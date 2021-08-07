Michael Burrell/iStock via Getty Images

You Know What They Say About Taxes

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is a $14bn EV software business serving the tax and compliance market. Not known for its excitement, the tax sector is a little hotter than usual due to the slowly-slowly changes rolling across the globe to deal with the geographic diffusion of points of sale now that you can buy shoes in Ohio and take delivery in South Dakota, not to mention movies in Germany delivered direct to your iPad in Panama. Geographic separation of point of sale and point of consumption is bad for governments, since it blurs the tax jurisdiction involved, and so the answer is, that's enough, we're calling time, we be taxing those purchases wheresoever you be making them. As you can imagine, administering such a tax regime is not easy and it requires both a complex bureaucratic set of services across corporates and governments, and some tricked-out application software.

If you want to play this theme pure in US stocks, you have two choices, being Avalara and Vertex (VERX). We cover both names - you can read our prior work on those stocks here and here respectively.

We own both names in staff personal accounts and indeed have been in AVLR for a while now waiting patiently for these changes in tax arrangements to benefit the stock. It's been a long wait. Here's what we wrote in November last year.

Well, the stock is up since then but frankly you would have been better taking Mr Buffett's advice, buying an S&P 500 tracker, and heading out to play golf. OK, staying in to play office golf. At home. Whatever.

Anyway, we have a new message on this name now: buy the stock to benefit from long-term sales tax changes.

In our Marketplace service we were at Buy going into earnings this week and we remain at Buy. The company is performing very well indeed and we think the stock has plenty of room to run up yet.

Let's take a look at the company's financial performance.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A few highlights and lowlights.

Revenue growth accelerated nicely in the quarter, reaching 45% YoY in Q2 and 37% YoY on a TTM basis.

Gross margin is OK at 72%, not wonderful for an application software business but OK.

TTM EBITDA margins are so-so; at more or less EBITDA breakeven you might hope for more growth.

Unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins however are improving nicely, and having more cash flow than profit always brings a little warmth to the heart.

$640m cash on the balance sheet with no debt looks fine given the cash generation.

Deferred revenue is growing well at 43% YoY - faster than the rate of recognized revenue - but it represents less than half TTM revenue so visibility is limited making it harder to say for certain "this company will beat in Q3 and Q4". We would expect to see more upfront payments given what the company does.

Overall, the financials are strong, and the market is asking you to pay an EV of 25x TTM revenue in exchange for that 37% TTM revenue growth, which isn't unattractive in the current environment.

Valuation

Stock Chart

Now for the rather speculative exercise!

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Using the Elliot Wave lens over a period of time since its IPO, we think that Avalara has been on a run up from the post-Q4 2018 Fed Taper Tantrum lows, peaking in a Wave 1 high right before the Covid drop last year. The initial Covid crisis delivered a Wave 2 retracement, to the 0.618 retracement of that initial run up. In common with other software names we then saw the stock set off on a Wave 3 run, peaking in early February to put in a Wave 3 high. The stock then delivered a Wave 4 pullback to the 0.5 retracement level of Wave 3, and since early May has been off on a tear somewhat in an upward Wave 5. To our eye we think that means a Wave 5 high just above $240 sometime mid-2022.

Or, in short, we think this is a going-up stock.

Conclusion

Taking into account the fundamentals, the surrounding policy environment and the chart logic, we remain a confident Buy on the name.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 6 August 2021.