off the "V" recovery highs. As discussed it will be important to see where these indices settle in the months ahead.

The global economic upturn remained solid at the start of the third quarter, with output growth especially robust in the euro area and US. The services sector outperformed its manufacturing counterpart for the fourth successive month. The J.P.Morgan Global Composite Output Index slipped to a four-month low of 55.7 in July, down from 56.6 in June, remaining above its long-run average of 53.4. The headline index has signaled expansion in each of the past 13 months.

Eurozone

Manufacturers in the euro area recorded another resilient outturn in July as the headline Manufacturing PMI signaled a sharp improvement in the health of the goods-producing sector. At 62.8, the final reading of the PMI was slightly firmer than July's flash figure of 62.6, but down slightly from 63.4 in June and the lowest since March. Nevertheless, the sector has now recorded successive months of expansion since July 2020, with the latest reading only slightly below June's survey record high.

Eurozone business activity rose at its fastest rate in just over 15 years during July, with steep manufacturing output growth complemented by an accelerated expansion of services activity. After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index rose to 60.2, slightly below the preliminary "flash" estimate of 60.6, but still surpassing June's 15-year record of 59.5. This was the fifth successive month in which private-sector output has expanded, the longest uninterrupted sequence since the pandemic began early last year.

Despite a slowdown in foreign orders over the last two months, headline German factory orders rose 4.1% in June fueled by a nearly 10% advance in domestic orders. In addition to computers and electronic goods, non-auto transportation was a major factor this month. Of more interest is the performance of domestic factory orders, which have surged past the pre-COVID peak over the last few months in a downright parabolic move. Auto industry activity took a bit of a pause in June, falling on a 3m/3m basis, and volumes are continuing to recover from the COVID shock, The recovery in volumes has been unsteady, though, and is holding back overall order growth.

The U.K.

The UK manufacturing upturn remained solid in July. Although rates of expansion in output and new orders slowed, they remained among the best in the survey history amid robust sales to both domestic and export clients. Scarcities remained a prime concern, however, as stretched supply chains and staff shortages were constraints preventing faster growth of output and employment.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 60.4 in July, down further from May's record high of 65.6. The PMI has signaled expansion for 14 months. Growth slowed across the consumer, intermediate, and investment goods industries.

At 59.6 in July, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/ CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index posted above the crucial 50.0 no-change level and was above the earlier "flash" reading (57.8), but dropped from 62.4 in June. The index was the lowest since March and therefore signaled the slowest rate of expansion since the end of the winter lockdown. Staff shortages, supply chain issues, and the end of the full stamp duty holiday for residential property sales were cited as factors leading to a slowdown since June.

Canada

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 56.2 in July, down fractionally from 56.5 in June to signal a thirteenth consecutive expansion in operating conditions. The PMI eased for the fourth month in a row but was still amongst the highest in the series which began in October 2010.

China

Manufacturers in China signaled a softer improvement in operating conditions at the start of the third quarter. Output expanded at the slowest rate for 16 months, while overall new work fell slightly for the first time since May 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic meanwhile continued to dampen export sales, which rose only slightly in July. Relatively subdued demand conditions resulted in broadly unchanged employment across the sector. At the same time, inflationary pressures eased, with both input costs and output charges increasing at softer rates. The headline seasonally adjusted CAIXIN China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index - a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy - slipped from 51.3 in June to 50.3 in July, to point to a softer improvement in the health of the sector that was only slight. Notably, it signaled the slowest improvement for 15 months.

PMI survey data showed a steeper increase in Chinese Services activity in July. The stronger upturn coincided with the successful containment of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, which in turn led to greater customer numbers and boosted new order intakes. As a result, firms registered a renewed increase in backlogs of work, which led to a slight rise in payroll numbers. Business confidence also strengthened from that seen in June. Finally, prices data showed steep increases in both input costs and output charges. At 54.9 in July, the headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index rebounded from June's 14-month low of 50.3 and signaled a sharp and accelerated expansion of services activity. Growth was also quicker than that seen on average since the survey's inception in late-2005 (54.1).

Japan

Japanese manufacturers signaled a quicker improvement in operating conditions in July, as respondents registered faster expansions in production and new order volumes. At the same time, businesses continued to report significant supply chain disruption had dampened demand somewhat, with manufacturers commenting that raw material shortages and delays in receiving inputs had contributed to the sharpest rise in cost burdens for nearly 13 years. As a result, firms in the Japanese manufacturing sector signaled softer optimism regarding the year-ahead outlook for output. The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index - a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance - rose from 52.4 in June to 53.0 in July. This signaled the joint-strongest improvement in the health of the sector since April, reflecting a sustained recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japanese service providers indicated that business conditions remained subdued in July. Both activity and new business inflows decreased at a quicker pace compared to June. At the same time, there was a reduction in payroll numbers among service sector firms for the first time since December 2020 amid weakening demand conditions as COVID-19 restrictions remained in place amid a sustained rise in case numbers. As a result, the level of positive sentiment softened from June, yet remained at a historically high level overall.

At 47.4 in July, the seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index dipped from 48.0 in June, signaling a sustained and quicker contraction in recent activity. The latest reduction was moderate overall as companies saw activity hampered by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

India

Operating conditions in India improved during July after growth was halted by the escalation of the pandemic in June. Output, new orders, exports, the number of purchases, and input stocks all returned to expansion territory, while a marginal increase in employment ended a 15-month sequence of job shedding. Meanwhile, there was a softer but still sharp increase in input costs. Output charges rose only slightly, however, as several companies absorbed additional cost burdens amid efforts to boost sales. After slipping into contraction for the first time in 11 months during June, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index moved back above the critical 50.0 thresholds in July. The headline figure was up from 48.1 to 55.3, pointing to the strongest rate of growth in three months.

Largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local restrictions, the Indian service sector remained in the red during July. Business activity, new orders, and employment declined further, but in all cases rates of contraction moderated from June. Looking ahead, firms were pessimistic about the 12-month outlook for output for the first time in a year. The latest data also pointed to an intensification of inflationary pressures across the sector. Posting 45.4 in July, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index was in contraction territory for the third month in a row. However, rising from 41.2 in June, the latest reading pointed to a slower rate of reduction. Panel members that reported lower output cited subdued demand conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis.

South Korea

Firms operating in the South Korean manufacturing sector indicated a continued improvement in operating conditions at the start of the second half of the year. Output and new orders continued to expand at a solid pace, with the former rising at the quickest rate for three months. This was despite manufacturers continually reporting that severe supply chain disruption was hindering demand in the sector and placing additional strain on business costs. Ongoing disruption contributed to a further steep rise in input costs, and a third consecutive survey record increase in output prices. Supply issues also contributed to softer confidence in the year-ahead outlook for output, as the degree of optimism was the slowest since December 2020.

At 53.0 in July, the seasonally adjusted South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index slipped from 53.9 in June, indicative of a softer, more moderate improvement in the health of the sector, and one that was the softest for seven months.

ASEAN

The latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index data signaled a further deterioration in conditions across the ASEAN manufacturing sector in July. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases and subsequent tightening of some containment measures saw demand slump further, with factory production contracting at the fastest pace since May 2020 as a result. The headline PMI sunk to a 13-month low of 44.6 in July, noticeably further into contraction territory than June's reading of 49.0. Moreover, the latest figure signaled the fifth quickest deterioration in the health of the sector on record, and one that was sharp overall.

Earnings

As of the end of July, 73% of the S&P 500's market cap has been reported and full quarter Q2 estimates have already been revised 13% higher, reflecting a significant 84% year-over-year growth rate. A whopping 88% of S&P 500 companies are beating estimates by an aggregate of 18.4%, which is well above historical averages (and in line with the last 4-quarter average). Q2 EPS surprises are everywhere with Consumer Discretionary and Financials leading all sectors posting a 29+% "surprise" rate. Utilities and Real Estate were the two lowest with 3% and 4% "surprise" rates respectively.

FactSet Research:

"S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS has risen from ~$190 on July 1 to $197 through Friday, putting 2021 EPS estimates above where they were pre-pandemic in early 2020, which would have been an absolutely unthinkable outcome a year ago."

Estimates for S&P earnings are finally coming in line with my $200 forecast outlined earlier this year. There is an excellent chance that this original $200 forecast will also be eclipsed.

While we might be reaching "peak earnings" per share growth this quarter, it does not mean that earnings will decline going forward. So far, 2022 earnings per share estimates have been revised up to $215 from $193 at the start of the year, an 11% increase.

Drilling down to the company level, it's always best to watch the companies that are raising guidance. On that note, we are seeing unprecedented levels of companies doing just that. I highlight them every week in my weekly updates to subscribers. It provides an "edge" that keeps investors successful.

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

Another week where the S&P kept grinding higher adding three more record closing highs.

The short-term picture portrayed by the DAILY chart of the S&P 500 speaks for itself and is making the naysayer that called for the demise of the BULL market months ago look more foolish by the day.

Let's be clear. When markets get somewhat extended in the short term I never rule out a pullback to bring the situation back in line. However, I've ruled out a large decline since the beginning of the year and that has proven to be the best way to navigate this market. An investor always wants to be in control of the situation and avoids letting the situation control them.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

Not only has 2021 been strong, but the strength has continued throughout the early summer months. The bull market continued in July with a gain of 2%. The period of "Sell in May", a "June Swoon", and July summer doldrums produced a gain of 5.1%. Bespoke Investment Group reports in the 89 years since 1928, there have now been just 16 years where the S&P 500 was up in each of these three months.

So will we see an August swoon? Maybe. The stats posted earlier tells us it is a weak period for stocks. August is a month without a lot of events on the calendar. Summer is often thought of as a time when some investors may put their portfolios at the bottom of their "to do" lists and head out for vacation and family time. Same with the large investment firms, they typically are not fully staffed during the summer. Volume is lighter than usual and quick swings can be exacerbated.

The bulls do have one issue on their side, market strength. In the past when the market has performed well leading up to August (gains of 5-10%), August showed average gains of 2.2%. The S&P closed out July up 17% for the year. I realize the naysayers are tired of me repeating this BUT I'll say it again, "Strength begets Strength".

The latest quip going around is that the market is desensitized from the Covid issues, inflation, the incompetence in D.C., etc. Really? Two words, wake up. The stock market is reacting to the earnings picture being presented, it is reacting to the improvement in the world economies as stock markets around the globe are also in Bull mode with some at all-time highs as well. The S&P has not suffered a full-fledged "correction" since the 2020 crash. Pullbacks in 2021 have been capped at less than 5%.

The next market pullback that could blossom into a full-blown correction will not be a "wild" surprise. So where does this bifurcated market leave us now? Oh, the skeptics know for sure, while the rest of us mere mortals can only wonder. Successful investors gain confidence by reviewing what the implications are when stocks break to the upside. That alone drowns out the incidental noise from all that have yet to embrace what is going on around them. I see no reason to follow any crowd that has had the story wrong for months/years now.

Growth vs. Value

This past week we watched as the 10-year Treasury sank to a low of 1.12% and on Friday it closed at 1.30%. On Monday traders wanted growth, and Friday traders wanted "value".

There is a VERY good chance we have seen the lows in the 10-year. IF that is the case, watch how the "value" names and perhaps small caps rebound now. Stock selection and diversification remain key to success.

My last four purchases have all be "quality" with yields ranging from 2.9% to 6%.

Sectors

Energy

Crude oil battles its resistance levels and the energy ETF (XLE) is also struggling to push higher. All of that despite some excellent earnings reports from Energy stocks. Unless we get a catalyst that pushes WTI back to the mid 70s, we should expect more backing and filling as the sector continues to digest the rally from last November until early June.

Financials

While Financials were pulling back after their massive rally, I mentioned I was not a seller of bank stocks as interest rates were dropping. Last week we saw how resilient the Financial ETF (XLF) has been despite the recent dip in interest rates. Another week goes by and the 10-year Treasury dropped to a low of 1.12% before reversing sharply and settling at 1.22% by week's end. XLF did not crater, instead, it held firm trading sideways, and when Treasuries rallied, so did XLF. Posting a 5+% gain for the week.

Gold

During the last couple of weeks, I've reported that I wasn't seeing anything that interested me when looking at the technical picture of the Gold Miner ETF (GDX). The ETF remains in a trading range. Once the test of the upper resistance failed on Wednesday, GDX sold off hard and is now testing support. I continue to view this situation as "neutral" at best.

Healthcare

When speaking to the view on the sector back in early July, I noted:

"There is more room to improve before the sector gets to its historic relative multiple."

Since that time the Healthcare ETF (XLV) has set new record highs for FIVE straight weeks. The technical breakout noted here in late June is indeed real. Another example where following these patterns produce profits.

Homebuilders

Homebuilders were absolutely on fire post COVID, but for much of the spring and summer, they've been trending either lower or sideways. That hasn't been the case recently, as the builders have caught fire again. Most homebuilder stocks have rallied pushing them back above their prior resistance levels and some up into overbought territory. Here is another sector that is offering opportunities when there are pullbacks in the group.

REITs

I follow Brad Thomas an outstanding author here on the SA platform. He is my go-to guy when it comes to acquiring info on REITs. He's authored another article on these income vehicles that also offer a hint of price appreciation.

Omega Healthcare (OHI) isn't sexy or loaded with momentum but it is a dividend aristocrat that is fundamentally sound and offers a 7% yield. VICI Properties (VICI) (4.2% yield) was added to my playbook earlier this year. They are two of the three he mentions in his missive:

Please take a peek at that article as he gives a good in-depth view of his choices.

Technology

Semiconductors lead the charge in the tech sector these days on the back of superlative EPS reports. We are witnessing many companies in the sector not only beat estimates but also raising forward guidance, and then trade to new highs. That has translated to a new record for the Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

On the more speculative side, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) continues to trade within a range. However, I note the ETF hasn't put in a lower low since May. Positions in my Innovation portfolio have produced a 63% gain since inception in May 2020.

Cryptocurrency

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler gave a speech at the Aspen Security Forum, arguing that Congress should give the SEC explicit authority to regulate the cryptocurrency market which he called "the Wild West", "rife with fraud, scams, and abuse".

There are other places where you can read about the philosophical argument at work here, or whether crypto can simply dodge potential regulation like the SECs thanks to its decentralized and autonomous attributes, but all need to understand.

If transacting in unregulated crypto were to be considered securities fraud, its mass-market appeal would shrink immensely.

Bespoke Investment Group:

"There's also a distinction to be made between cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and some of the more questionable coins and tokens, but if transacting in US dollars with any crypto counterparty started to carry a penalty (which would be an outcome of an extremely aggressive US enforcement regime) the entire space is toast. There are, hypothetically, possibilities for a de-dollarized crypto ecosystem and economy. But the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is a dollar-linked stable coin, as is the 7th largest. While such a heavy regulatory environment seems unlikely, it does reinforce the idea that regulation like the SEC is coming for crypto and there isn't much the space can do about it given the existential powers over asset markets that US regulators have.

None of that rhetoric had any impact on the price of Bitcoin as investors witnessed a rally that took the asset over what some call an important resistance level at 40k. A false breakout or more gains ahead? Stay tuned.

Final Thought

My belief has always been an investor should never try and outthink the stock market. Please go back and look at the Daily chart of the S&P 500 now. Study it, remember it. I have advised clients and members of my service to do just that for months now. I'll let the others profess and tell us what they believe is coming next. I'll play it very simple and go with the trend.

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!